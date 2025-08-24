To Be Hero X episode 21: Dragon Boy's actual purpose is revealed, as Nice faces his biggest challenge

To Be Hero X episode 21, titled Nurturing God, was released on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The episode officially kicked off the Dragon Boy Arc and revealed Mr. Rock's actual intentions with Dragon Boy.

Ad

Additionally, To Be Hero X episode 21 disclosed the true purpose of Nice's existence as a hero. The episode confirmed that he was nothing more than a puppet of Mr. Shand. Furthermore, the episode revealed a close connection between Hero Smile and X.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 21.

To Be Hero X episode 21: Dragon Boy's entry and his purpose, Nice's dilemma

Dragon Boy, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 21 opens with a group of people filming a young boy swimming in a cold lake. One of them thinks of uploading the video on FOMO and tagging the boy as Winter Swimming Hero. At this moment, the boy emerges from the lake and destroys the recorder.

Ad

Trending

A fight breaks out, where the young boy withstands severe punches and gains Trust Value due to tanking those blows. Eventually, the boy incapacitates everyone. Once the fight is over, Mr. Rock approaches the boy lying in the snow. Rock states that he is searching for a candidate whom he can nurture into a God.

He asks the boy if he is interested. In reply, the boy enquires if he can wipe out all the trash once he becomes Zero (God). Intrigued by the boy's answer, Mr. Rock asks him his name. The boy then calls himself Dragon Boy. To Be Hero X episode 21 then focuses on Mr. Rock, who intends to have everyone remember the boy's name.

Ad

Mr. Rock, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

With that, the narrative for To Be Hero X episode 21 returns to the current events and focuses on a conversation between Rock and Dragon Boy at the former's office. According to the episode, Rock wants to make Dragon Boy the next God, and for that, he intends to get him into the top 10 Commission rankings.

Ad

Rock acknowledges that the latest incident at the ruins has somewhat propelled Ghostblade's popularity. Likewise, Little Johnny and Queen's popularity has also soared. However, Rock knows these Trust Values are transient, and it won't take much to pull them down from their throne. At the same time, Rock is apprehensive about X, whose identity and whereabouts aren't known.

Dragon Boy, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Having said that, he has a plan, which he intends to fully utilize. According to To Be Hero X episode 21, Mr. Rock wants Dragon Boy to vacate the seat of a hero, who has been in the top 10 rankings for over four decades. He is talking about none other than Hero Smile. Dragon Boy likes the idea and is on the same page as Rock.

Ad

Elsewhere, in To Be Hero X episode 21, Nice is seen posing for ad agency-related pictures. However, he struggles to smile properly. At this moment, Hero Smile appears at the scene and remarks that a true smile can only come from within. He advises Nice to think about the memories he loves the most. The narrative then delves into a flashback and explores Nice's childhood.

According to To Be Hero X episode 21, Nice's journey as a hero was influenced by Hero Smile. With this thought, Nice is finally able to smile properly in front of the camera. However, his happy moments don't last long, as Mr. Shand confronts him. The Treeman CEO reminds Nice of his place as nothing but a puppet.

Ad

Nice, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

As per To Be Hero X episode 21, Mr. Shand wants to use Nice to exact his revenge against E-Soul and Rock, who are responsible for his son, Shang Chao's death. He intends to get Nice into the top 10 and bring down E-Soul and Rock. However, for that, he wants his hero to demolish the "relic," i.e., Hero Smile.

Ad

Nice's face is filled with horror as he realizes the consequences his actions will have. He cannot fathom how he can dishonor the very person who gave him the reason to be a hero. Nevertheless, he realizes that he must carry on the duties.

To Be Hero X episode 21: Hero Smile's conversation with X and his fight against Dragon Boy

X, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Afterward, the narrative for To Be Hero X episode 21 shifts the focus to Hero Smile, who visits X's house. Interestingly, the episode confirms that Hero Smile and X are close friends who know about each other's secrets. Smile and X share drinks and discuss the hardships of life. For instance, X mentions that he wants to break out of the whole hero business.

Ad

However, various circumstances have ensured his claim to the X title. Additionally, the episode hints at the fact that X has another personality when he snaps his fingers. On the other side of the spectrum, Hero Smile is also worn out by the hero business. He wants to spend more time with his family and feels his current life is lonely.

Hero Smile, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Eventually, they get drunk after chugging a couple of drinks. Hero Smile tucks X into his bed and leaves his house. On the way, he is stopped by Dragon Boy. The 12th-ranked hero shows Hero Smile a chain belonging to his daughter, which immediately triggers him.

Ad

With that, Dragon Boy taunts Smile into fighting him. He states that he intends to send Smile into the same hell as his daughter. To Be Hero X episode 21 then showcases a breathtaking battle between Dragon Boy and Smile. The 12th-ranked hero is immediately pushed into a corner by Smile's destructive fists.

As a seasoned hero, Smile anticipates Dragon Boy's moves and continues to pulverize him. However, Dragon Boy's insane endurance helps him tank every attack, even though he seems beaten up. Meanwhile, a couple of people discreetly start filming the fight scene from afar.

Ad

Dragon Boy vs. Hero Smile (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Back to the battle, Dragon Boy bides his time and charges up an ominous attack. He uses the power to punch Smile to the ground. However, the hero regains composure, recalling the fact that his powers come from his smile.

Ad

At this moment, Dragon Boy senses someone behind him. He exclaims that it's time for him to come out. To Be Hero X episode 21 ends with Nice hiding behind a tree, holding a vial filled with matter related to Fear particles.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More