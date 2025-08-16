Gintama: Mr Ginpachi's Zany Class Spinoff TV Anime to premiere in October 2025

On Saturday, August 16, 2025, the staff of the Gintama: Mr Ginpachi's Zany Class spinoff TV anime announced the October 6, 2025, premiere for the series at the 20th Anniversary Gintama Multiverse Festival. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer revealing the series's theme song.The upcoming series is an adaptation of Tomohito Ōsaki's spinoff novel series of Hideaki Sorachi's Gintama manga, titled 3-Nen Z-Gumi Ginpachi-Sensei. The series' world premiere was hosted earlier this year on July 5 at the Anime Expo 2025.The new Gintama: Mr Ginpachi's Zany Class spinoff series is set to premiere in October 2025As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Gintama: Mr Ginpachi's Zany Class spinoff TV anime is set to premiere on Monday, October 6, 2025, on TV Tokyo at 12:00 am JST (effectively October 7) and on the networks' other affiliates. The trailer also revealed that the opening theme song is &quot;Sakurakaze&quot; (Cherry Blossom Wind) by virtual YouTuber Botchi Boromaru, and the ending theme song is &quot;Underclass HERO&quot; by LONGMAN.Furthermore, it was revealed that Natsumi Higashida is directing the anime, and BN Pictures will be the animation studio producers for the upcoming Gintama: Mr Ginpachi's Zany Class spinoff TV anime series.Makoto Moriwaki, known for his works like Welcome to Demon School and Iruma-kun, is the general director of the series, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, known for her works like That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Mitei Mark II, is credited for the series composition. The chief animation director of Gintama, Shinji Takeuchi, will also be directing the animation of the spinoff series.The cast members of the spinoff include several voice actors from the main series, and the names were revealed during the announcement:Tomokazu Sugita as Ginpachi SakataDaisuke Sakaguchi as Shinpachi ShimuraRie Kugimiya as KaguraSatsuki Yukino as Tae ShimuraSusumu Chiba as Isao KondoKazuya Nakai as Toshiro HijikataKenichi Suzumura as Sogo OkitaTetsuharu Ohta as Sagaru YamazakiYū Kobayashi as Ayame SarutobiAkira Ishida as Kotaro KatsuraTakehito Koyasu as Shinsuke TakasugiSatoshi Hino as KamuiŌsaki's spinoff novel series is set in Gintama High School and follows the school teacher Ginpachi Sakata. However, Ginpachi does not possess the personality or appearance to portray the teacher figure. The spinoff series was first released in 2006 by Shueisha. The spinoff novel series was previously animated as a short at the end of several episodes of the Gintama anime series.Are you excited for the upcoming Gintama: Mr Ginpachi's Zany Class spinoff TV anime series? Let us know in the comments. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.Also read:Gintama: Yoshiwara Burning Arc anime movie officially announcedOne Piece Live Action season 3 reveals title and shooting scheduleLord of Mysteries donghua announces 10-year production plan with 7 seasons, 3 specials, and a movie