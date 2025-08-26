To Be Hero X episode 21 review: Li Haoling builds hype with X and Dragon Boy in the spotlight

Released on Sunday, August 24, 2025, To Be Hero X episode 21 offers an enticing watch as the narrative escalates with thrilling developments, new faces, and deepening conspiracies. The spotlight falls on Dragon Boy, Hero Smile, the original Nice, as well as Hero X, and tensions mount through escalating confrontations and expanding schemes.Li Haoling’s direction unfolds the plot with flawless pacing and striking audiovisual execution, crafting a hyped experience. With only three episodes left in the season, To Be Hero X episode 21 sets the stage with exciting advancements and leaves anticipation high for what’s ahead.To Be Hero X episode 21 review: Brilliant direction amplifies tension with more conspiraciesTo Be Hero X episode 21 synopsisThe original Nice (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)Titled &quot;Nurturing God,&quot; To Be Hero X episode 21 opens with a flashback of a young Dragon Boy, who subjects himself to brutal physical challenges. His ambition is to eliminate people he considers the &quot;trash&quot; of society. Dragon Boy catches Mr. Rock’s attention, who sees potential in him and offers him the chance to become a &quot;God&quot; like &quot;Zero.&quot; He accepts and gets pulled into the hero world.In the present, Rock and Dragon Boy discuss the shifting state of the hero rankings after the ruins incident. Ghostblade's popularity only rises after leaving MG; meanwhile, Loli and Little Johnny’s growing fame also makes targeting them a bad idea for now. Thus, they need to be patient for now and target them in the upcoming tournaments.For now, Rock assigns Dragon Boy, currently sitting at Rank 12, to target Hero Smile, the oldest of the top 10 heroes. Rock gives him something that’ll give Dragon a single chance to bring down his target.Dragon Boy is introduced (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)To Be Hero X episode 21 shifts to Nice, who finds himself caught in a situation of his own. Mr. Shand pushes the young hero to avenge his son, Shang Chao’s death, against E-Soul and Rock. This was Shand’s entire purpose to bring Nice into the hero world. To reach his goal, Nice has to first secure a spot among the top 10. So Shand tasks Nice to go after Hero Smile, the very hero Nice admired since childhood.This development devastates Nice from within, forcing him to question everything he stands for. His role as a hero becomes twisted under Shand’s control. Meanwhile, the Commission makes an unforeseen move. Following the ruins incident, they decide to issue an execution order on the current Hero X. Their strategy is to prevent another disaster like &quot;Zero.&quot;If a hero’s Trust Value reaches beyond a certain level, they evolve into a &quot;God,&quot; and could threaten the world like Zero did. To avoid this, they cannot allow the current X to maintain his position for a fourth consecutive time.Dragon Boy vs. Smile unfolds (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)To Be Hero X episode 21 then sees Hero Smile visiting Hero X at his home. They’re revealed to be friends and know about each other’s secrets. It’s hinted that X has another personality, the hero persona, which is triggered with a snap of his fingers. They both desire to leave behind their hero careers for quiet lives, but the weight of their positions doesn’t quite allow them to.After leaving X’s home, Smile runs into Dragon Boy, who taunts him using his daughter, forcing the old hero into a fight. Dragon Boy absorbs the blows, revealing that his power grows with every hit he takes. He unleashes a charged punch, but even that fails to topple the seasoned Smile.Just as the fight intensifies, Dragon Boy calls out to Nice, who is hiding nearby. To Be Hero X episode 21 closes as Nice is shown holding a vial of Fear Matter in his hand.To Be Hero X episode 21: Production, execution, and an overall reviewFrom set-up to showdown, To Be Hero X episode 21 delivers an enticing watch that pushes everything to its peak under Li Haoling’s masterful direction. The storytelling flows seamlessly with clever twists and smooth transitions, blending new hero arcs with older ones. Hero Smile, X, and Dragon Boy each receive their due focus, while the narrative also shifts to reveal more about Nice, the original Nice.Until now, the story mostly showed Lin Ling’s version of Nice before he became the Commoner, rather than the actual Nice who ended his own life. In To Be Hero X episode 21, viewers gain a clearer picture of his character, including how Shand’s manipulations may have driven him to his fate. The exploration of his arc expands the scope of the series.Smile with his daughter (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)Plotlines of new characters add freshness, tying them into the ongoing power struggles among the heroes and the hidden agendas of the higher-ups. The narrative strikes an impressive balance with the backstories, circumstances, and motivations all in equal measure.The themes of loyalty and morality also surface as Nice finds himself torn between his ideals and Shand’s suffocating control. His arc raises questions about integrity and self-determination, setting him apart as one of the more conflicted characters in To Be Hero X. Meanwhile, X’s double personality continues to add intrigue to his already mysterious role.Dragon Boy’s clash with Hero Smile is undoubtedly the highlight of To Be Hero X episode 21. Tensions rise across the hero community while foreshadowing even more tangled confrontations on the horizon. Including Nice in the equation, it becomes clear that the conflicts to come will be even more thrilling.X, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)To Be Hero X episode 21 weaves action, suspense, and character development with remarkable precision, setting up larger conspiracies and challenges while keeping the narrative tightly knit. The episode also sustains the series’ peak quality in other production aspects. The animation remains consistently striking across every scene, be it emotion-focused, lighthearted, or action-based.The visuals during Dragon Boy vs. Smile's showdown are the most spectacular, closing the installment on a cinematic level. The voice casts continue with performances that add depth to the roles. The music by Hiroyuki Sawano and KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and others further amplifies the overall impact.Final thoughtsTo Be Hero X episode 21 marks another brilliant watch that drives the story forward with pivotal developments while intertwining newer hero arcs and escalating conspiracies. Tension builds as the narrative glues on Smile, X, the original Nice, and Dragon Boy, each following their own goals yet simultaneously caught in the larger schemes of those pulling the strings.Also read:Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 6 highlightsDandadan season 2 episode 9 release date and timeI Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince season 2 episode 8 release date and time