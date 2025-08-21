Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52: Release date and time, where to read, and more

According to the webtoon’s official site, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 10 pm KST. Chapter 51, released on August 20, 2025, sees Miho and Yoonho come across some of Suho’s shadow soldiers while they contain the escaped convicts. At the same time, Suho finally tracks down the masterminds behind the prison break, Kang Taeshik, now enhanced by a star fragment, and Hwang Dongsuk.Under pressure, Dongsuk admits that the star fragments originally came from his brother, Hwang Dongsoo. This suggests that he may be the one tied to the Itarim Apostle. Meanwhile, Tielle controls Taeshik and engages Suho to test his current strength. With tensions rising, the upcoming entry will likely spotlight Suho’s clash with the Tielle-controlled Taeshik.Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52 release date, time, and countdownSuho confronts Dongsuk in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)As previously stated, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52 will come out on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 10 pm KST (and JST) in South Korea. Due to timezone differences, it will become available earlier on the same day for most international fans.The release timings for Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific TimeWednesday, August 276:00 AMCentral TimeWednesday, August 278:00 AMEastern TimeWednesday, August 279:00 AMGreenwich Mean TimeWednesday, August 271:00 PMCentral European TimeWednesday, August 273:00 PMIndian Standard TimeWednesday, August 276:30 PMPhilippines Standard TimeWednesday, August 279:00 PMAustralian Central TimeWednesday, August 2711:30 PMWhere to read Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52?Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52 is going to drop first on its official platform, the KAKAO PAGE website, a popular South Korean digital platform for webtoons. Note that chapters on this site are only available in its original Korean language.International fans can enjoy the English-translated version on Tapas, a global platform that brings the manhwa to readers around the world. However, there might be a slight delay between the Korean release and the English translation.Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51: A brief recapSuho faces Taeshik (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 51 opens with Miho and Yoonho containing the chaos left behind by the prison break with nearly 500 convicts on the loose. Miho mentions that the three S-Rank Hunters, along with Association Chairman Jinchul, will arrive in about ten minutes and assist. She also notes that Sung Suho, the supposed &quot;criminal&quot; suspected of spreading stardust, might be nearby.His name sounds familiar to Yoonho, but he shifts his focus to protecting the citizens first. As they prepare to continue the fight, they suddenly notice humanoid shadow monsters (Suho’s soldiers) nearby. Meanwhile, things look grim for the Association Hunters. The star fragment-empowered convicts brutally overwhelm them.But Suho arrives, revives a fallen Hunter, saves another Hunter, and adds the defeated convicts to his growing shadow army. Beru revels in the rapid expansion of his Young Monarch’s forces. Suddenly, Suho senses a large portion of his shadows being destroyed. Beru suspects they’ve finally encountered the mastermind of the prison break, and he’s right.Following the trail, Suho finds Kang Taeshik and Hwang Dongsuk. Taeshik, amped up with a star fragment, cuts through Suho’s army while attempting to flee with Dongsuk. Suho confronts them, demanding answers about any ties to the Itarim. Dongsuk tries to stall, signaling Taeshik to strike, but Suho easily avoids the attack and pins Dongsuk down.Yoonho and Miho in chapter 51 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)Dongsuk admits that his brother, Hwang Dongsoo, is the true source of the star fragments. As for the attack on the town, he reveals that it had no real purpose. He did it solely for his amusement. Suho is furious at the senseless cruelty.Meanwhile, Taeshik realizes Suho’s strength and decides to abandon Dongsuk and flee. Unfortunately, Tielle can’t allow that since he wants to test Suho’s current strength before the S-Rank Hunters get involved. Since Taeshik is powered by a star fragment, Tielle manipulates him and attacks Suho.He dodges, and the attack ends up landing on Dongsuk, cutting him down. Beru confirms that Taeshik is emitting Itarim Apostle’s aura. With that confirmation, the chapter closes as Suho prefers this outcome, since he’s been wanting to have a &quot;word&quot; with the apostle.What to expect in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52? (speculative)Suho and Taeshik (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)With Suho finally getting a solid lead on the Itarim Apostle and Tielle stepping onto the stage once again, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52 is set to center on Suho’s battle against the Tielle-controlled Kang Taeshik. With Dongsuk evidently out of the equation, the next chapter will likely focus on Suho facing another of the Apostle’s pawns after Minsung.Readers can also expect Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52 to touch on what Suho intends to say to the Apostle, while raising the question of whether Taeshik will stay bound as Tielle’s pawn or try to resist and break free like Minsung.Also read:Hunter X Hunter fans gain new life after Togashi's latest post10 ongoing anime whose final arc should be moviesDandadan chapter 207: Release date and time, what to expect, and more