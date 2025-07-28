To Be Hero X episode 17 review: Little Johnny’s arc unfolds with consistently brilliant direction

Premiered on July 27, 2025, To Be Hero X episode 17 offers another compelling entry, this time focusing on Little Johnny’s story. The episode skillfully weaves his narrative into the larger arc, hinting that his father’s death may be tied to a bigger plot involving the alien shipwreck. The Johnnies’ arc heightens the alien mystery as Big Johnny is revealed to be an extraterrestrial creature from the crashed ship.Sheng’s past as a hero and his connection to the shipwreck also intensify the intrigue. This makes for yet another installment that continues the signature storytelling under Li Haoling’s expert direction, effortlessly balancing emotion, suspense, and action.With steady pacing, solid structure, and consistent stunning animation and high production quality, To Be Hero X episode 17 provides an immersive viewing experience once more.To Be Hero X episode 17 review: Li Haoling’s seamless direction continues to blend personal hero arcs with larger narrative threadsTo Be Hero X episode 17 synopsisSheng inside the alien spaceship (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)To Be Hero X episode 17 delivers another flawlessly executed entry under Li Haoling’s brilliant direction and the consistently stellar production quality.Titled &quot;Whisper Flower,&quot; the episode opens with Hero Sheng investigating the alien spaceship when something appears behind him. The story then shifts to Year 18. A young Little Johnny spends time with his ailing mother. Sheng, Johnny’s father, arrives but is quickly called away by Mr. Shand for an urgent investigation.The narrative sees Johnny’s mother’s condition worsen. Before passing away, she asks Sheng to take their son and leave the city behind. Soon after, Little Johnny stumbles upon a strange creature at their home. Sheng reveals it’s a baby alien he rescued from a crash site. He brought it back to protect it from being captured and experimented on. Johnny calls the creature his son and names it Big Johnny.Little Johnny meets Big Johnny (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)To Be Hero X episode 17 shifts to Sheng leaving Hero Tower to start a new life in a quiet, remote area. Current Hero X, Vortex, disagrees with his choice. But Sheng stands firm, having lost faith in his ability to save others after being unable to save his wife.As they adjust to rural life, one day, three local kids capture Big Johnny. Little Johnny tries to protect him, but gets bullied instead. The creature glows and transforms slightly in anger. It scares the bullies off. Johnny calms him down and thinks his son can become a hero like his grandfather.Three years pass. One day, Vortex visits them, asking Sheng to come back as a hero. He wants Sheng’s healing abilities to win the Hero Tournament. But the former hero refuses, still haunted by his past failures. They argue, and Vortex leaves, unable to change his mind.Vortex as he fights Big Johnny in To Be Hero X episode 17 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)Meanwhile, Johnny befriends the former bullies. They learn more about his father's past. When Johnny finds out Vortex, the present Hero X had visited earlier, he rushes home. He finds signs of a fight on the way. When he reaches their house, he sees his father lying, deceased.He assumes Vortex is responsible, given their argument earlier. Little Johnny is overcome with grief. He pledges to find the truth and avenge him. Meanwhile, Johnny’s intense emotions resonate with Big Johnny. The creature transforms into a massive monster.Sheng and Little Johnny (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)Seeing Big Johnny go berserk, Little Johnny tries to calm him, but can’t. Vortex arrives in time to protect civilians from the rampage. As Little Johnny sees Vortex, his anger grows, and Big Johnny again reacts to his emotions.Vortex prepares to subdue the monster and take it to the Commission’s lab for research. Just as the showdown is about to commence, To Be Hero X episode 17 ends by showing Ghostblade watching the fight unfold from a distance.To Be Hero X episode 17 reviewLi Haoling brings another well-balanced mix of emotion, action, suspense, and setup in To Be Hero X episode 17. It makes for yet another captivating and cinematic experience. The story kicks off the Johnnies’ arc while cleverly tying it into Ghostblade’s storyline, then building anticipation for what’s to come.The episode focuses on Little Johnny’s tragic past, losing both his parents one after another. It portrays his tragic past with care. The alien twist surrounding Big Johnny adds an unexpected but fitting tone. Little Johnny after he finds Sheng's body in To Be Hero X episode 17 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)Sheng’s involvement in the alien shipwreck and his assassination heighten the intrigue. The timing of Vortex’s visit and Sheng’s death only adds to the tension. All these elements come together with excellent pacing and brilliant narrative flow. To Be Hero X episode 17 also does a great job setting up the upcoming clash between Big Johnny and Vortex, perfectly raising the hype for an intense showdown. Overall, episode 17 continues the show with excellent direction and storytelling, tying the various plotthreads smoothly together.Little Johnny sees his deceased father (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)To Be Hero X episode 17 also upholds the series’ reputation for cinematic excellence across the production. The blend of striking 2D animation with compelling storytelling continues. This creates an experience that feels both visually and narratively rich. Each frame is crafted with excellence, drawing viewers deeper into its world through beautiful storytelling and visual detail. The voice performances remain consistently great, capturing each moment with nuance. The soundtracks, featuring Hiroyuki Sawano, KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and others, perfectly complement the overall tone, further enhancing every moment in the series.Final thoughtsIn all, To Be Hero X episode 17 makes for a thoroughly entertaining watch throughout, keeping viewers engaged with the Johnnies’s emotional backstory. It strikes a great balance between emotion, twist, and suspense, while steadily raising the intensity and mixing in the greater plot.Also read:The Summer Hikaru Died episode 4: Yoshiki shares a fact about Hikaru’s death as Tanaka closes in on the impostorDandadan chapter 205: Release date and time, what to expect, and moreFrom Justin Leach to Scott Westerfeld, Leviathan anime creators share their thoughts