Lord of Mysteries episode 8: Klein Moretti set to become The Clown, as he witnesses a Beyonder's greatest fear

Lord of Mysteries episode 8, titled Losing Control, was released on Saturday, August 9, 2025. The episode saw Klein Moretti discover a way to acquire objects necessary to fight against the Orchestrator, whom he suspected to be an overtly powerful being. Additionally, Klein witnessed the fragility of a Beyonder's control over their powers.

He realized that he had to advance to the next Sequence of his path, i.e., the Clown. Furthermore, the Lord of Mysteries episode 8 teased Old Neil's past, revealing his late wife's identity. The episode also saw Old Neil lament the loss of his dear friend. Overall, the episode set the path to a great tragedy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Lord of Mysteries episode 8.

Lord of Mysteries episode 8: Klein Moretti learns about the Hidden Organizations

Klein Moretti, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Lord of Mysteries episode 8 begins with Klein Moretti thinking about the red smokestacks he witnessed during his previous divination. Unfortunately, he hasn't found new leads using divination since the last time. He suspects that the anonymous person behind the events must be strong.

Therefore, he considers having a more advantageous trump card than just advancing to The Clown. Suddenly, he recalls witnessing the Flaring Sun Charms during the events at the castle. Klein realizes that he must find a way to take advantage of the blood from the Eternal Blazing Sun and create potent charms.

Azik, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Lord of Mysteries episode 8 then shows Klein Moretti approaching Azik to ask him a favor. However, the episode doesn't reveal Klein's request just yet. Afterward, the narrative cuts to another epiosde of the Tarot Card gathering, where Audrey Hall asks the Fool (Klein) and the Hanged Man (Alger) if they can provide her with information on hidden organizations.

Alger states that it will require a hefty price of 1000 pounds. Audrey, who belongs to royalty, thinks for a moment before eventually accepting the offer. Although Alger knows only the bits and pieces, he begins to narrate what he knows about the hidden organizations. According to the Lord of Mysteries episode 8, there are over 100 secret organizations with considerable influence.

Alger, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

The Ancient Organizations from the Fourth Epoch include the Secret Order, the Demoness Sect, and the Moses Ascetic Order. As per Alger's information, the Moses Ascetic Order is the earliest recognized organization among the others from the Fourth Epoch. The Sequence 9 of their pathway is Mystery Pryer, the same as Old Neil's.

According to the Lord of Mysteries episode 8, the members of the Moses Ascetic Order worshipped knowledge itself and called their God the Hidden Sage. Although the sect was widely respected during the early years, it eventually fell from grace and became an evil organization.

Klein as the Fool (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

The knowledge they worshipped, i.e., the Hidden Sage, had come to life and became the embodiment of an evil God. Alger continues with his narration and states that the Orders born early in this epoch are the Rose School of Thought and the Numinous Episcopate that worship Death.

Furthermore, the Aurora Order, Element Dawn, the Psychology Alchemist, and others are relatively new, appearing in the last 200-300 years. After returning from the Grey Mist, Klein Moretti thinks about the Secret Orders and wonders if Mr. Azik has a link to the Numinous Episcopate that worships Death. With that, he also realizes that he hasn't heard from the professor about the help he asked for.

The incident at the docks (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

At this moment, in the Lord of Mysteries episode 8, Klein buys a newspaper and sees the front page. Apparently, the worshippers of the Evernight Goddess were targeted near the docks, with no casualties. Klein feels that Azik Eggers must have begun taking action. Following this, the episode shows a brief bonding moment between Old Neil and his friend, Mr. Havre, who works at Mandated Punishers.

They discuss the recent incident at the docks. Klein tries his best to feign ignorance, as he is involved in the matter. Mr. Havre mentions that the spirits that appeared at the dock seemed to be dead from the Fourth Epoch. With that, Klein becomes sure that Azik was behind the act.

Lord of Mysteries episode 8: Old Neil's tragedy and a Beyonder's losing control

Mr. Havre and Old Neil (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

At the Blackthorn Security Office, the Nighthawks Captain Dunn Smith assigns Leonard, Kenley, and Old Neil the task of investigating the incident at the dock, which he finds suspicious. Klein Moretti volunteers to be part of the group, suspecting they might require the powers of a Diviner. Additionally, he thinks the Sealed Artifact 3-0782 might come in handy.

However, Dunn Smith thinks it's dangerous to use that time at a crowded dock. The last thing they want is to have a crowd of "sun worshipping lunatics." Yet, Klein insists they should plan ahead for the worst-case scenario. The Nighthawks Captain allows him to use the item, but advises him to be alert.

Klein and a spirit (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Following this, the Lord of Mysteries episode 8 shows Leonard, Kenley, Old Neil, and Klein Moretti arriving at the docks to "exorcise spirits" that are responsible for creating chaos. A huge crowd gathers around to see how the Nighthawks can pull off such a feat. Some of them even question their potential, which irks Leonard to an extent.

To get validation from the crowd, Leonard pulls out a garlic clove and a few other items associated with the general thought of exorcism. With that, the crowd begins to believe that the Nighthawks are experienced. Old Neil recalls Emperor Roselle once saying, "Form over substance." Afterward, in the Lord of Mysteries episode 8, the Nighthawks enter the warehouse, where spirits are sighted.

The Sun emblem (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

As soon as they enter, the Nighthawks witness the erratic movements of the Spirits, who run amok and cause silly movements around the civilians. None of them means harm to anyone. Eventually, the spirits disappear from the scene when the Mutated Sun Sacred Emblem begins to glow, leaving the Nighthawks to "act" in front of the crowd.

Elsewhere, Mr. Havre saves Megose, the lady from the Divination Club, from an approaching horse cart. Old Neil, who is at the scene, asks his friend about his mission. Mr. Havre states that he is trailing Megose to see if they can find her fiancé, Lanevus, who has disappeared after swindling 10,000 pounds.

Old Neil and his wife in Lord of Mysteries episode 8 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Shortly after, Klein Moretti asks Old Neil about his camaraderie with Havre. Old Neil says it's only natural to have familiarity between two old men from Tingen. In the old days, Old Neil's friends, including Havre, used to visit his place to drink, while his late wife, Celesete, would play the piano.

Afterward, in the Lord of Mysteries episode 8, Leonard Mitchell tells Klein to watch over the Sealed Artifact for an hour. Klein performs his Divination to create charms using the Eternal Blazing Sun's blood. Meanwhile, at the port, the Nighthawks see the appearance of a Wild Beyonder.

Leonard vs. the Wild Beyonder (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

After valiantly fighting against the being, Leonard, Klein, and others finally manage to subdue it. However, Old Neil identifies the Wild Beyonder as none other than his friend, Mr. Havre. Klein Moretti cannot believe how a person whom he saw moments ago could turn into a Wild Beyonder. Meanwhile, Old Neil takes it upon himself to put his friend to eternal sleep.

Following this, the Lord of Mysteries episode 8 shows a goosebump-worthy scene, where Old Neil plays Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata. Klein Moretti, who is at Old Neil's house, finds the place quite dull and drab, contrary to the Mystery Pryer's cheerful nature. At this moment, he notices a photograph of Old Neil, his wife, Mr. Havre, and others.

Klein Moretti and Old Neil (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Interestingly, Klein Moretti sees a few objects in the photograph, such as the ring on Old Neil's wife, Celeste's finger, and an alcohol bottle of Havre, and recalls seeing them somewhere. He wonders if such a coincidence must have had something to do with Havre losing control of his Beyonder powers.

Nevertheless, Klein Moretti cannot figure out the cause. He feels a Beyonder must truly have full control of themselves to ensure they don't turn into a Wild Beyonder. Klein is certain that the charms that he created from the Eternal Blazing Sun's grace won't save him from turning into a Wild Beyonder in the future.

With that, Klein desperately wants to pass on the acting method to his Captain and others. Lord of Mysteries episode 8 ends with Klein Moretti realizing that it's perhaps the right time to advance to becoming the Clown.

Conclusion

Old Neil, as seen in Lord of Mysteries episode 8 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

One of the major highlights of the Lord of Mysteries episode 8 was Old Neilm suffering a great tragedy of losing a friend. Mr. Havre was one of the closest associates of Old Neil in his career as a Beyonder. Additionally, the episode saw the uncertainty of a Beyonder's life, as they could lose control at any moment.

