Dekin no Mogura episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dekin no Mogura episode 4 will air on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 10:00 PM JST on Tokyo MX. Momoyuki Mogura and companions will be back with more supernatural adventures. You can watch Dekin no Mogura with multi-language subtitles on Crunchyroll soon after it airs in Japan. Fans from South and Southeast Asia can watch Dekin no Mogura episode 4 on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel. Get ready for more crazy ghostly shenanigans with twists and turns aplenty.Dekin no Mogura episode 4 release date and timeDekin no Mogura episode 4 premiere is scheduled to air on July 28, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. (JST) on Tokyo MX. New episodes continue to air weekly on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. (JST) from the same channel. The series will also be streamed on BS11 every Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. (JST) starting on July 29, 2025. Dekin no Mogura release dates outside Japan will be as follows:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeMondayJuly 28, 20256 amEastern TimeMondayJuly 28, 20259 amGreenwich Mean TimeMondayJuly 28, 20251 pmCentral European TimeMondayJuly 28, 20252 pmIndian Standard TimeMondayJuly 28, 20256:30 pmPhilippine TimeMondayJuly 28, 20259 pmJapanese Standard TimeMondayJuly 28, 202510 pmAustralian Central TimeMondayJuly 28, 202511:30 pmAlso read: Dekin no Mogura Episode 2: Release Date and Time, Where to Watch, and MoreWhere to watch Dekin no Mogura episode 4The series will be available on Crunchyroll internationally with subtitles in multiple languages, which will be available a few moments after the Japanese broadcast. The South and Southeast Asian rights have been acquired by Medialink and will stream it on Ani-One Asia's channel on YouTube. The anime will air on domestic streaming services, with further episodes only being aired on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan.Also read: Dekin no Mogura episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreDekin no Mogura episode 3 recapWhile fleeing from a stalker ghost, the Mogura encounter Kyoshiro Nekozuku, a rookie exorcist. With help from a giant monster cat named Nabeshima, Kyoshiro successfully repels the ghost. It is then revealed that Kyoshiro's father is a professor at the same university attended by Magi and the others.A few days later, Magi seeks help with ghosts haunting his part-time workplace. Through the Mogura's connection, he reaches out to Kyoshiro and his father, Toshiro Nekozuku, to perform an exorcism. Interestingly, it appears that the Nekozuku family is unable to refuse requests from the Mogura for unknown reasons.Also read: Dekin no Mogura episode 1: Mogura’s supernatural tale of immortality and modern strugglesWhat to expect from Dekin no Mogura episode 4 (Speculative)Kyoshiro Nekozuku as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base) Following the introduction of the Nekozuku family and their mysterious obligation to help Mogura, Dekin no Mogura episode 4 will likely explore the deeper connection between Mogura and the exorcist family. The episode may reveal the historical reasons behind why the Nekozukus cannot refuse Mogura's requests, potentially uncovering more of Mogura's past and his role in the spiritual world. Additionally, with Magi's workplace ghost situation resolved, the group might face new supernatural challenges that require the combined efforts of Mogura's spirit fire theft abilities and the Nekozukus' exorcism skills, further developing the dynamic between these characters.Also readDekin no Mogura episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more10 most anticipated Summer 2025 anime, ranked10 most anticipated new Summer 2025 anime, ranked