Dandadan season 2 episode 8: Okarun defeats the music room tulpas as his second fight with the Evil Eye begins

Released on Friday, August 22, 2025, Dandadan season 2 episode 8 follows Okarun and Aira’s battle with the musician tulpas. They’re initially overwhelmed by the tulpas’ powers, but with Turbo Granny’s advice on how to properly fight with rhythm, Okarun powers up.He uses the HAYASii song beat, saves Aira, and then defeats the tulpas. Meanwhile, at Momo’s house, Manjiro pushes for Jiji’s exorcism. Okarun returns, ready to confront the Evil Eye and solve the situation for good. The episode ends by setting up their rematch.Dandadan season 2 episode 8: Okarun and Aira struggle against the music room tulpasOkarun and Aira as they fight the tulpas (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 8, titled You Can Do It, Okarun!, adapts chapters 57 through 60 of the manga and opens with the musician’s tulpas questioning who just played the &quot;filthy notes.&quot; Turbo Granny points the blame at Okarun and Aira, and the tulpas to unleash an onslaught of attacks using their music.Okarun and Aira activate their yokai powers to fight back, but they realize these attacks are unlike anything they’ve faced. The musical notes turn into bombs on contact, forcing them to constantly dodge. Aira struggles to see a way through the endless waves of attacks. The attack tempo increases, and the two are suddenly teleported into a rice paddy dimension where the barrage only worsens.Okarun is impressed by how Aira keeps up with the notes, but he falters, taking several hits. A rest note slows his movements, and he’s forced to withstand a relentless assault. His yokai transformation comes undone. Okarun feels hopeless. He thought he had grown a little stronger after several past battles against strong foes, but now, he realizes he’s still weak.Okarun saves Aira (Image via Science SARU)Turbo Granny advises him to move with rhythm, any rhythm, instructing him to fight in tune with a song he likes. Though Okarun doesn’t usually listen to music, he recalls being moved by the HAYASii song and locks into its rhythm.In Dandadan season 2 episode 8, Aira nears her limit and is about to be struck down, but Okarun saves her just in time. He then evades every note with precision, moving in sync with the HAYASii rhythm, and together, they manage to take down one of the tulpas. However, the fight escalates.The remaining tulpas shift to a new, operatic performance, summoning four giants and numerous black figures. Turbo Granny warns that the figures are only illusions, but landing a strike on the actual musicians proves easier said than done.Dandadan season 2 episode 8: Okarun takes down the remaining musicians and confronts the Evil EyeIn Dandadan season 2 episode 8, Aira grabs Okarun’s hand and uses her hair to escape the figures. She takes on the four giants herself, while Okarun focuses on taking down the musicians. Aira takes down the giants, but Okarun struggles to push through the barrage of figures and exploding notes. Even then, he doesn’t know how to take down all five musicians, since he can only go full throttle twice.Turbo Granny points out that he’d need to move five switches per beat. Okarun understands what she means, activates full throttle, and wipes out all five tulpas in a single charge. With the battle won, the group returns to the music room. Okarun thanks Aira; he couldn’t have done it without her.Okarun and Aira face the music room tulpas (Image via Science SARU)While Aira and Turbo Granny bicker, Okarun also thanks the yokai for sharpening his sense of rhythm, which made him stronger, even if just a little. Turbo Granny then reveals how the tulpas came to exist. Students’ lingering fear of the music room portraits gave them form, and if someone plays the piano at 2 a.m., the tulpas appear to kill them. Unfortunately, she accidentally steps on the piano, summoning them again.Dandadan season 2 episode 8 then shifts to Momo’s house. Manjiro warns Jiji that the Evil Eye must be exorcised soon before it becomes too powerful to contain. He believes the next time it takes over, Jiji won’t regain control, and someone could die. He’s already arranged the exorcism for the next day. While Momo asks Seiko to intervene, Jiji stays silent, lost in thought.Okarun defeats the musicians (Image via Science SARU)Just then, Okarun and the others return. Okarun asks Jiji to come outside. He wants to finally &quot;take care&quot; of the Evil Eye himself. The yokai has enraged him for targeting Momo, and while it’s dangerous and cunning, he respects how Momo, Jiji, and Seiko accepted it as part of their family.Wanting to preserve that, he vows to fight it on their behalf. Jiji entrusts the Evil Eye to Okarun, and Aira splashes cold water, summoning the yokai. Dandadan season 2 episode 8 ends as Okarun vs. the Evil Eye, round two, begins, this time to settle things for good.Final thoughtsDandadan season 2 episode 8 gives a well-timed power-up for Okarun and pushes his character growth. His battle with the musicians not only sharpens his abilities but also deepens his bond with Aira. Still, the true standout is the build-up to his long-awaited rematch with the Evil Eye.Also read:Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52: Release date and time, where to read, and moreI Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and moreHunter X Hunter fans gain new life after Togashi's latest post