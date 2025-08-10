To Be Hero X episode 19: Nice and E-Soul return, as Little Johnny and others face a grave ordeal

To Be Hero X episode 19, titled Breaking the Balance, was released on Sunday, August 10, 2025. The episode revealed the shocking truth behind Mr. Rock's actual intentions with Ghostblade, as Little Johnny and others found themselves in grave danger.

Additionally, To Be Hero X episode 19 saw the return of a popular hero, Nice. However, unlike his previous, familiar avatar, Nice appeared in a rather evil role. Undoubtedly, the episode has connected the dots from the previous installments and provided fans with a marvelous narrative.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the To Be Hero X episode 19.

To Be Hero X episode 19: Little Johnny's haunting experience and Professor Luo's resolve

Little Johnny (Image via Pb Animation/LAN studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, To Be Hero X episode 19 opens with Little Johnny frantically looking for his father in the woods. The miasma affects him as he begins to hallucinate his father, Hero Sheng. Even Big Johnny, the alien creature, is affected by the air, as it remembers Sheng's final request to protect Little Johnny. Eventually, they arrive near the area where Sheng had died and fall unconscious.

Elsewhere, in To Be Hero X episode 19, Liu Yuwei is all set to begin the vacation. She gets into the car, calls Lucky Cyan, and asks if she is available to join her. Lucky Cyan says she will go with her, and wonders if Little Johnny can accompany them. However, Liu Yuwei, aka the Queen, says Little Johnny has gone on a secret mission.

With that, To Be Hero X episode 19 shifts the focus to Little Johnny, who finally regains consciousness and sees Professor Luo beside him. Professor Luo tries to calm him down and remarks that his visions were no more than illusions. According to Luo, Little Johnny was affected by DJ Shindig's powers.

Little Johnny and Luo (Image via Pb Animation/LAN studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Unlike his original powers, which allowed him to turn people into joyful party animals, DJ Shindig's Fear-consumed abilities could make people remember their painful memories. In other words, he could plunge his foes into depression. With that, Little Johnny asks Luo whether he knows anything about DJ Shindig's past.

Luo replies that he has no clue about what he did in between the moments he was absent from the media recognition. Also, he suspects the entire incident could be connected to the Spotlight Organization. Although it's highly confidential, Luo explains that the Spotlight Organization aims to turn Fear into a weapon more powerful than Trust.

In other words, they operate contrary to the scientists at the Glimmer Lab, who focus on researching how to control and suppress Fear. That's why their current mission is highly confidential. Yet, considering how things have turned out, Luo feels they have been compromised. Therefore, it was imperative that they finish the operation quickly.

Queen, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Furthermore, in To Be Hero X episode 19, Professor Luo notes that they would have been in trouble if it weren't for Ghostblade, who defeated DJ Shindig. He thinks it's quite unfathomable that Ghostblade could withstand DJ Shindig's Fear powers. Luo realizes that the MG hero must be heartless and emotionless from the inside.

Meanwhile, To Be Hero X episode 19 focuses on a moment between Nuonuo and Ghostblade, where the former teaches the hero how to cut carrots properly. At this moment, Ghostblade gets a call from someone who commends him for his actions the other night. The caller also reminds Ghostblade to keep everything "hidden," as many people are following along on the mission.

Afterward, in To Be Hero X episode 19, Professor Luo proceeds with his team to investigate the alien shipwreck site. One of the scientists informs him about the normal oxygen readings within the spaceship. Furthermore, Luo discovers that no strange biological signal has been sighted. However, the extent of the damage within the alien spaceship has been severe.

Loli and Luo (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Therefore, if they follow the planned route, the team could lose signal partway. With that, Professor Luo assigns every sub-team their roles. Following this, the narrative of To Be Hero X episode 19 focuses on Loli, who tells his father about the modifications she has made to her battlesuit. Luo is impressed by his daughter's achievements.

However, he still doesn't permit her to go inside the spaceship, as it's dangerous. Rather, he assigns her a mission, which involves staying outside and checking the meter readings on the server. Professor Luo doesn't want to put his daughter in danger, as he suspects there will be another assault soon.

Although Loli refuses to listen, Nuonuo helps her understand her father's real intentions. She also reminisces about how exactly she was like Loli. Furthermore, Nuonuo mentions that she is glad to have met someone like her, whom she can call a friend. To Be Hero X episode 19 shows a wholesome moment between Nuonuo and Loli, as the former pecks his friend on the cheeks.

To Be Hero X episode 19: The operation begins with a major twist

Professor Luo and his team (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Meanwhile, the operation finally begins, with Professor Luo, his team, and the Heroes entering the alien spaceship. Big Johnny sniffs around the spaceship's floor and eventually gets into a rather narrow hole. Little Johnny immediately follows Big Johnny, with Ghostblade accompanying him.

On the other hand, Nuonuo asks Professor Luo if changing the "course of history" would make the world peaceful. Luo explains that currently, Trust and Fear change depending on people's subjective judgments, and people's nature often cannot withstand such challenges.

Even with the Commission's management, Luo fears that tragedies like Zero will occur again and again. Therefore, he concluded that it was possible to control such powers only by isolating subjectivity and emotions and using rational science and objective sense. Meanwhile, Nuonuo detects a strange reading from an object Loli gave her earlier.

Mr. Rock in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

At this moment, in To Be Hero X episode 19, Professor Luo looks ahead and sees something surprising. Elsewhere, Little Johnny and Big Johnny come to a dead end, with nothing but a huge wall in front of them. The narrative then delves into a flashback, exploring a moment between Ghostblade and Mr. Rock.

According to To Be Hero X episode 19, Mr. Rock wants Ghostblade to eliminate Little Johnny and his friend, as they are the remnants from the only mission he couldn't complete properly. After this shocking revelation, the narrative returns to the present and shows Big Johnney finding a secret pathway behind the walls.

Ghostblade, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

As they go deeper into the spaceship, Little Johnny, his friend, and Ghostblade witness a series of bio capsules, with one of them being broken. At this moment, in To Be Hero X episode 19, Ghostblade lunges toward Little Johnny, wielding his blade. Yet, instead of targeting him, Ghostblade attacks E-Soul, who was hiding nearby.

According to To Be Hero X episode 19, Mr. Rock sent E-Soul to eliminate Ghostblade and others at the site, as he suspected that Ghostblade might not carry out his duty. E-Soul is open to this idea, as he would have one opponent less in the ranking tournament. With that, the episode focuses on E-Soul vs. Ghostblade.

E-Soul vs. Ghostblade (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Meanwhile, on the other side, Professor Luo sees Hero Nice, who asks him about the other members. He states that once he is done with them, he will be on his way to kill the others. Hero Nice is about to eliminate Luo and Nuonuo when Loli appears in her battlesuit. To Be Hero X episode 19 ends with Loli taking on Nice.

Conclusion

One of the major highlights of To Be Hero X episode 19 was the return of Hero Nice and E-Soul. Yet, as was evident, they served as puppets of their respective agencies. Furthermore, the episode hinted at Ghostblade's conflicted intentions, as he showed signs of protecting Little Johnny from his doom.

