To Be Hero X episode 19 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 19 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official platforms. Moreover, the episode will be available on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll for fans in global regions.The previous episode highlighted Little Johnny's rise to becoming a hero after a clip of him subduing the alien creature went viral online. Furthermore, the episode explored Mickey's antics as he spilled secret information to the Commission. As such, fans are looking forward to the release of To Be Hero X episode 19.To Be Hero X episode 19 release date and timeMickey, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)According to the anime's official site and the complete release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 19 will be released on August 10, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. However, because of the time zone differences, many viewers can watch the episode on Saturday, August 9, 2025.To Be Hero X episode 19 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeSaturday, August 9, 20255:30 PMCentral Standard TimeSaturday, August 9, 20257:30 PMEastern Standard TimeSaturday, August 9, 20258:30 PMBrazil Standard TimeSaturday, August 9, 20259:30 PMBritish Summer TimeSunday, August 10, 20251:30 AMCentral European TimeSunday, August 10, 20252:30 AmIndian Standard TimeSunday, August 10, 20256:00 AMPhilippine Standard TimeSunday, August 10, 20258:30 AMAustralian Central Standard TimeSunday, August 10, 202510 AMWhere to watch To Be Hero X episode 19?Mr. Shand in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)To Be Hero X episode 19 will air on Fuji TV and other channels in Japan. Additionally, fans in Japan can watch the episode on U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and other digital services.Furthermore, To Be Hero X episode 19 will be available on Crunchyroll in selected regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, India, the Middle East, and Oceania. The episode will also be streamed on Bilibili Global.To Be Hero X episode 18 recapBig Johnny, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)The episode opens with Hero Vortex taking on Big Johnny, who has gone berserk. Hero Vortex employs various tactics against Big Johnny, but none of them work. Eventually, the ferocious beast crushes him and raises its fangs at the bystanders. However, Little Johnny calms him down.Interestingly, a video clip of Little Johnny's feats goes viral online, and he becomes an overnight sensation. Viewers can't believe how a tiny boy could manage such a feat when Hero Vortex was vanquished. Later, Little Johnny visits Hero Vortex at a hospital and informs him that he has joined the FOMO.He also asks Hero Vortex whether he had something to do with his father's death. The hero wonders why he would dirty his hands against a &quot;washed-up&quot; person like Sheng. At this moment, Little Johnny reminds him that he needed Sheng's help to defeat the number two hero.Little Johnny, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Nevertheless, Hero Vortex discovers that Little Johnny has become a hero and laughs at the ironic situation. 17 years later, Little Johnny spends his days playing video games with his partner, the alien creature. Apparently, he no longer has a motive to extract revenge, since Hero Vortex was one of the casualties of the tragic plane crash.With that, he only acts as a mascot for FOMO. Yet, surprisingly, he receives a mission with Ghostblade, which makes him excited. The episode then shows the same scenes from the Ghostblade arc, except from Little Johnny's perspective. Ironically, the boy finds his father's image in Ghostblade. He also tries to be Ghostblade's wingman.Meanwhile, Mickey plays a foul by spilling the secrets about Hero Sheng's mission to the Commission. He informs them that Hero Sheng must have brought something from the alien shipwreck site, which he hasn't reported to his agency. Liu Zheng, who is at the scene, doesn't approve of Mickey's dirty tactics of pitting two agencies (FOMO and MG) against each other.Mickey, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Finally, Mickey plays an ultimate trump card. He sends Queen on a vacation, which happens to be somewhere close to the alien shipwreck site. Liu Zheng feels helpless, as he can sense Mickey's intentions. As per the preview clip shared by the official X handle, To Be Hero X episode 19 will show Little Johnny recollecting the events from the previous night, when he saw his father.However, Professor Luo will try to calm him down and remind him that it was only an illusion. On the other hand, To Be Hero X episode 19 will show Professor Luo trying his best to ensure that the mission becomes a success.