10 most confusing One Piece lores so far, ranked

One Piece lore is full of mysteries, hidden pasts, and unresolved occurrences that even the most loyal fans find difficult to completely grasp. From the cryptic link between ancient nations to the yet-to-be-solved questions of potent powers, the show thrives on having some of the facts just beyond reach.

Eiichiro Oda skillfully weaves clues and secrets into the story, usually leaving readers arguing potential solutions for decades. Whereas a few riddles are eventually solved, others are as knotted as before, creating further enigma about the Grand Line's world. With so many puzzling pieces spread out along the narrative, here are the 10 most puzzling One Piece lore up to now, ranked from least to most confusing.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Zoro’s Ashura ability, the Man with the Burn Scar, and 8 other most confusing One Piece lore so far, ranked

10) Supernatural nature of Zoro’s Ashura ability

The origin of Zoro's Ashura abilities is still unknown in One Piece lore (Image via Toei Animation)

Zoro's Ashura ability is still one of the biggest mysteries in the series and triggers plenty of heated debate. While on a visual level, he is displaying multiple heads and limbs, Oda has yet to clarify whether it is a physical transformation, a spirit projection, or even just a way to try and intimidate enemies.

This is part of what makes Ashura so unique in the One Piece lore. Even a seasoned swordsman seems unfazed by its nature. Without an established origin or mechanics, the nature of Ashura is an unsolvable mystery that continues to spark curiosity among fans.

9) Who is the Man with the Burn Scar

Dragon is speculated to be the Man with the Burn Scar (Image via Toei Animation)

The identity of the Man with the Burn Scar remains remarkably confusing in One Piece lore. This mysterious person is said to possess the last Road Ponegliff to reach Laugh Tale. However, the true identity of this figure and the full potential of his powers remain unconfirmed.

Some One Piece followers believe that this could be Luffy's father, Monkey D. Dragon, but with respect to the uncertain treasure, his backstory and ties to it have almost gone unexplained.

8) Crocodile’s Secret with Ivankov

Ivankov is speculated to have changed Crocodile’s gender (Image via Toei Animation)

The mystery of Crocodile’s history and connection with Ivankov is one of the most puzzling in One Piece lore, both because of Ivankov’s vague statement and the sheer amount of wild theories it inspires. During the Impel Down arc, Ivankov communicates that he has the ability to “fix” Crocodile if he so desired, and hints at some mysterious weakness associated with Crocodile's past.

From fan theories, it could be anything from a transformation in gender through Ivankov's Horm-Horm Fruit, or a secret history of being presented as a slave; the story has never clarified what the truth is here. The sheer fact that the questions regarding Crocodile and Ivankov remain unanswered is still an embarrassing subject of confusion and debate within the fandom.

7) What exactly are the Ancient Weapons

Shirahoshi is the current Poseidon in One Piece lore (Image via Toei Animation)

The Ancient Weapons from One Piece lore consist of three variables of mystery that dwarf almost any other weapons in description: Pluton, Poseidon, and Uranus. These are all related to a Greek god representing earth, sea, and sky and embodying three distinct, unknown forms of unimaginable destruction.

The true nature varies: Pluton is a legendary warship capable of destroying entire islands, Poseidon is a living weapon manifested as a mermaid who can summon Sea Kings to war, and Uranus is still largely unknown but appears to be a weapon of destruction. The lack of information on the origin, capabilities, and roles of their function in world history leaves fans confused about the nature of the mystery.

6) Who was Joy Boy

Joy Boy as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Joy Boy was a figure from 900 years ago during the Void Century and a character of the past described as related to an ancient advanced civilization, and the first great pirate in One Piece lore.

Much of his narrative is still covered in mystery, including the promise to the Mermaid Princess that he did not fulfill and the origin of the One Piece treasure. His legacy ties into the main points of the story, and the title of "Joy Boy" is questionable if it is intended to be one person or passed down, and any mention of him in the story.

5) The true nature of the One Piece

Roger as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Even after 28 years of serialization of the series, the precise nature and significance of One Piece remains a mystery. It is the greatest treasure of all time that many pirates, including Luffy, dream of achieving. What it actually is, whether it's an object, knowledge, or something symbolic, is not yet known.

There is so much uncertainty, which can be described as ambiguous, that prompts endless speculation and discussion within the One Piece lore community. There is certainly a broad consensus that the final revelation of the One Piece treasure will cause immense disruption throughout the world.

4) Blackbeard’s strange body & Devil Fruits

Blackbeard surprisingly has two Devil Fruits (Image via Toei Animation)

Blackbeard's odd body and Devil Fruits go against the established mechanics of how powers work in the series. He is the only known character with two Devil Fruit powers. Which physically should be impossible since it would kill the user.

This anomaly is a part of the larger One Piece lore, and there are hints in the story that his body is special enough to also utilize it, but Oda has never given a breakdown of it either. This vagueness can lead to numerous fan theories of possibilities, thus making it one of the most confusing pieces of One Piece lore to date.

3) Imu’s identity & The Empty Throne

The true identity of Imu is still hidden in One Piece lore (Image via Toei Animation)

The identity of the Ruler of the World represents one of the great mysteries in One Piece lore, largely due to their enigma and powerful nature. Imu is a shadowy character who exists outside of the established hierarchy, ruling the world unseen and unknown, with no known origins, reasoning, or motives. The story recently teased Imu's demonic powers, but left so many questions unanswered.

The Empty Throne stands for an open seat at the peak of power, suggesting that there is an undisclosed truth to the organization of the world’s authority and governance. Imu and the Empty Throne function as supplementary agents of mystery to the obscure and uncertain power structure found in the series.

2) Will of D

Monkey D. Luffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Will of D is a deep mystery in the One Piece lore, defining an inherited legacy shared by all the most recognizable characters. The characters who share the "D." in the name appear fearless in pursuit of the truth, have a relentless drive for freedom and change.

The Will of D has connections with an ancient history of the world, rebellion, and uprising with respect to oppression, which suggests the downfall of the World Government's oppression. Their true meaning and purpose have always been hidden and remain connected to speculation and complexity in the series.

1) The Void Century & The Great Kingdom

The World Government as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Void Century is a 100-year period, around 800-900 years in the past from the present story. It was a Great Kingdom that was so powerful it required the union of 20 kingdoms to defeat it. This union became the World Government. The mystery of the Void Century is compounded by the total suppression of knowledge, destruction of material, and taboo of researching that time period.

The only remaining remnants are the cryptic Poneglyphs left by the Great Kingdom that are full of hints about technology unknown or forgotten, ancient weaponry that continues to exist, and truths that were never confirmed that could alter the world's current structure. This mystery, and the amount of power associated with the Great Kingdom, make this lore extremely massive and fundamental to the One Piece story.

Final thoughts

There are many unexplained things in One Piece lore, like Zoro's Ashura ability, the mysterious Man with the Burn Scar, Crocodile's hidden history with Ivankov, and the mystery of the Ancient Weapons.

On top of this, it has unexplained characters like Joy Boy, Blackbeard's odd body, and the Will of D, but none of these mysteries compares to how central it is to the Void Century and the Great Kingdom, which makes these 10 the most confusing lore of One Piece to date.

