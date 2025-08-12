One Piece chapter 1157 raw scans: The Gorosei blackmail Harald as the Rocks Pirates yearn for Shakky

One Piece chapter 1157's raw scans offer fans a detailed look at the latest installment of Eiichiro Oda's pirate-themed manga, providing additional and enriched context to the initial text-based spoilers. These leaks set the stage for the chapter’s official release on August 18, 2025, on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and app.

Based on the raw scans, One Piece chapter 1157 continues to explore the past, retracing the events from roughly four decades before the present narration. The installment reveals the Gorosei’s attempt to blackmail King Harald into killing Rocks D. Xebec in exchange for Elbaph’s admission to the World Government, while teasing the presence of a traitor within the Rocks Pirates, a mole working for the Marines.

One Piece chapter 1157 also reveals the identity and nature of the treasure of Hachinosu, which allegedly triggered the God Valley Incident. Contrary to popular theories, it’s none other than Shakuyaku, the strikingly beautiful Kuja whose allure captivated everyone.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1157.

One Piece chapter 1157 raw scans unveil Shakuyaku as Hachinosu's treasure

The Rocks Pirates era

The Rocks Pirates (Image via Shueisha)

The raw scans of One Piece chapter 1157 open with the usual cover story centered on Yamato's pilgrimage across Wano. In this installment, Ringo’s Yakuza boss, O-cho, and Ringo’s new daimyo, Kiku, take Yamato to honor the grave of a hero who fought against Kaido to protect Ringo, but died without even leaving a corpse. Ulti and Page one linger in the background, building a snowman whose appearance resembles that of Kaido.

One Piece chapter 1157, titled Legendary Bar, continues the flashback from the previous installments. This time, the flashback retraces the events occurring 42 years ago, about four years before the God Valley Incident.

The narrator reveals that, in just two years after their formation, the Rocks Pirates committed 16 assaults, sank 76 ships, burned 14 ports, destroyed five towns, toppled one country, violated three special cases under Article 18 of the "World Law", and had 25 cases of erased criminal records. In particular, One Piece chapter 1157 shows the Rocks robbing an international charity association.

Whitebeard using his Devil Fruit power (Image via Toei Animation)

During the assault, Edward Newgate “Whitebeard” unleashes his Tremor-Tremor Fruit, generating vibrations powerful enough to tilt an entire island and the sea around it. In the process, Whitebeard accidentally harms some of his Rock Pirates crewmates, including Stussy, Ganzui, Kyo “Silver Axe”, and Charlotte Linlin “Big Mom”.

Kaido, envious of the insane power of Whitebeard’s Devil Fruit, expresses his desire to have one of his own. However, Whitebeard warns Kaido to choose his Devil Fruit carefully, as it will permanently alter his body with no way to reverse the process. Meanwhile, “Golden Lion” Shiki, who has used his Float-Float Fruit to levitate above Whitebeard’s quakes, mocks Kyo, who is covered in blood, injured by Whitebeard’s attack.

All of a sudden, a Marine fleet appears. Noting that the Marines tracked them down just too quickly, Whitebeard suspects that there could be a traitor in their crew, secretly reporting information to the Navy. Undeterred, Rocks D. Xebec wastes no time and immediately attacks the Marine fleet, crushing it with his formidable Haki-enhanced swordsmanship.

Xebec meets with Harald

Xebec and Harald (Image via Shueisha)

After this battle, One Piece chapter 1157 shows a group of World Government agents holding some people hostage on a ship. These people are from Enishi, a New World island not affiliated with the World Government. The citizens of Enishi helped Elbaph during a famine, leading to an alliance between the two countries.

Nevertheless, a World Government agent orders King Harald not to intervene, as people from a lawless zone have no worth. When the agent shoots one of the hostages, however, Harald can no longer bear it and attacks the World Government ship in a fit of rage, despite knowing that his actions would ruin Elbaph's candidacy to join the World Government.

Some time later, Harald meets with Rocks D. Xebec at Ida’s bar in Elbaph’s Underworld. Xebec, as he has done many times before, urges Harald to join him, but Harald refuses, as always. Outside the bar, Loki and Hajrudin are listening to their chat.

Xebec laughs at Harald’s idea to shave his head as a gesture to show his sincerity and humility in asking to join the World Government, pointing that even Monkey D. Garp would find that amusing. Harald retorts that Garp despises the higher-ups, to the point where he could almost be a pirate himself.

Kong, Garp, Sengoku, and Tsuru appear

Tsuru, Sengoku, and Garp in their youth (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1157 then shifts to Marine HQ, where young Monkey D. Garp, Sengoku “The Buddha”, and Tsuru meet with Kong. Kong is introduced as an Admiral who will later become Commander-In-Chief of the Navy, while Garp is noted as Luffy’s future grandfather. Sengoku is described as the future Fleet Admiral of the Navy, and Tsuru as the future “Great Advisor” of the organization.

Garp wears a hawaiian shirt, Sengoku a singlet, and Tsuru a shirt and tie, but all three don the standard Marine officer coat over their individual attires. Garp asks Kong to let the King Harald join the Navy, highlighting the physical might of Harald and all the Giants as a valuable asset for the Marines.

Sengoku remarks that Harald is a good man striving to change Elbaph’s story, and Tsuru adds that Harald has been invited to join the Rocks Pirates, making it smart for the Marines to recruit him first. However, Kong explains that he lacks the authority to make such a decision, that only the World Government could take.

Shakky arrives on Hachinosu

A young Shakuyaku (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1157 then shifts the narration on Hachinosu, where some pirates are discussing the news that Shakuyaku, the Pirate Empress and captain of the Kuja Pirates, has left Amazon Lily. Inside Hachinosu’s skull-shaped rock, Gloriosa and Big Mom also discuss the same development.

Gloriosa, the former Pirate Empress of Amazon Lily before Shakuyakyu, wonders what her former Kuja companion is planning. Big Mom suggests that Shakuyaku is chasing after a man, just as Gloriosa once did. Stung by those words, Gloriosa replies that someone like Big Mom, who has many children from many different relationships, could never understand the suffering of love.

Stussy attempts to hug Whitebeard, of which she is clearly infatuated, but the pirate doesn’t seem particularly impressed by her romantic advance. Whitebeard even says that he is not interested in her. In this scene, Charlotte Katakuri, Charlotte Daifuku, and Charlotte Oven appear as little children, standing alongside her mother, Charlotte Linlin “Big Mom”.

Shakuyaku could captivate even the strongest pirates (Image via Shueisha)

Shortly after, the ship of the Kuja Pirates arrives on Hachinosu, and Shakuyaku steps ashore. Her stunning beauty captivates everyone, their heart-shaped eyes comically expressing their appreciation for her. The narrator comments on how the beautiful "idol", who mesmerized the whole world, decides to enter into the lair of bloodthirsty beasts..

The Rocks Pirates, including Xebec, Whitebeard, Shiki, Kyo, Don Marlon, and Captain John, arrive on the scene. Even Xebec and the others react with their hearts popping out of their chests at the sight of Shakuyaku. After establishing a bar on Hachinosu, with a one-month queue to enter, Shakuyaku becomes "the treasure of Pirate Island".

One Piece chapter 1157 concludes with a dramatic twist. In Mary Geoise, the Five Elders decide to offer King Harald a deal. With a sinister expression, Saint Marcus Mars suggests that Elbaph will be permitted to join the World Government if Harald kills Rocks D. Xebec in exchange.

