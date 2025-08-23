The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8: Rintaro discovers his actual feelings for Kaoruko

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8, titled The True Nature of Emotions, was released on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The episode saw Rintaro's friends at Chidori meeting the Kikyo girls and forming a new bond. As such, they slowly transcended the Chidori-Kikyo boundaries.

Additionally, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 focused on Rintaro and Kaoruko's date, where the former realized the feelings he felt for the girl. Undoubtedly, the episode was crucial for Kaoruko and Rintaro's captivating relationship.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8: Shattering the Chidori-Kikyo boundaries

Rintaro's friends from Chidori meet Kaoruko and Subaru (Image via CloverWorks)

Picking up from the previous installment, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 opens with Shohei and others disappointed at losing the baseball finals in the sports festival. Later, Rintaro and his friends meet Kaoruko and Subaru at a nearby park for a meet-up.

The Kikyo girls thank Rintaro's friends for protecting them from the miscreants the other day. Following this, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8, Subaru apologizes for her past notions of the Chidori boys. She acknowledges that she has forgotten everything about her bias.

Likewise, Saku sincerely apologizes for his hurtful comments at the library. Kaoruko's face beams with excitement as the group slowly transcends the Chidori-Kikyo barriers. With that, Subaru offers candies as a token of gratitude in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8. The group shares the candies, which marks a new beginning for them.

Subaru, Kaoruko, and Rintaro (Image via CloverWorks)

As they are about to leave, Rintaro Tsumugi earnestly thanks Kaoruko for helping him out with the midterm exams and offers to pay her back. At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8, Kaoruko Wagumi asks Rintaro to spend some time with her. Rintaro's face brightens as he realizes that it's a date.

Afterward, Rintaro walks home together with his friends. Interestingly, Shohei comments that Rintaro has slightly changed and has become more straightforward as a person. The male protagonist is surprised by this remark. Shohei further states that it must be Kaoruko's influence on Rintaro.

Saku, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

The following day, Rintaro Tsumugi boards a train to meet Kaoruko, who is waiting for him at the designated location. He feels slightly nervous about the outing, even though they have made it a few times before. Rintaro thinks that it's a date, so that works in the back of his mind.

At any rate, he wants to ensure Kaoruko has a good time with him. Eventually, Rintaro finds out that he is on the same train as Kaoruko. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 paints a wholesome moment, as Rintaro and Kaoruko act surprised by this revelation. Nevertheless, they quickly get off the train and head to the aquarium, their destination.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8: Rintaro and Kaoruko's date

Rintaro, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

The narrative for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 focuses on Rintaro and Kaoruko, as they explore the aquarium on their day out. In the episode, Kaoruko explains that she wants to go and see the dolphin show, explore theme rides, eat sumptuous meals, and head to other animal shows. She wonders whether they will have plenty of time to cover all of these.

Meanwhile, Rintaro Tsumugi is excited about the whole date. He reassures her that they will tick everything off the box. With that, the episode shows Kaoruko and Rintaro exploring everything the former wanted to do, except that they take a break from the dolphin show. Afterward, they decide to grab snacks. During their lunch date, Rintaro thanks Kaoruko for everything she has done.

Rintaro and Kaoruko (Image via CloverWorks)

He recalls that he wouldn't have been able to pass the midterm tests without Kaoruko's help. Moreover, Rintaro acknowledges the fact that Kaoruko expanded his horizon, allowing him to see a world outside Chidori. Furthermore, he also thanks her for helping him so that he could participate in the school festival.

Meanwhile, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8, Kaoruko Wagumi becomes curious about the school festival and asks Rintaro about it. Rintaro explains how they lost the finals, despite making it. Afterward, Rintaro heads to the washroom and thinks to himself about how cute Kaoruko is.

Rintaro begins to feel an inexplicable feeling inside him growing. However, he decides to ignore it for the time being. On the other side of the spectrum, Kaoruko thinks about the pictures they took at the aquarium. Meanwhile, Rintaro walks out of the washroom and recalls that they have a dolphin show to catch soon.

Kaoruko and Mika (Image via CloverWorks)

However, he discovers Kaoruko is outside with a young girl who has been separated from her parents. Kaoruko tells Rintaro about how she met the girl named Mika while waiting for him. She asks him to help her look for the young girl's parents. Meanwhile, Rintaro worries about the showtimes for the dolphin show, something that Kaoruko badly wanted to see.

Yet, Kaoruko insists that they must help the girl. Rintaro Tsumugi remembers that this is exactly how Kaoruko is. He reassures the young girl and guides her through the aquarium. Unfortunately, they have no luck in finding the girl's parents, so the duo decides to catch a break and grab some drinks. Mika apologizes to Rintaro for the trouble and for interrupting his date.

Rintaro Tsumugi is immediately taken aback by such a remark. He explains that he and Kaoruko aren't "dating." At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8, Mika mentions how she wants to go on a date with a boy named Daiki, who always makes her smile. When Mika narrates her relationship with the boy, Rintaro slowly begins to understand his feelings toward Kaoruko.

Rintaro realizes his feelings for Kaoruko (Image via CloverWorks)

Meanwhile, Kaoruko returns after finding Mika's parents. Rintaro asks Mika's parents not to scold her, as he and Kaoruko had an amazing time with her. Following this, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8, Mika whispers into Rintaro's ear that he and Kaoruko make a solid couple.

After Mika leaves with her parents, Rintaro realizes that they will have time to make it to the dolphin show, to which Rintaro happily agrees. While enjoying the show, Kaoruko thanks Rintaro and mentions that she only wanted to help him. That's why she was elated when the boy invited her.

Rintaro and Kaoruko watch the dolphin show (Image via CloverWorks)

At this moment, Rintaro Tsumugi sees Kaoruko brightly smiling. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 ends with Rintaro identifying his growing emotions as love.

