Latest One Piece chapter hints at why the Rocks Pirates were doomed from the start

The most recent chapter of One Piece gives insight into why the notorious Rocks Pirates were always fated to stumble before their downfall. This crew was unique in terms of power, yet just as unique in terms of betrayal and selfish goals. Rock's own crew members were overwhelmed by their desire to be better than one another instead of actually working as a crew.

One Piece chapter 1157 reinforces this with panels that show how fragile that bond was based on self-interest and the influence from other forces, like the way the World Government manipulated Rocks and his crew.

Why the Rocks Pirates were never built to last in One Piece, explained

One Piece chapter 1157 gives one of their clearest looks yet at why the Rocks Pirates were never going to last, even with their amazing strength. From the start, the crew was a powder keg of self-absorbed egos fueled with ambition and betrayal. Rather than building towards a common ideal, the Rocks Pirates were simply a collection of egos pursuing their own supremacy and could be described as unstable. With that level of instability, it was impossible to work together as a unit.

The chapter starts with the narrator stressing their unreliable nature, but then cuts to political strain as it relates to Elbaph. Harald's action of saving someone from being apprehended by World Government agents from one of the allied nations of Elbaph put strain on the relationship between Elbaph and the Government.

When Rocks returned to Elbaph and attempted to recruit Harald, Harald still rejected him, even with the looming presence of Loki. This whole interaction pointed toward the fact that Rocks was unable to get loyalty from people, not just their allies, but even the use of allies for their own gain.

The chapter also emphasizes the strange dynamic between the crew itself, such as their group infatuation with Shakky upon her arrival at Hachinosu. While this has a comedic tone, it reflects their general lack of focus and being susceptible by distractions. The Rocks Pirates as a group should not be swayed by emotional impulses outside of reasonable tactics or cohesion with the crew. These distractions act against any opportunity for organization or discipline.

The Five Elders' secret deal with Harald, where they promised to allow the entry into the World Government of Elbaph if he eliminated Rocks, is about as clear a demonstration. It shows how susceptible the crew had later become to the magnitudes of manipulation. Even with the Rocks Pirates so frayed, outside parties could manipulate the fractures to try and ultimately take down the Pirates without needing to fight directly, letting the instability work against itself.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1157 proves how doomed the Rocks Pirates were from the beginning. They had unmatched strength but were completely plagued by their selfish ambition and betrayals. Their political dispute with Elbaph, Harald's refusal to join Rocks, and the crew's obsession with Shakky all spoke to their disorganization and preoccupations.

When the Five Elders exploited Harald's power for their own gain, it simply demonstrated to everyone, including the crew of Rocks, how weak they were to an outsider manipulating their divisions.

