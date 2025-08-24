The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8: Yoshiki crosses paths with Tanaka as his hunting dog tracks Hikaru’s impostor

Released on Sunday, August 24, 2025, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8 sees Yoshiki continuing to dig into Kubitachi’s mysterious past as paranormal disturbances escalate. They get hints about the village’s history from Hikaru’s grandfather, while Asako struggles with hearing issues caused by the impostor’s touch.Meanwhile, Yoshiki and Hikaru’s research reveals that their village is tied to the mountain god Nonuki-Sama, who has turned into a curse deity. At the same time, Tanaka crosses paths with Yoshiki and suspects that he is linked to what he’s after. Eventually, Tanaka’s &quot;hunting dog&quot; locates Yoshiki and the impostor, trapping them in a distorted reality.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8: Yoshiki investigates Kubitachi’s past as eerie incidents grow more frequentYoshiki and Hikaru in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8 (Image via CygamesPictures)The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8, titled Contract, opens with Yoshiki trying to wash Hikaru’s bloodstained shirt. The impostor has already &quot;fixed&quot; the stab wound. They then discuss the real Hikaru’s note. The impostor thinks the &quot;Nuki-Sama&quot; refers to &quot;Nonuki-Sama.&quot; Having also heard the term from the late Ms. Matsuura, Yoshiki asks if the impostor knows its meaning.The impostor admits his memories are hazy and wonders if he might be this &quot;Nonuki-Sama.&quot; Holding half of the impostor’s body, Yoshiki too questions what &quot;this Hikaru&quot; truly is. With no further leads, they consult Hikaru’s grandfather, who instead mentions a &quot;Hichi-san&quot; that must be returned to the mountains.He rambles about &quot;Unuki-Sama,&quot; a &quot;murder village,&quot; and a &quot;long-running curse&quot; before falling asleep, leaving Yoshiki with even more questions. At school, Yoshiki checks on Asako, who has developed hearing problems in her right ear since the impostor’s attack.Yoshiki in this episode (Image via CygamesPictures)Yoshiki apologizes, but she doesn’t understand why. She recalls Hikaru’s strange behavior and wonders if he’s truly possessed. Yoshiki, instead of denying it, asks if she would hate him if it were true. Later, the impostor admits that Asako’s ear issue likely resulted from its &quot;tap,&quot; which could have destroyed her mind entirely had she been weaker.He blames Hikaru's impostor, but the latter coldly insists she was lucky it wasn’t worse. The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8 sees Yoshiki reflect on Hikaru’s grandfather’s words as a possible lead. He also finds it unsettling how Kubitachi uses the characters for &quot;neck&quot; and &quot;stand.&quot;Lost in thought during class, he suddenly sees a figure waving a knife outside the window. Thinking it’s another monster, Yoshiki looks away, but the figure slashes its own throat in front of everyone. Asako claims the intruder was possessed.Yoshiki and Hikaru as they face Tanaka's hunting dog (Image via CygamesPictures)She worries, noting that these paranormal incidents have become more frequent. She feels powerless because she cannot help improve the situation. The impostor also realizes his tolerance has weakened after tearing apart half of his true body.In The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8, Yoshiki and Hikaru get more involved in their research on old Kubitachi. They find maps of the area and discover that their village was once called Darumasute. Piecing it together, the villages in the region form the shape of a human body, with each village named after a body part. This eerie discovery confuses them further.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8: Yoshiki crosses paths with Tanaka as his hunting dog sniffs out Hikaru’s impostorIn The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8, Yoshiki and Hikaru’s research leads them to the librarian, revealed to be the daughter of the late Ms. Matsuura. When asked about &quot;Nonuki-Sama,&quot; she explains that before the villages split, Nonuki-Sama was worshipped as the mountain god, blessing the people in exchange for offerings.After a famine wiped out many villagers, the deity became a curse god. The librarian suggests that Takeda or his father may know more. On their way back, the impostor wonders if he is indeed the curse god. Yoshiki confronts him about killing Ms. Matsuura. The being admits he cannot fully understand the gravity of his actions. He apologizes, but Yoshiki feels his words are empty.Yoshiki encounters Tanaka (Image via CygamesPictures)Yoshiki realizes he has been disregarding the weight of death by accepting the impostor and promises to shoulder the impostor’s sins if he harms anyone again. Slowly, Yoshiki begins to accept that &quot;this Hikaru&quot; can’t live here. That night in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8, Tanaka leaves a lucky charm with Takeda for his father.On his way back, he crosses paths with Yoshiki. Tanaka strikes up a conversation and Yoshiki bonds over his pet hamster. Tanaka notices the scar on Yoshiki’s hand and is assured that Yoshiki is &quot;mixed&quot; and linked to what he’s been searching for. He wonders if the impostor is disguising itself as a human and whether his hunting dog could expose it.Meanwhile, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8 sees a new supernatural presence appear in a movie theater (likely where Yoshiki and Hikaru went in episode 7). Yoshiki presses on with his investigation at the same cafe where he met Rie.Yoshiki as they encounter Tanaka's hunting dog (Image via CygamesPictures)Hikaru asks Yoshiki to take care of the part of himself he gave him. If it breaks, the being would be done for (though breaking it is no simple task). Just then, Yoshiki notices they are alone in the cafe. He hears a bell and sees a headless figure behind Hikaru. Its head emerges from beneath the table. Hikaru tries to fight it, but is too weak in his current form.They try to run away, but the monster corners them. Just as the apparition holding the bell is about to strike, a sudden slap jolts Yoshiki awake. The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8 ends by revealing that this slap came from Rie, who jolted Yoshiki back to reality.Final thoughtsYoshiki as they face the entity (Image via CygamesPictures)The Summer Hikaru Died episode 8 centers on Yoshiki's quest to uncover the impostor's true nature while unraveling unsettling fragments of the village's dark history. The episode suggests he may be closing in on hidden truths as supernatural incidents continue to increase.Yoshiki's encounter with Tanaka heightens the tension, drawing him closer to the entity within Hikaru. That tension peaks when Tanaka's hunting dog finally locates the impostor, who is now severely weakened and unable to defend himself.