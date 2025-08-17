To Be Hero X episode 20: Mr. Rock's actual goal is revealed, as the Hero Agency's evil face comes to the fore

To Be Hero X episode 20, titled The Ruins Incident, was released on Sunday, August 17, 2025. The episode witnessed the shocking turn of events in the ruins, exploring Nice and Ghostblade's intentions. It was proven that they were nothing but puppets run by their respective agencies for a greater agenda.

Ad

Furthermore, To Be Hero X episode 20 officially revealed the necessary facts about Zero, who was the only Hero to touch the Godhood. The episode also confirmed Mr. Rock's intentions with Zero, with whom he had a deep connection. Overall, the episode was vital for many narrative reasons.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 20.

To Be Hero X episode 20: A tale of conspiracy and deceit

Nice, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 20 opens with a scene featuring Hero Nice and Mr. Shand at the Hero Tower. Mr. Shand, the CEO of the Treeman Agency, informs Nice that Miss. J will be handling all of his affairs from the next day. He explains that Nice's hero play is nearing the end of its performance, and that he doesn't like to waste time on things without value.

Ad

Trending

However, Nice questions the decision and reminds him that his popularity is still growing. Mr. Shand reveals that Nice's "Perfect Persona" was an illusion he created with Fear. Yet, the Commission has discovered a new lead on Fear-suppression research. With this, Fear will be eliminated soon, along with Trust Values.

Nice calmly states that he knows what to do now. After this, the narrative of To Be Hero X episode 20 shifts the focus back to the alien shipwreck site, where Hero Nice wants to hunt down the researchers, including Professor Luo and Nuonuo. In other words, he wants to ensure the Commission doesn't get the necessary data to eliminate Fear, thereby preventing the elimination of his identity.

Ad

Mr. Shand in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

However, it's a known fact that Nice's actions are being orchestrated by Mr. Shand, who wants to maintain the current status regarding the Fear and the Trust Value. Nevertheless, To Be Hero X episode 20 focuses on Nice, pouncing on the non-armed Professor Luo and Nuonuo. Thankfully, Loli arrives on time and detects hostility from Nice.

Ad

To Be Hero X episode 20 then highlights a captivating battle scene in 2D animation, where Hero Loli devises various strategies to counter Nice's speed. Although Nice is above her rank in the Commission, Loli does well to keep up with the Perfect hero. Meanwhile, Professor Luo and Nuonuo appear confused.

Especially, Nuonuo. who cannot fathom why Nice, a hero, is attacking them. At this moment, To Be Hero X episode 20 delves into a flashback and shows a conversation between Professor Luo and the Commission. The Commission hopes the Glimmer Lab can develop a way to suppress Fear and Trust Value.

Ad

Loli, as seen with Professor Luo and Nuonuo (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

This shall allow Trust Value between people to maintain a balanced level. In fact, it was precisely why the Commission was built. Meanwhile, Professor Luo and Nuonuo head to another site, while Loli is busy holding off Nice. Shockingly, they discover the corpses of other investigators. Even Da Xiaong appears injured.

Ad

Yet, as soon as he emerges from the rubble, a masked person brutally kills him in front of Nuonuo and Professor Luo. According to To Be Hero X episode 20, the masked person was created by Mr. Shand using Fear particles. It's not just one, but many such figures appear at the site.

The Commission (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Following this, To Be Hero X episode 20 highlights another scene from the past, featuring Mr. Shand and Mickey. The DOS CEO informs Shand that the commission is looking for the key material for suppressing Fear. He explains that Mr. Shand's years of hard work will be for nought if they succeed in the mission.

Ad

At first, Mr. Shand doesn't want to hear Mickey's "ramblings." Just then, Mickey tells him about an opportunity to bring down MG. The DOS CEO states that Ghostblade is in charge of the Glimmer Lab escort mission. Therefore, if the mission fails, MG's reputation will also go down. With that, Rock must take responsibility as the CEO of the MG.

To Be Hero X episode 20: Facts about Zero revealed, Queen's entry

Ad

Mickey, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Following a brief return to the battle between Loli and Nice, To Be Hero X episode 20 brings viewers back to Mickey and Mr. Shand's conversation. During their conversation, Mickey reveals the shocking facts about Zero, who was created by none other than Rock's father, Yan Feng.

Ad

According to To Be Hero X episode 20, Zero was the world's first hero and the only person who touched Godhood. As the pinnacle of humanity, Zero was worshipped by the whole world, until one day he accidentally killed a hero. The people who worshipped him suddenly became fearful of their God.

Thus, Zero transformed from being an ideal God to the God of Death. Eventually, the world's heroes banded together to oppose Zero. While they were succesful in defeating him, the Fear brought about by Zero dug deep into the hearts of everyone. According to To Be Hero X episode 20, Mr. Rock wants to follow in his father's footsteps and resurrect Zero.

Ad

Mr. Rock, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Meanwhile, Ghostblade fights against E-Soul, who easily parries his attacks using his agile movements. Little Johnny tries to help Ghostblade, but his tricks are no match against the lightning hero. Eventually, E-Soul defeats Ghostblade, emerging victorious in the battle.

Ad

Elsewhere, Loli witnesses her father's death by the masked figures. Professor Luo's death causes Loli to go through an emotional breakdown, prompting her to showcase her ravaging side. She obliterates a few masked men and goes after Nice. Meanwhile, Big Johnny transforms into its Berserk Form after it witnesses Little Johnny and Ghostblade in danger.

At this moment, in To Be Hero X episode 20, Queen makes her grand entry with Lucky Cyan. She stops time and calms down Big Johnny with a gentle touch. Lucky Cyan uses her ability to find Little Johnny, who is barely alive. With their entry, everything falls into Mickey and Mr. Shand's plan.

Ad

Queen, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Liu Yuwen, aka the Queen, reaches the zenith of popularity after successfully saving everyone. Meanwhile, Nice is portrayed as a hero who defeated the masked men. As such, his popularity rises further. On the other hand, Ghostblade withdraws from the MG after the incident. Hero Loli pays her respect to her deceased father and lives on with a heavy heart.

Ad

Meanwhile, Nuonuo suffers heavy injuries and is admitted to a hospital. On the other hand, the Commission suspends the 20th Hero Ranking Tournament. With that, X becomes the first hero to hold the title for three consecutive years. To Be Hero X episode 20 ends with the appearance of Dragon Boy, who happens to be Mr. Rock's trump card.

Conclusion

Dragon Boy, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 20 saw the shocking death of Professor Luo and Da Xiaong, and other members of the investigation team. While Nuonuo didn't die, she suffered grave wounds and was probably in a coma. Most importantly, the episode highlighted the evil faces of the hero agency that didn't care for anything but fame.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More