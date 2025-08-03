To Be Hero X episode 18: Mickey's antics bring trouble for Little Johnny

To Be Hero X episode 18, titled Died-Out Flame, was released on Sunday, August 3, 2025. The episode focused on Little Johnny's rise to becoming a hero of the FOMO agency. Additionally, the episode showcased how Little Johnny's desire for revenge was replaced with a sense of nothingness, following a tragedy.

Ad

At the same time, To Be Hero X episode 18 focused on the internal politics of the Hero Agency through the lens of Mickey, who spilled some grave secrets to the Commission. Undoubtedly, the latest installment provided fans with a fascinating narrative rich with production value.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 18.

To Be Hero X episode 18: Little Johnny becomes the new sensation

Big Johnny in the episode (Image via Pb Anmation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, To Be Hero X episode 18 begins with Hero Vortex taking on Big Johnny, who has gone berserk. Hero Vortex uses air currents to form a vortex, which he hurls at the monster. However, Big Johnny is up to the task, as he effortlessly dismisses the air vortex.

Ad

Trending

Eventually, Hero Vortex breaks rocks into several pieces, which he then sharpens with the wind and sends them at Big Johnny. Although Big Johnny gets wounded in the process, he responds by thrashing Hero Vortex with tree trunks. At this moment, in To Be Hero X episode 18, Hero Vortex sends several rocks at Big Johnny to completely overwhelm him.

However, Little Johnny appears at the scene and cries out loud, which empowers his alien friend further. With renewed vigor, Big Johnny escapes from the rocks restraining him and launches a counterattack. Hero Vortex tries to demonstrate his trump card, but the attack does nothing to Big Johnny, perhaps because he is an alien.

Ad

Hero Vortex (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

With that, Big Johnny thrashes Hero Vortex to the ground and continuously punches him. Once he is done with his opponent, he looks at the bystanders nearby. At this moment, in To Be Hero X episode 18, Little Johnny confronts his friend and makes him understand that sorrow cannot heal wounds nor miraculously bring someone back from the dead.

Ad

However, it allows everyone to remember what their heart actually values. Little Johnny also reminds the alien creature that they must cry loudly when it's time to cry. The boy's words resonate with his friend, as he reverts to his adorable form. Meanwhile, the media begins to cover news regarding Hero Vortex's failure against the "mysterious" beast.

According to the news channels, Hero Vortex has sustained grave injuries following his battle against the strange beast and is now hospitalized. Meanwhile, Little Johnny gains unprecedented followers as the footage of his subduing the beast goes viral. As a result, his Trust Value skyrockets, and he gets an offer from FOMO to become a hero.

Ad

Little Johnny (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Eventually, he visits Hero Vortex at the hospital and asks him whether he had something to do with his father's death. Hero Vortex laughs and asks Little Johnny why he would need to dirty his hands for some "washed up" hero, when he is the number one hero in the rankings. However, Little Johnny reminds him that he needed his father to win against the number two hero.

Ad

Hero Vortex becomes furious at Little Johnny and tells him to disappear from his sight. At this moment, in To Be Hero X episode 18, Little Johnny informs Hero Vortex that he has joined FOMO as a hero, and he will meet him at the tournament. Hero Vortex can only laugh at the ironic situation.

To Be Hero X episode 18: Mickey plays a political game from behind the scenes

Little Johnny's timeskip look (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

17 years have passed since Little Johnny joined FOMO as one of the top heroes. However, he spends his days playing video games with his partner, Big Johnny. According to To Be Hero X episode 18, Little Johnny has lost the reason for his vengeance, because the person he believed to be his father's killer, Hero Vortex, was said to be one of the victims of the fatal plane crash.

Ad

That's why he doesn't know what to do anymore. Additionally, Little Johnny doesn't do any worthwhile missions at FOMO but serves as their Mascot. Many sets of merchandise have been made based on Little Johnny. Yet, he laments that he doesn't have a proper mission. At this moment, in To Be Hero X episode 18, Little Johnny finds out about his mission with MG's Ghostblade.

Afterward, To Be Hero X episode 18 showcases the same scene from the Loli Arc, when Professor Luo asks the Commission's permission to research the alien shipwreck site. Once Luo leaves, one of the Commission members receives a phone call from Mickey, who tells her something interesting. However, the episode cuts that part out for the time being.

Ad

Mickey in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Following this, To Be Hero X episode 18 focuses on the scene between Ghostblade and Little Johnny at the vehicle, yet this time, from the latter's perspective. Little Johnny, who doesn't know that Ghostblade was the person who killed his father, sees a parent figure in him. Ironically, he imagines him as his father, with whom he used to ride vehicles.

Ad

Little Johnny becomes slightly upset as he thinks about his father. When Ghostblade opens the car's window, the boy wonders whether it's his way of saying that he should let go of his past. After this, the episode reveals what Mickey said to the Commission member.

Interestingly, he spilled the beans about MG sending Hero Sheng to investigate the crash site of the alien spaceship. According to his findings, Sheng has never reported his findings to the Commission. Moreover, Mickey thinks that whatever the late hero discovered there, he must have potentially brought it back.

Ad

Little Johnny and Ghostblade (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

As such, only his child may know about it. At this moment, Liu Zheng appears at the scene and wonders what Mickey must be thinking. The DOS CEO intends to rest easy and see what happens between MG and FOMO. Furthermore, he feels the credit for the Fear particle's research must go to Zheng.

Ad

However, Liu Zheng quickly reminds him that the lab employees' work has proven that the substance can be more controllable and stable than Trust Value. Yet, Mickey says that according to his intelligence, they aren't the only ones diving into the research. To Be Hero X episode 18 then shows a scene where Mr. Shand is experimenting on a dismembered person.

Afterward, To Be Hero X episode 18 shifts the focus to Little Johnny, who wonders whether fans' trust in Ghostblade prevents him from confessing his feelings. That's why he intends to "support" the hero by creating opportunities for the hero to relay his feelings. Elsewhere, Mickey informs Queen about a "vacation" that she must go on.

Ad

The Queen, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Interestingly, he is sending her to the alien shipwreck site, the very place where Little Johnny is currently. Liu Zheng realizes Mickey must be thinking something sinister, but he doesn't know what that is.

Ad

Meanwhile, Little Johnny is affected by the miasma surrounding the forest and sees the image of his deceased father. It seems as if he is affected by the miasma of Fear. To Be Hero X episode 18 ends with Little Johnny crying out loud, as he sees something in front of him.

Conclusion

Mr. Shand in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 18 has nicely set up the events for the finale of The Johnnies Arc. Little Johnny doesn't yet know about his father's true killer. However, he might finally find out the truth in the next episode.

Ad

The latest episode has also added layers of complexity to Mickey, who clearly doesn't have benign intentions. Undoubtedly, the politics among the hero agency was one of the major highlights of To Be Hero X episode 18.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More