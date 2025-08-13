Loki's flashback proves that Tritoma was One Piece's greatest Amazon Lily Empress, albeit not the most influential

The flashback of Loki in One Piece strongly suggests that Tritoma was Amazon Lily's greatest Empress, even if she was not the most influential like Shakky. After Gloriosa and Shakky, who both stepped down from the role of an empress in just two years, she became the next empress and ruled over the Kuja for nearly 30 years. Her reign was characterized by strength and kindness, an example of which can be seen when she welcomed Gloriosa back to the tribe.And when her heart finally betrayed her as it surrendered to love sickness, she did not retreat; she chose to die for her nation. Tritoma was an essential hero for the Kuja, who ruled with style and selflessness and garnered a place among the island's most honored leaders.Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.Why Tritoma was One Piece's greatest Amazon Lily Empress, explainedIn One Piece chapter 1156, Loki's flashback shows fans a rare glimpse of Tritoma, the Empress who reigned over Amazon Lily between Shakuyaku &quot;Shakky&quot; and Boa Hancock. While not as influential as other rulers, this scene demonstrates Tritoma's case for being considered the best Amazon Lily Empress, even if she didn't impact the world as significantly as others.What stands out most about Tritoma is her kindness. In a very difficult situation, she showed incredible grace by forgiving Gloriosa for returning to the island after abandoning it. This forgiveness meant more than showing generosity; it meant not fracturing the tribe's social character and structure. There is no question that Tritoma's kindness is a contrast to other strategies, or the use of intimidating rules that fans see in other empresses.Shakky as seen in One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)This doesn't mean Tritoma did not have strength in her rule. Tritoma was the leader of Kuja at the time, and the tribe deemed her their strongest woman, capable of reportedly using Haki and owning her fierce reputation. This mix of subtle authority and brute strength explains why so many view her as a model of Kuja leadership.However, Tritoma's greatness wasn't accompanied by the same degree of lasting impact as individuals such as Boa Hancock or Shakuyaku. Hancock's impact went beyond the island via her political plays and Warlord status; Shakky spread across the entire pirate world as a legendary figure associated with Roger.Tragically, Tritoma's time as ruler was over when she fell victim to the feared &quot;Love Sickness,&quot; a recurring tragedy among Amazon Lily leaders. Most theories indicate she died due to her lack of closure from her unrequited love, unlike Gloriosa or Shakky, who managed to avoid the disease by abandoning the island or having their affections returned.Final thoughtsgi ☁️🍊🗺️🧭🦁🌻 @NamiOriginsLINKSo Gloriosa was already with Rocks? Nah, giving up, the kujas are hopeless 😭 Tritoma stayed there until her end, she was a real one.Tritoma's story in One Piece, revealed through Loki's flashback, secures her legacy as Amazon Lily's greatest Empress for her mix of kindness and loyalty to her people.Although she did not have as much power or degree of influence as Shakky or Boa Hancock, she held the tribe's values and honor for 30 years as Empress. Filled with love sickness, she sacrificed herself while being a leader and placed her homeland and people above herself and her own needs. Subsequently, her memory is secured as one of those in Kuja's family who is loved.Related links:Latest One Piece chapter hints at why the Rocks Pirates were doomed from the startOne Piece's Pluton might parallel these popular robots, and it makes a lot of senseOne Piece may be setting up an unexpected alliance between Law and a royal figure (whose name could change