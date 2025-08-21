  • home icon
  The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 preview teases Rintaro and Kaoruko's date

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 preview teases Rintaro and Kaoruko's date

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Aug 21, 2025 13:07 GMT
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 preview teases Rintaro and Kaoruko's date (Image via CloverWorks)
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 preview teases Rintaro and Kaoruko's date (Image via CloverWorks)

On Thursday, August 21, 2025, the official staff unveiled The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 preview synopsis and images. Titled The True Nature of Emotions, the episode is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 8:30 am PT, which translates to Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese channels in Japan.

The previous episode saw Rintaro Tsumugi go to a cafe with Kaoruko and Subaru. He asked them if he could disclose their friendship to his trusted friends at Chidori. On the other hand, Shohei suspected that something was wrong with Rintaro, so he followed him after school, along with Saku and Ayato.

They eavesdropped on Rintaro's conversation with the Kikyo girls and discovered what the boy felt about them. Additionally, the episode saw Rintaro resolve the conflict with his Chidori High friends, who also helped him and the Kikyo girls from a bunch of miscreants.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 preview hints at Rintaro's friends transcending the Chidori-Kikyo boundaries

According to the The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 preview synopsis, the upcoming installment will see Rintaro Tsumugi introducing Kaoruko and Subaru to his Chidori High friends, namely, Shohei, Saku, and Ayato. As fans may remember, Subaru and Kaoruko were happy to let Rintaro inform his friends about their friendship.

Especially Subaru, who has had a negative outlook toward the Chidori boys, now knows, thanks to Rintaro, that she cannot align everyone under the same canvas. Many boys from Chidori share the same traits as Rintaro, such as kindness. Otherwise, she wouldn't have befriended the boy in the first place.

Even though Subaru has managed to transcend the boundaries of Chidori and Kikyo, the preview synopsis suggests that there will still be some hint of awkwardness among them. That said, Rintaro's new friends will eventually form close bonds with Shohei, Saku, and Ayato, as evident from the synopsis.

Saku, Shohei, and Ayato, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)
Saku, Shohei, and Ayato, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)

Furthermore, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 preview synopsis confirms that the installment will see Rintaro and Kaoruko going on a date together. As evident from the synopsis, Rintaro will thank Kaoruko for helping him study for the midterm tests.

At this moment, Kaoruko will ask him out on a date. It remains to be seen if Rintaro realizes his true feelings for Kaoruko during their outing. Moreover, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 preview images and the synopsis suggest that the upcoming installment will cover chapters 17-19 from Saka Mikami's manga.

Conclusion

Subaru, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)
Subaru, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 preview synopsis and images have given a good indication as to what fans can expect from the installment. The episode will likely see a major growth in Rintaro and Kaoruko's relationship.

