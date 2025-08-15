One Piece live-action spirals into another controversy as the official look of Vivi's cast leaves fans conflicted

One Piece live-action finds itself at the center of controversy after the official announcement of Princess Vivi’s casting has left the fanbase sharply divided. Following a series of well-documented controversies, the latest firestorm surrounds the first look at Vivi in the Netflix adaptation, a look that has gained mixed responses across social media.

Ad

Some fans appreciated the casting choice for providing a fresh perspective on the character. Conversely, other fans proclaimed this casting choice strayed too far from Eiichiro Oda’s work. As people’s opinions began to clash and discussions increased, the series faces yet another round of scrutiny, setting flame to the ongoing discussion of fidelity and creativity in live-action adaptations of anime.

Princess Vivi’s casting in One Piece live-action divided the whole fandom

Pookie @PookiePiece First Look at vivi in onepiece live action season 2

Ad

Trending

One Piece live-action is currently in another backlash of controversy after the official reveal of the character of Princess Vivi for its second season. The production team cast Charithra Chandran, an actress of Tamil-Indian descent, to play the character of Vivi, also known as Miss Wednesday.

The announcement contained a teaser that showcased Chandran in character, sporting a hair color that's a dark teal. While Chandran was grateful for the opportunity to embody the character, the difference in her skin tone from the original character design of Eiichiro Oda in the anime escalated rather quickly on social media.

Ad

"I get people don't like race swap or whatever, but for the queen of a desert kingdom I'm pretty cool with it tbh," a fan described.

"The character isn’t black," someone said.

"Boycott all shows with race-swaps," a fan mentioned.

"If Oda wanted her, then we need to respect that. He is the creator and he created the characters. So I trust his judgement," someone explained.

Ad

"Again, if Oda himself approves of the casting, that should be the end all be all. If you’re a true One Piece fan, you’d respect Oda and his wishes. There’s no room for hate. Flat out. Period" a person said.

Fan reactions to Chandran’s casting in One Piece live-action have been mixed. While the debate was heated and some fans claimed that there was an aesthetic mismatch with the contrast between blue hair and dark-skinned, others simply said they were disappointed because Chandran did not hit the tone of the original performance. Many fans also celebrated the casting switch, regarded a brown-skinned Vivi as a good fit for the Alabasta desert.

Ad

There were also the discussions surrounding Alabasta’s real-world comparisons; some fans expressed confusion about casting an Indian actress for a genre-defining Arabic area. Others saw it as a true representation of the complexities of desert cultures.

Also Read: 7 most influential Amazon Lily women in One Piece, ranked

Final thoughts

Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi in One Piece live-action (Image via Netflix)

The casting of Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi in One Piece live-action has sparked controversy on multiple platforms. Some have praised her potential and point out that her brown-skinned look fits thematically into the desert climate of Alabasta, and some have criticized the casting decision, arguing that there is a difference from Vivi's original light-skinned design or, in some cases, perceived ethnic differences.

Ad

Other cast members, like Emily Rudd and Rob Colletti, stood by Chandran, and also creator Eiichiro Oda said that she is his original choice.

Related links:

One Piece Live-Action season 2 reveals first trailer and announces season 3

One Piece Live-Action season 2 reveals the Straw Hats in costume

10 most confusing One Piece lores so far, ranked

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More