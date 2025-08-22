Dandadan season 2 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official sites, Dandadan season 2 episode 9 is set to be released on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. In episode 8, aired on Friday, August 22, Okarun and Aira clash with the musicians’ tulpas, whose explosive notes push them to their limits. With Turbo Granny’s advice, Okarun syncs his movements to an improved rhythm, saves Aira, and defeats all five tulpas in a single charge.Meanwhile, Manjiro plans to exorcise the Evil Eye before the yokai becomes too strong, but the newly powered-up Okarun returns and challenges the Evil Eye, set to solve the situation for good. Therefore, episode 9 is set to center on Okarun and the Evil Eye’s rematch.Dandadan season 2 episode 9 release date, time, and countdownDandadan season 2 episode 9 will see Okarun and Evil Eye's rematch (Image via Science SARU)As previously stated, Dandadan season 2 episode 9, titled &quot;I Want to Rebuild the House,&quot; is scheduled for release in Japan on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can catch the English-subbed version earlier, on Thursday, August 28, at varying times.The release timings for Dandadan season 2 episode 9 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Daylight TimeThursday, August 288:26 AMCentral Daylight TimeThursday, August 2810:26 AMEastern Daylight TimeThursday, August 2811:26 AMGreenwich Mean TimeThursday, August 283:26 PMCentral European Summer TimeThursday, August 285:26 AMIndian Standard TimeThursday, August 288:56 PMPhilippines Standard TimeThursday, August 2811:26 PMAustralian Central Standard TimeFriday, August 2912:56 AMWhere to watch Dandadan season 2 episode 9?Dandadan season 2 episode 9 will air across 28 MBS/TBS-affiliated stations under their &quot;Super Anime-ism TURBO&quot; slot on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST in Japan. Subsequent broadcasts will follow later that day on AT-X at 10:30 PM JST, and on BS NTV on Wednesday, September 3, at 12:30 AM JST.Fans in Japan can also watch the next episode of this Summer 2025 season on various streaming platforms, such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Disney+, DMM TV, Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, Bandai Channel, and U-NEXT, among others.For international viewers, this sequel is streaming on major global platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll, allowing fans to enjoy the episodes worldwide.A brief recap of Dandadan season 2 episode 8Okarun and Aira as they fight the tulpas (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 8, titled You Can Do It, Okarun!, opens with the musicians’ tulpas questioning who played the &quot;filthy notes.&quot; Turbo Granny immediately shifts the blame onto Okarun and Aira, leading the tulpas to unleash a barrage of musical attacks. Okarun and Aira activate their yokai powers to fight back, but they quickly realize this is unlike anything they’ve faced before.The notes explode on contact, forcing them into constant evasion. Things only get tougher when the tempo increases, teleporting them into a rice paddy dimension where the attack frequency becomes overwhelming. Aira manages to dodge with precision, but Okarun takes multiple hits, undoing his yokai transformation. He feels powerless at how, despite past battles, his growth is still not enough.Turbo Granny tells him to fight with rhythm, any rhythm. Okarun recalls being moved by the HAYASii song and begins syncing his movements to its beat. Just as Aira reaches her limit, Okarun jumps back in and saves her. He can now evade every note with his new rhythm, and the pair manages to take down one tulpa.Okarun and Aira face the music room tulpas (Image via Science SARU)The remaining musicians change tempo, shifting to an operatic performance that summons four giants and countless shadowy figures. Turbo Granny warns that the figures are illusions, but actually reaching the musicians proves far harder. Aira takes Okarun’s hand and uses her hair to escape, then faces the giants herself while Okarun targets the musicians.He struggles to push forward with the overwhelming number of illusions and explosive notes. He wonders how he’ll take down five targets when he can only use two full-throttles. Turbo Granny points out that he needs to move five switches per beat. Okarun goes full throttle, blitzes past the figures, and wipes out all five tulpas in a single charge.With the fight over, the group returns to the music room. Okarun thanks Aira and Turbo Granny for their help to grow stronger, even if only a little. Turbo Granny reveals the origin of the tulpas. Students' fear of the musicians’ portraits accumulated for years and gave them form, and anyone who plays piano in the room at 2 a.m. will summon them. Ironically, she then steps on the piano, calling them back again mistakenly.Okarun, Aira, and Turbo Granny (Image via Science SARU)Meanwhile, at Momo’s house, Manjiro warns Jiji that the Evil Eye must be exorcised soon before it grows too strong to control. Jiji remains silent, but Okarun and co return. Okarun is ready to handle the yokai himself. He respects how Momo, Jiji, and Seiko accepted the yokai as family, but can’t stand how it kept targeting Momo.Jiji entrusts the Evil Eye to Okarun, and they summon the yokai. Episode 8 ends as Okarun faces off against the Evil Eye once again, determined to settle things for good this time.What to expect in Dandadan season 2 episode 9? Dandadan season 2 episode 9 is set to bring new twists for the Evil Eye (Image via Science SARU)With episode 8 ending on the start of Okarun's rematch against the Evil Eye, Dandadan season 2 episode 9 is set to center on their intense showdown once again. The focus will be on whether Okarun can finally overpower the yokai and bring it under control, or it will let loose once more.Dandadan season 2 episode 9 is anticipated to give a resolution to the Evil Eye situation and is also likely to introduce new characters and offer a potential lead on the mystery of Okarun's missing &quot;family jewels.&quot;