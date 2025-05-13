5 anime characters who sacrificed everything for their dreams (& 5 who achieved them with others' sacrifices)

Sacrifice has been an integral part of the narrative for certain anime characters in their respective series. While many have a straightforward and easy-going life toward their dreams and success, a few have to fulfill their dreams at a cost, sacrificing a lot along the way.

Ad

Whether it's their own sacrifices to achieve their dream or others sacrificing for them, these characters have reached their goals at a cost they had to bear. Here are anime characters who sacrificed everything to fulfill their dreams and others who achieved them through the sacrifices of those around them.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Light, Eren, and 3 other anime characters who sacrificed everything to meet their dreams

1) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Ad

Trending

Light Yagami is one of the anime characters who sacrificed everything for his dreams (Image via Madhouse)

Being an ideal student, Light Yagami from Death Note was well-liked and trusted by others due to his intelligence and polite behavior. However, the arrival of Death Note changed everything for him, particularly his goals in life, and led him down a path of no return.

Ad

His new dreams of creating a utopia free of crime and ruling it as a god made him sacrifice everything he had worked for. His humanity, morality, and even his family's trust were all lost, to the extent that he even sacrificed his soul for his dreams. In the end, Light lost everything and died, consumed by power and ambition.

2) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

Eren is one of the anime characters who sacrificed everything for his goals (Image via Mappa)

Eren's dream of freedom for his people and the destruction of those who threatened Paradis Island led him down a path of brutal murders and betrayals of those who once trusted him. Once an innocent boy from the Attack on Titan series, Eren faced a tragedy that changed everything.

Ad

As he continued down the path of his pretentious righteousness, Eren lost the trust of his comrades, his ideals, and his relationships, becoming a villain to several people. Holding the burden of genocide for his false sense of righteousness, Eren died being hated. While he did achieve his goal, it came at an unfathomable cost.

3) Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Edward is one of the anime characters who sacrificed everything for his dreams (Image via Bones)

Unlike the previous anime characters in this list, Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist had his dreams rooted in a nobler and more wholesome goal. After his brother, Alphonse, lost his body in a tragic accident, Edward's sole objective was to restore his body.

Ad

He endured countless traumas and battles, sacrificing his arms, legs, and even his ability to do alchemy, all for the sake of his brother. Despite the severe consequences of attempting the impossible, Edward was ultimately able to restore Alphonse's body, but only through immense pain and personal sacrifice.

4) Obito Uchiha (Naruto: Shippuden)

Obito is one of the anime characters who gave up everything for his dreams (Image via Pierrot)

Obito Uchiha from Naruto: Shippuden was a sweet young boy from the Konoha village who cherished his friends and his happy-go-lucky nature. However, misunderstood incidents from the past changed him completely, leading him to become one of the villains in the series.

Ad

In his dream of creating a world without pain and loss using the Infinite Tsukiyomi, Obito sacrificed his innocence and his identity. The once innocent boy became responsible for countless deaths just to achieve his false dream. Obito died trying to atone for his actions and finally realized the absurdity of his dreams.

5) Kamado Tanjiro (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro is one of the anime characters who gave up everything for his goal (Image via Ufotable)

The once peace-loving and innocent charcoal seller boy from Demon Slayer, Tanjiro, discovered that his family had been slaughtered by demons and that his sister, Nezuko, had been turned into one. Instead of accepting his fate, Tanjiro made it his life's goal to find a cure for Nezuko and make her human again.

Ad

He gave up his peaceful nature and turned into a Slayer, hunting demons for that one goal in his life. He put himself through grueling battles and intense training just to bring Nezuko back. Though he ultimately succeeded in bringing back his sister, it came at a heavy cost of trauma and bloodshed.

Luffy, Gon, and 3 other anime characters who achieved their dreams because of others' sacrifices

1) Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

Ad

Midoriya is one of the anime characters who achieved his goal because of others' sacrifice (Image via Bones)

Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia had dreamed of becoming the greatest hero since he was a toddler. While he ultimately achieved his goal, it came at the cost of many others' sacrifices, which Midoriya deeply honored. To begin with, if All Might hadn't sacrificed his powers and trusted Midoriya with them, he wouldn't have had a chance.

Ad

Throughout Midoriya's time as a hero, several of his classmates stood by him and made sacrifices that helped him grow more. Many pro heroes also risked their lives, some dying or suffering permanent injuries, to help him. All of these sacrifices led to his success and the achievement of his goal.

2) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Luffy is one of the anime characters who succeeded because of others' sacrifices (Image via Toei Animation)

While Luffy's dream of becoming the king of pirates is yet to be fulfilled, his journey so far, as of the time this article is written, has been marked by several sacrifices from others who pushed him further toward his goal. Ace gave his life to Akainu so that Luffy could live on and achieve his dream.

Ad

Furthermore, all of his crewmates constantly face life-threatening situations because they believe in Luffy's dream and want to see it achieved. Many of his allies have also endured and sacrificed a lot, just to push him closer to becoming the King of the Pirates in One Piece.

3) Kiritsugu Emiya (Fate/Zero)

Kiritsugu is one of the anime characters who succeeded with others' sacrifices (Image via Ufotable)

In his dream of bringing world peace and ending all conflicts, Kiritsugu Emiya from Fate/Zero progresses with the help and sacrifice of many others, including his wife, Irisviel. She became the vessel of the Holy Grail and died so that he could achieve his goals and dreams.

Ad

On his path to fulfilling his dreams, his ideals led to the death of many innocent people. While he won the Holy Grail War, instead of making a wish, Kiritsugu destroyed the Holy Grail, thinking it was corrupted, ending his dreams, burdened with the cost of others' sacrifice.

4) Okabe Rintarou (Steins;Gate)

Okabe is one of the anime characters who achieved his goal through others' sacrifice (Image via White Fox)

To save his friends and protect the future, Okabe Rintarou from Steins;Gate was only able to achieve his dreams after enduring the sacrifices of both Mayuri and Kirisu. Both died countless times across multiple alternate timelines, allowing Okabe to figure out a way to achieve his goals.

Ad

While he ultimately managed to save both Mayuri and Kirisu, it came at the cost of living through severe pain from dying multiple times for both of them and Okabe having to make several impossible decisions.

5) Gon Freecss (Hunter x Hunter)

Gon is one of the anime characters who achieved his dream because of others' sacrifices (Image via Madhouse)

Gon Freecss from Hunter x Hunter dreamed of meeting his father, Ging Freecss. On his journey to fulfill that dream, Gon made several sacrifices himself, while many of his friends also stood by him, making sacrifices to help him move further toward his goal.

Ad

Killua risked his life several times to protect Gon. Kite, one of Gon's closest acquaintances who inspired him to become a hunter and meet his father, sacrificed his life for Gon, leaving him traumatized. Although Gon eventually did meet Ging, it came with several near-death experiences and deep emotional trauma to those around him.

Final thoughts

Anime characters who achieved their dreams often paid a price, either through their own sacrifices or through the sacrifices of others who believed in them and supported their goal. While such moments are relatively rare in the world of anime, they serve as powerful narrative elements that enhance both emotional depth and plot development.

Ad

With the ever-evolving anime industry, anime characters who sacrificed a lot to achieve their dreams and others who depended on others' sacrifices are intriguing thoughts, likely to occur again with upcoming anime series.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More