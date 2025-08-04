Gachiakuta episode 4 review: An exhilarating installment that showcases Bones Film's dynamic visual techniques

Gachiakuta episode 4 is the series’ most exciting installment yet, showcasing the might of the Cleaners as they take on a horde of Trash Beasts. As Rudo joins this group and experiences its inner workings, he gains a newfound respect for its teamwork, furthering his development from a naive child to a dependable Giver.The highlight of Gachiakuta episode 4 ultimately falls on its action and the visuals that elevate it. Though adapting the manga’s stunning illustrations is no simple task, Bones Film does a commendable job of using every resource available in order to do the source material justice.Note: The article contains spoilers and the opinions expressed are solely those of the author. Gachiakuta episode 4 highlights Riyo’s Vital Instrument while drawing intrigue with its first antagonistGachiakuta episode 4: A brief synopsis and narrative reviewGachiakuta episode 4 picks up right from the previous installment, as Rudo, Enjin, Riyo, and Zanka visit the headquarters of the Cleaners. After being assessed by Semiu’s glasses, Rudo and Enjin go to meet the boss of the group, only to find that he is unavailable and won’t be returning for a while.As Rudo is left unsure of what to do, he is invited by Riyo to join her on a job. After gaining a rundown of safe zones, polluted zones, and No Man’s Land, Rudo, Riyo, and Supporters called Gris and Follo go to a garbage heap, where several Trash Beasts desperately try crossing past the barrier.Though initially trusting in the barrier’s strength, a huge Trash Beast suddenly breaks through, causing Rudo to panic. Riyo, on the other hand, activates her Vital Instrument, The Ripper, and starts going on a rampage. The Supporters, who have no superpowers, also contribute in their way by disabling the smaller Trash Beasts.Seeing their dedication, Rudo regrets his casual stance from earlier and decides to be more helpful. Just as Follo is about to be harmed by a Trash Beast, he intervenes and tries activating his Vital Instrument. Unfortunately, the protagonist suddenly blanks out and is unable to use his power. With the time he bought, however, Riyo returns and saves them.With only one large Trash Beast left, Riyo uses her scissors to continuously slice it up before aiming for its core and destroying it. However, after beating it, she discovers that a part of a Vital Instrument was powering the monster. Gachiakuta episode 4 ends as the human trafficker who tried kidnapping Rudo is interrogated by the first main antagonist, Jabber Wonger.Gachiakuta episode 4 is a thrilling installment that highlights why it is considered among the best new-gen battle shonen. Along with introducing the hierarchy of the Cleaners and the fascinating receptionist Semiu, the episode’s two most notable elements are Rudo’s development and the battle against the Trash Beasts.The Cleaners as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)Seeing the cooperative spirit between Riyo and the Supporters, Rudo finally realizes the error in his ways, deciding to be more cooperative than confrontational. His bold act of saving Follo while putting himself in harm’s way sets the stage for his eventual transformation into a hero.Additionally, Riyo’s battle against the Trash Beasts further showcases the intriguing power system of Vital Instruments, where treasured objects can take down gigantic monsters. However, considering that a Vital Instrument itself was responsible for creating a Trash Beast, and the mysterious Jabber Wonger seems to be involved, the cliffhanger ending ensures fans stay engaged for future developments.Gachiakuta episode 4: An overall production criticismSince Gachiakuta episode 4 majorly focuses on action, it is no surprise that the most important role falls on the studio, Bones Film, and their production capabilities. Much to the relief of fans, the group does not disappoint and delivers a spectacle for all the senses. The character designs, ranging from the diverse characters to the complex monsters, faithfully replicate the manga.Additionally, to ensure that the Trash Beasts don’t seem unusual, a blend of CGI and 2D animation techniques is used, giving fluidity to the battles. The steampunk music, emotional voice acting performances, and the gritty color palette only enhance the overall experience, due to which both newcomers and fans of the manga can enjoy the anime equally.Final thoughtsCompared to how light-hearted the previous installment was, Gachiakuta episode 4 is much more serious and thrilling. It highlights the intense battle between the Cleaners and the Trash Beasts while bringing the ingenious power system and Rudo’s growth to the forefront.Also read:Gachiakuta episode 4: Riyo's Vital Instrument is revealed, as a new threat for Rudo lurks in the shadowsGachiakuta episode 3 review: A hilarious and exciting installment that delivers much-needed development for RudoGachiakuta episode 2 review: A high-octane installment that highlights the series' intricate worldbuildingGachiakuta episode 1 review: A gritty and thrilling debut that lives up to the hype