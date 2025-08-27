Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52: Suho openly challenges Tielle as Taeshik and Dongsuk become his shadows

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52, released in South Korea on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, sees Suho clash with the Tielle-controlled Kang Taeshik, whose stealth skill quickly overwhelms his shadows. Meanwhile, Suho realizes that the Itarim Apostle is also a being that constantly grows stronger like himself and challenges him to reveal his true face and fight him openly.After defeating Taeshik, Suho unlocks hero-grade shadow creation and a stealth ring, Kira. This breakthrough brings him a step closer to his father’s strength. In the final moments, he crosses paths with Baek Yoonho, who eventually identifies Suho as the grandson of Sung Il-hwan.Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52: Suho takes down Taeshik and faces Baek YoonhoSuho and Tielle in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52 kicks off with the Tielle-controlled Kang Taeshik effortlessly taking down Suho’s shadow soldiers in the blink of an eye. His stealth skill makes him nearly untouchable. Suho can trace Taeshik’s footsteps with his sharpened senses and dodge lethal strikes, but he is unable to counter and forced onto the defensive.Observing from afar, Tielle is content that the Star Fragment-enhanced Taeshik has reached the level of an upper A-Rank hunter. The real question he has now is whether the current Suho possesses the strength to overcome such an opponent. At that moment, Suho directly addresses the Itarim Apostle through Taeshik.He reveals that until now, he has deliberately remained in the shadows to conceal his identity from the Apostle and avoid escalating matters too soon. But during this time, Suho realized that the Apostle, too, has stayed hidden. Instead of revealing himself outright, he has operated from the background, spreading stardust to manipulate and control humans for his schemes.Suho, Taeshik, and Yoonho in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)In Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52, Suho recalls that the Apostle only directly appeared before him during the Minsung incident. Suho surmised that this was a calculated risk that revealed the Apostle was preparing for something big. Building on these deductions, Suho is nearly sure that the Apostle is also an existence that continues to grow stronger over time, just as Suho does.With that, the young Monarch declares he will no longer conceal himself and openly taunts the Apostle to reveal himself as well. While inviting Tielle to fight him face-to-face, Suho grabs an opening, pinpoints Taeshik, and lands a surprise barrage of blows. His level rises as he takes down the stealthy assassin.This also has a backlash onto Tielle’s original body. Blood drips from his left eye, though, at the same time, Suho’s open challenge excites him. With Taeshik defeated, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52 sees Suho use Shadow Creation and transform both him and Dongsuk into his shadows.He wants to punish them for the countless innocent lives they claimed during the prison break by making them fight for him forever. But something unprecedented occurs. The shadows independently manifest items by themselves.Dongsuk’s shadow forges a rare-grade armor, while Taeshik transcends into a hero-grade ring imbued with stealth skill. This marks the first hero-grade item in Suho’s arsenal. This also signifies a breakthrough as Suho now unlocks the ability to craft hero-grade shadow equipment, items capable of leveling up if given a name.Suho in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&amp;C Media KAKAO)He names the ring Kira. He recognizes this development as a milestone that accelerates his path to catching up with his father’s strength. Right at this moment, Suho senses something rapidly cutting down his remaining shadows and drawing closer. It’s soon revealed to be Baek Yoonho, fully transformed into his beast form.At first glance, Suho mistakes him for a talking monster, but Yoonho introduces himself. Suho identifies himself as a hunter intent on saving lives. He admits that he is currently wanted by the Association, but states that he is innocent. As Yoonho asks him to prove his innocence, he says that they should set aside doubts for now and prioritize saving people instead.Suho's conviction reminds Yoonho of what he once heard from Sung Il-hwan during his firefighter days. Chapter 52 ends as Yoonho realizes that Sung Suho is none other than the grandson Il-hwan often spoke of.Final thoughtsSolo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 52 marks a pivotal step in Suho's journey, with the addition of crucial new skills and shadow weapons. His declaration to Tielle signals a decisive turning point, raising the tension around their eventual clash.