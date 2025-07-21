  • home icon
Dekin no Mogura episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Jul 21, 2025 22:30 GMT
Dekin no Mogura episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Brain's Base)
Dekin no Mogura episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Brain's Base)

Dekin no Mogura episode 4 will air on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 10:00 PM JST on Tokyo MX. Momoyuki Mogura and companions will be back with more supernatural adventures. You can watch Dekin no Mogura with multi-language subtitles on Crunchyroll soon after it airs in Japan.

Fans from South and Southeast Asia can watch Dekin no Mogura episode 4 on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel. Get ready for more crazy ghostly shenanigans with twists and turns aplenty.

Dekin no Mogura episode 4 release date and time

also-read-trending Trending

Dekin no Mogura episode 4 premiere is scheduled to air on July 28, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. (JST) on Tokyo MX. New episodes continue to air weekly on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. (JST) from the same channel. The series will also be streamed on BS11 every Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. (JST) starting on July 29, 2025. Dekin no Mogura release dates outside Japan will be as follows:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Monday

July 28, 2025

6 am

Eastern Time

Monday

July 28, 2025

9 am

Greenwich Mean Time

Monday

July 28, 2025

1 pm

Central European Time

Monday

July 28, 2025

2 pm

Indian Standard Time

Monday

July 28, 2025

6:30 pm

Philippine Time

Monday

July 28, 2025

9 pm

Japanese Standard Time

Monday

July 28, 2025

10 pm

Australian Central Time

Monday

July 28, 2025

11:30 pm

Also read: Dekin no Mogura Episode 2: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and More

Where to watch Dekin no Mogura episode 4

The series will be available on Crunchyroll internationally with subtitles in multiple languages, which will be available a few moments after the Japanese broadcast.

The South and Southeast Asian rights have been acquired by Medialink and will stream it on Ani-One Asia's channel on YouTube. The anime will air on domestic streaming services, with further episodes only being aired on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan.

Also read: Dekin no Mogura episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dekin no Mogura episode 3 recap

While fleeing from a stalker ghost, the Mogura encounter Kyoshiro Nekozuku, a rookie exorcist. With help from a giant monster cat named Nabeshima, Kyoshiro successfully repels the ghost. It is then revealed that Kyoshiro's father is a professor at the same university attended by Magi and the others.

A few days later, Magi seeks help with ghosts haunting his part-time workplace. Through the Mogura's connection, he reaches out to Kyoshiro and his father, Toshiro Nekozuku, to perform an exorcism. Interestingly, it appears that the Nekozuku family is unable to refuse requests from the Mogura for unknown reasons.

Also read: Dekin no Mogura episode 1: Mogura’s supernatural tale of immortality and modern struggles

What to expect from Dekin no Mogura episode 4 (Speculative)

Kyoshiro Nekozuku as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

Following the introduction of the Nekozuku family and their mysterious obligation to help Mogura, Dekin no Mogura episode 4 will likely explore the deeper connection between Mogura and the exorcist family. The episode may reveal the historical reasons behind why the Nekozukus cannot refuse Mogura's requests, potentially uncovering more of Mogura's past and his role in the spiritual world.

Additionally, with Magi's workplace ghost situation resolved, the group might face new supernatural challenges that require the combined efforts of Mogura's spirit fire theft abilities and the Nekozukus' exorcism skills, further developing the dynamic between these characters.

Also read

