To Be Hero X episode 20 review: Production peaks as Li Haoling delivers one of the most thrilling entries yet

Released on Sunday, August 17, 2025, To Be Hero X episode 20 can easily be seen as one of the series’ best entries so far. The story pushes forward with intense focus, expanding the web of conspiracies surrounding the agency CEOs while showing how the heroes continue to be played as pawns in their power struggles and agendas.Professor Luo’s mission, which spirals into tragedy and failure, becomes the centerpiece of the chaos, leaving behind lasting consequences that reshape the hero world. Under Li Haoling’s direction, these various storylines connect in a seamless flow.The episode balances its heavy narrative with standout production that enhances every twist and fight, keeping the sense of tension alive throughout. By its close, To Be Hero X episode 20 not only delivers a gripping watch but also sets up mysteries that will guide the future of this world.To Be Hero X episode 20 review: Conspiracies and stakes heighten in the best installment yetTo Be Hero X episode 20 synopsisLoli and Cyan (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Titled &quot;The Ruins Incident,&quot; To Be Hero X episode 20 opens with a flashback to the original Hero Nice meeting Treeman CEO Shand at Hero Tower. Shand bluntly informs him that his era as the &quot;Perfect Hero&quot; is over. He reveals that Nice’s persona was nothing more than a facade crafted from Fear, which will soon be rendered obsolete by the Commission’s research to suppress both Fear and Trust Value.Nice proposes a &quot;solution,&quot; while Shand smiles, hinting that this was his plan all along. In the present, Professor Luo’s team explores the crashed spaceship ruins, unaware that Nice lurks nearby. Seizing a moment when Luo and Nuonuo are alone, he attacks. But Loli intervenes in time.Another flashback reveals that the Commission ordered Luo to find a way to suppress not just Fear but also Trust, to preserve social balance. As Loli faces Nice, Luo and Nuonuo discover that their comrades were slaughtered by masked figures. They were formed from Fear particles by Shand.Nice as he faces Loli (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)To Be Hero X episode 20 shifts to the previous night. Micky struck a deal with Shand to sabotage the mission and damage MG’s reputation. Their scheme ties into Rock’s family legacy. His father, Yan Feng, was the creator of Zero, the world’s first hero who briefly touched Godhood.Worshiped as a savior, he fell when he killed a fellow hero by accident, birthing Fear. He eventually became the God of Death, and though he was defeated, Fear lingered. Rock’s true plan, as revealed here, is to resurrect Zero.In the Spaceship ruins, Loli traps Nice while E-Soul takes down Ghostblade and pins down the Johnnies. Meanwhile, Loli witnesses her father’s death at the hands of the Masked Men. She’s sent into a feral rage. Simultaneously, Big Johnny goes berserk seeing Little Johny in pain. He rampages, destroying everything around him.Queen as she calms Big Johnny (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)The two rampages collide until Queen and Lucky Cyan intervene. Queen freezes time, stops the fight, and calms Big Johnny, and Cyan rescues the wounded Ghostblade and Little Johnny. In the aftermath, Loli mourns her father but steps up as a new hero under FOMO. Ghostblade leaves MG, while Nuonuo survives but is left gravely injured and remains hospitalized.Despite his involvement in the scheme, Nice’s image is maintained as a savior. E-Soul’s role in the conspiracy also remains hidden. The Hero Ranking Tournament is canceled, leaving Hero X unchallenged at the top for three straight years. To Be Hero X episode 20 ends with the debut of Dragon Boy, Rock’s secret weapon.To Be Hero X episode 20: Production and execution reviewFrom intense action to emotional weight and startling reveals, To Be Hero X episode 20 pushes everything to its highest point yet. Under Li Haoling’s direction, the story unfolds with smooth transitions and layered twists, keeping every moment purposeful. The arcs of multiple heroes, which have been steadily crossing paths, converge here in a dramatic climax.Almost every key hero finds themselves in the same place, whether as allies or rivals. The only ones outside the spotlight are X, who remains in the shadows, Dragon Boy, who’s about to step into the narrative, and Ahu, who hasn’t made his debut yet.At its core, To Be Hero X episode 20 once again proves how these so-called heroes are nothing more than puppets in the games played by their agencies and higher-ups, each chasing their own agenda.Nice vs. Loli (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)This installment also deepens the conspiracy around Zero and Rock. While shedding new light on the past, this sets up bigger reveals and connections to come. The mission’s tragic outcome reshapes the state of the hero world. Loli steps forward as a new hero, Ghostblade walks away from MG, and Dragon Boy’s entrance looms.Mysteries surrounding Hero X also thicken, especially with a brief ending scene where a regular man plays around with a golden coin and snaps his fingers, the same way as X. At the same time, viewers get to know a bit more about the original Nice, and this incident (or the conspiracies blooming in the back) could also somehow be connect to his death.All these plotthreads are woven together with excellent storytelling direction. The fights drive the tension higher, especially when Queen arrives and instantly reclaims control over the chaos. Her entrance shifts the entire atmosphere; the golden light, the stillness of time, and the quiet authority she radiates send chills through the screen.All the fights mingle in one place (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Production-wise, To Be Hero X episode 20 continues to deliver at peak level, raising the experience across the board. The animation remains stunning throughout, but the action scenes stand out the most. The visual storytelling captures each clash (and every other scene) with precision. Queen’s scene, though, remains the MVP, taking the experience to another level.The music also takes Queen’s scene to a level of perfection. Hiroyuki Sawano, KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and the rest of the team’s music enhances the impact of all these events throughout episode 20. The voice performances also bring out the best in the characters.Final thoughtsDragon Boy debuts (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)To Be Hero X episode 20 marks a major shift in the story, weaving together the arcs of these heroes while deepening the conspiracies and setting the ground for even bigger revelations ahead.The momentum builds to a peak before the weight of the tragedies and aftermath settles in. With the truth surrounding Rock and Zero, Dragon Boy's introduction, and the lingering mystery of Hero X, the episode fuels anticipation and sets the stage for an escalating plot that teases even more intensity to come.