One Piece live-action spirals into another controversy as the official look of Vivi's cast leaves fans conflicted

One Piece live-action finds itself at the center of controversy after the official announcement of Princess Vivi’s casting has left the fanbase sharply divided. Following a series of well-documented controversies, the latest firestorm surrounds the first look at Vivi in the Netflix adaptation, a look that has gained mixed responses across social media.
Some fans appreciated the casting choice for providing a fresh perspective on the character. Conversely, other fans proclaimed this casting choice strayed too far from Eiichiro Oda’s work. As people’s opinions began to clash and discussions increased, the series faces yet another round of scrutiny, setting flame to the ongoing discussion of fidelity and creativity in live-action adaptations of anime.
Princess Vivi’s casting in One Piece live-action divided the whole fandom
One Piece live-action is currently in another backlash of controversy after the official reveal of the character of Princess Vivi for its second season. The production team cast Charithra Chandran, an actress of Tamil-Indian descent, to play the character of Vivi, also known as Miss Wednesday.
The announcement contained a teaser that showcased Chandran in character, sporting a hair color that's a dark teal. While Chandran was grateful for the opportunity to embody the character, the difference in her skin tone from the original character design of Eiichiro Oda in the anime escalated rather quickly on social media.
"I get people don't like race swap or whatever, but for the queen of a desert kingdom I'm pretty cool with it tbh," a fan described.
"The character isn’t black," someone said.
"Boycott all shows with race-swaps," a fan mentioned.
"If Oda wanted her, then we need to respect that. He is the creator and he created the characters. So I trust his judgement," someone explained.
"Again, if Oda himself approves of the casting, that should be the end all be all. If you’re a true One Piece fan, you’d respect Oda and his wishes. There’s no room for hate. Flat out. Period" a person said.
Fan reactions to Chandran’s casting in One Piece live-action have been mixed. While the debate was heated and some fans claimed that there was an aesthetic mismatch with the contrast between blue hair and dark-skinned, others simply said they were disappointed because Chandran did not hit the tone of the original performance. Many fans also celebrated the casting switch, regarded a brown-skinned Vivi as a good fit for the Alabasta desert.
There were also the discussions surrounding Alabasta’s real-world comparisons; some fans expressed confusion about casting an Indian actress for a genre-defining Arabic area. Others saw it as a true representation of the complexities of desert cultures.
Final thoughts
The casting of Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi in One Piece live-action has sparked controversy on multiple platforms. Some have praised her potential and point out that her brown-skinned look fits thematically into the desert climate of Alabasta, and some have criticized the casting decision, arguing that there is a difference from Vivi's original light-skinned design or, in some cases, perceived ethnic differences.
Other cast members, like Emily Rudd and Rob Colletti, stood by Chandran, and also creator Eiichiro Oda said that she is his original choice.
