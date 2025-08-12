One Piece may be setting up an unexpected alliance between Law and a royal figure (whose name could change everything)

One Piece may be planning to bring together two characters whose alliance could redefine the series' conclusion. Following Trafalgar Law's brutal defeat at the hands of Blackbeard and the loss of his submarine, everyone thought his saga was over.

As fans hope for alignments with the Straw Hats or the Revolutionary Army, there is another potential, unseen union with Nefertari Vivi. Their mutual connection to the Will of D., and perhaps a deeper relationship in their names, might create the groundwork for an alliance that changes everything.

How Trafalgar Law will make an alliance with Nefertari Vivi in One Piece, explained

Law could join hands with Vivi in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Trafalgar Law's recent loss to Blackbeard was a game-changer in One Piece. His submarine, the Polar Tang, was destroyed, and for one moment, the captain of the Heart Pirates seemed to be out of the story. Luckily, Sulong Bepo rescued Law in time, so there was still hope for his return.

The question is no longer if Law will return, but when, and with whom. While some guess that he might join forces with the Straw Hats or possibly join the Revolutionary Army, there's a strong case to be made for another route: an alliance with Nefertari Vivi.

Law's quest has never been about piracy alone. His real objective has been to reveal the secret of the Will of D., and now he has directly linked it with Vivi. Her father, King Cobra, revealed a shocking secret at the Reverie before he was killed: their ancestor, Queen Nefertari Lily, was in fact Nefertari D. Lily, who was one of the initial twenty monarchs to establish the World Government.

King Cobra revealed the secret of Nefertari Lily (Image via Toei Animation)

Lily also left behind a cryptic message: “Bear the flag of the Dawn against the sinking World”, hinting at a mission to oppose a great darkness. Cobra entrusted Sabo with the task of telling Vivi that she, too, carries the “D.” in her name. This revelation ties Vivi’s fate to the very secret Law has been chasing.

A natural encounter between the two could be arranged. Since Law finds himself stranded after losing his ship, he and Bepo may encounter Morgans, who assisted Vivi and Wapol in escaping Mary Geoise previously. Morgan's connections and resources can bring about the encounter, placing Law right in the vicinity of Vivi. From there, their common interest in the Will of D. can solidify their alliance.

Law and Vivi’s alliance could be bound by blood, not just destiny

Law's middle name may relate him to the Lily (Image via Toei Animation)

There's also the greater potential, one where Law and Vivi will have more than a common goal. Law's true name, Trafalgar D. Water Law, includes the enigmatic middle name "Water," a name he has kept to himself. In Egyptian mythology, the water lily is an important flower, and Queen Nefertari is a name with robust Egyptian connotations.

If Lily's complete name was "Nefertari D. Water Lily," this would suggest a familial connection between Law and her. Such a connection would not only make their partnership strategic but personal as well, two members of the same very old family bonding together.

Law’s Ope Ope no Mi could be the final weapon against Imu in One Piece

Ope Ope no Mi could turn out to be the final weapon against Imu in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Law's Ope Ope no Mi would give more truth to such a theory. This Devil Fruit has been described as being connected to the National Treasure of Mary Geoise and possesses powers that might be the key to winning the final battle.

Its powers, exchanging personalities, intricate surgeries, and even immortalization, may prove vital against Imu, the dark entity that might be connected to the "sinking" world referred to in Lily's letter. If Imu is actually the aforementioned Sea Devil, Law's powers could be the turning point against them.

Vivi represents the political and symbolic side of the struggle, weighed down by the will and intent of Lily, while Law has medical knowledge and personal curiosity to learn what is going on. As a duo, they may represent the "Dawn" referenced in Lily's message, fighting against the oppressive powers of the World Government and an ancient threat lurking below.

Law and Vivi’s shared heritage could unite them in One Piece

Law and Vivi may have a shared heritage in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

This possible connection also ties back to one of the repeating themes of One Piece, which is the significance of bloodlines and names. The D. is not just a letter; it is a line connecting people over centuries, all with an idea of the same destination. Law's Water may be more literal than fans have given him credit for, representing his heritage, but also, being a person to "lower the waters," or end whatever catastrophic flooding was related to the secrets of the Void Century.

If Oda goes this route, it would offer a way for Law to reenter the story without the generic alliance among pirates; it would increase the role of Vivi from a political figure to an essential person in the final war. They could combine the surgical precision of Ope Ope no Mi with the political heft of the royal family of Alabasta, into a force that could take on even Imu.

Final thoughts

After Trafalgar Law's terrible defeat to Blackbeard, One Piece may be pointing towards an unexpected partnership with Nefertari Vivi. Both share a strong connection to the Will of D., and hints suggest they may even be related through Queen Nefertari D. Lily.

Law could use his Ope Ope no Mi powers along with Vivi's influence and inherited mission to potentially serve as a game-changing ally against the World Government and Imu. This could potentially bring back Law in an interesting manner while increasing the spotlight on Vivi's growing importance in the last war.

