One Piece chapter 1157 spoilers: The treasure of Hachinosu is finally revealed as God Valley approaches

One Piece chapter 1157’s initial spoilers are circulating on the internet, giving fans a glimpse of the installment’s content before its official release on August 18, 2025, on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website and app. According to the spoilers, One Piece chapter 1157 continues the flashback from previous installments, diving into the past to explore the events preceding the God Valley Incident.

In particular, One Piece chapter 1157 chapter focuses on King Harald’s complex relationship with the World Government and yet his continuous, steadfast refusal to join Rocks D. Xebec. The chapter also implies that the “treasure of Hachinosu”, that allegedly sparked the God Valley Incident, was not a Devil Fruit but Shakky, the captivating Kuja whose stunning beauty mesmerized both the Roger Pirates and even the Rocks Pirates.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1157.

One Piece chapter 1157 spoilers suggest the most unexpected reason behind the God Valley Incident

Based on the spoilers, One Piece chapter 1157 will be titled “Legendary Bar”, a title referencing Shakky’s seemingly iconic bar. The issue opens with the ongoing cover story centered on Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. In this installment, Yamato visits the grave of a hero who died fighting against Kaido.

One Piece chapter 1157 then focuses on the Rocks Pirates, revealing that the members of this all-powerful crew repeatedly tried to betray one another, yet still ended up committing several heinous crimes. Since the Marines tracked them down very quickly, Rocks D. Xebec wondered if there was a traitor in his crew, working as a mole for the Navy and the World Government.

Meanwhile, King Harald bolstered his reputation among Elbaph’s allies, but unwittingly strained the ties with the World Government that he had worked desperately to build. This happened as Harald prevented some World Government agents from assaulting an individual from one of Elbaph’s allied nations.

Harald then met Xebec, who had returned to Elbaph to talk with him. Xebec and Harald convened at Ida’s bar in Elbaph’s Underworld, where Loki was observing their conversation. Once again, Xebec urged Harald to join him, but Harald refused the offer.

The young Roger and Garp clashing (Image via Shueisha)

At Marine HQ, a young Monkey D. Garp asked Fleet Admiral Kong to let the Giants join the Navy, noting that their physical might would greatly benefit the Marines. However, Kong explained that lacked authority over such decision, which rested solely on the World Government. Kong and Garp also discussed the growing threat posed by the Rocks Pirates.

One Piece chapter 1157 then shifts the narration to Hachinosu, the island serving as the lair of the Rocks Pirates. Shakuyaku “Shakky”, the Kuja renowned worldwide for her stunning beauty, had left the Kuja Pirates to establish a bar on Hachinosu.

Shakky’s beauty captivated everyone, so much so that even the Rocks Pirates fell in love with her, including Xebec himself, Edward Newgate “Whitebeard”, and “Golden Lion” Shiki. Mesmerized, they gazed at Shakky with heart-shaped eyes and their hearts popping out of their bodies. As a result, Shakky’s bar bained legendary status, and she became known as “the treasure of Hachinosu”.

The final part of One Piece chapter 1157 takes place in Mary Geoise, the World Government’s capital city. The chapter concludes as the Five Elders, the highest-ranked Celestial Dragons serving as Imu-sama’s direct aides, offer Harald a deal, telling him that Elbaph would be allowed to join the World Government if he killed Rocks D. Xebec.

A brief analysis of One Piece chapter 1157 spoilers

Garp and Kong mentioning the treasure of "Pirate Island" Hachinosu (Image via Shueisha)

The God Valley Incident, which led to the downfall of the Rocks Pirates and Rocks D. Xebec’s death, was sparked by their desire to retrieve a certain treasure previously located on Hachinosu and stolen by the Celestial Dragons. Until now, most fans believed that this treasure consisted of the rare Devil Fruits used as prizes for the cruel Human Hunting Competition held by the nobles.

The assumption was that the Celestial Dragons had stolen those Devil Fruits from Hachinosu, resulting in the Rocks Pirates’ decision to retrieve them. The simultaneous arrival of the Roger Pirates, along with the reaction from the Navy and Saint Figarland Garling’s Holy Knights, eventually led to the confrontation known as God Valley Incident.

In fact, when Kong alerted him about Gol D. Roger’s imminent arrival in God Valley, Garp explicitly stated that the Celestial Dragons brought the conflict upon themselves by stealing “Hachinosu’s treasure”, further lending credence to the aforementioned theory.

Shakuyaku's stunning beauty (Image via Shueisha)

However, One Piece chapter 1157 unexpectedly reveals that the treasure of Hachinosu wasn’t a Devil Fruit or another rare item, but Shakky’s mesmerizing beauty. With this in mind, as absurd as it seems, it appears that Shakky’s presence was what drove the Rocks Pirates and the Roger Pirates at God Valley, sparking the incident.

In One Piece chapter 1157, Shakky is seen working at her bar on Hachinosu, suggesting that the forthcoming installments will disclose how the Celestial Dragons kidnapped her and brought her to God Valley. As the second-in-command of the Kuja Pirates, and later their captain, the Pirate Empress of Amazon Lily, Shakuyaku was likely quite powerful. So, her captor must have been a pretty strong World Government member or Marine officer.

It will be intriguing to learn why Shakky was brought to God Valley, as keeping her in their “Holy Land”, the city of Mary Geoise, would have been more logical for the Celestial Dragons.

That said, the revelation that Shakky was the Hachinosu treasure sought by the Rocks Pirates feels odd, not only for its evident irony, but also because the dialogue from Whitebeard, Shiki, Big Mom, and others during the God Valley Incident seemed to refer to an object, not a person. So, there must be more to it.

Rocks D. Xebec's crew in God Valley (Image via Toei Animation)

In any case, in hindsight, it’s amusing that Shakky captivated everyone with her gorgeousness, including the absolute strongest men of her era, while Boa Hancock, despite her beauty, fails to attract the likes of Momonga and Smoker, let alone Luffy.

As it’s well known, despite her many claimants, Shakuyaku had eyes only for Silvers Rayleigh, the fearsome “Dark King”, and they are a married couple nowadays. So, it will be interesting to see how Shakky avoided her other admirers to unite with Rayleigh, and if Rayleigh did something to help her.

One Piece chapter 1157 also suggests that there's a traitor within the Rocks Pirates, working for the Navy. The installment doesn't reveal the identity of the traitor, but the most widespread hypothesis is that Silver Axe is the mole who infiltrated the crew to gather and report information.

Another minor but fun detail featured in One Piece chapter 1157 is the explanation of the name of Shakky’s current bar in Sabaody Archipelago, the “Shakky’s Rip-off Bar”. This name was puzzling until the latest chapter indirectly revealed its reason, suggesting that Shakky literally considers her bar in Sabaody a rip-off, i.e., an inferior imitation, of her previous one in Hachinosu.

