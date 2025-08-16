The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7: Rintaro's friends take the spotlight, as the Sports Festival begins

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7, titled Cool Guy, was released on Saturday, August 16, 2025. The episode witnessed Rintaro meeting Kaoruko and Subaru at a cafe, and asking if he could tell his trusted friends about their friendship. Meanwhile, Rintaro's friends eavesdropped on the conversation after secretly trailing him from school.

Additionally, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 showcased a wholesome moment when Rintaro's friends stood up for the boy and faced a few harassers. The episode also featured Ayato Yorita, who showcased his might. Undoubtedly, the episode had plenty of memorable moments. Furthermore, the latest installment saw the beginning of the sports festival.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7: Rintaro tells Kaoruko and Subaru about his desire

Rintaro checks his phone (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 begins with Rintaro Tsumugi reflecting on his decision not to tell his friends about his relationship with Kaoruko Wagumi. He checks his phone and sees the group chat, where nobody has sent anything for a while. Rintaro also reflects on how much he enjoys being around his friends, and thus, he desperately wants to resolve the conflict.

The next day at school, Shohei notices that Rintaro is acting slightly distracted during the physical education class. He also brings it up to his other friends, Saku and Ayato. Suspecting something is wrong with Rintaro, the group decides to follow him after school. Interestingly, they are shocked after seeing Rintaro meeting Kaoruko and Subaru, two Kikyo students.

Afterward, the narrative for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 shifts the focus to the cafe, where Rintaro and Kaoruko appear nervous, along with Subaru, who maintains a calm demeanor. Rintaro recalls how anxious he was during the physical education class while thinking about the date. However, he breathes a sigh of relief after discovering that Kaoruko feels the same.

Subaru and Kaoruko (Image via CloverWorks)

Following this, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 shows Kaoruko apologizing to Rintaro for calling him and Subaru all the time. Rintaro says it's fine, as it allows them to meet a lot. He is about to say that he is happy about meeting her, but doesn't complete the sentence. Embarrassed, Kaoruko doesn't know what to say anymore.

Meanwhile, Rintaro Tsumugi's friends eavesdrop on their conversation, ensuring they aren't seen. Shohei becomes jealous, seeing Rintaro flirting "left and right." Nevertheless, they are shocked by the fact that their friend is meeting up with two girls from Kikyo. Ayato feels it's understandable for Rintaro to meet Kaoruko since he knows her. However, he wonders why Subaru is with them.

On the other hand, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7, Rintaro finally asks Kaoruko and Subaru if it's fine for him to tell his three close friends about the friendship they have built. He says that he no longer wants to keep everything hidden from trusted friends. Rintaro also recalls how isolated he felt after joining Chidori.

Ayato, Shohei, and Saku at a cafe (Image via CloverWorks)

However, everything changed when he met the trio, and he gained a place where he truly felt like he belonged. Rintaro also envies the trust Subaru and Kaoruko have, and he wants the same with his friends. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 then shows the Kikyo girls warmly agreeing to help Rintaro, as they have full faith in him.

Kaoruko also suggests that Subaru become friends with Rintaro's three buddies. Meanwhile, Rintaro's friends eavesdrop on the whole conversation. Once the trio leaves the cafe, Subaru asks Rintaro if he can arrange a meeting with his friends so that she can formally apologize for the incident at the library. Rintaro says he will surely do it.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7: The provocations and the power of friendship

The harassers, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7, a group of boys rowdily confronts Rintaro, addressing him by his name. As the group approaches them, their leader says they are looking for Rintaro, who is responsible for an incident involving his junior.

Just then, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7, Kaoruko points to two people hiding behind a pole. She recognizes them as the ones who troubled Kaoruko and Rintaro in the past. Rintaro thinks they haven't learned their lesson. Meanwhile, the group's leader mocks Rintaro's appearance and tries to provoke him.

However, Kaoruko Wagumi intervenes and defends Rintaro, which only draws more abuse and insults from the group. They also begin to target the Kikyo girls, with one of them holding Subaru's silver hair. At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7, Rintaro's friends intervene. Shohei catches the boy's arm and says not to touch Subaru.

One of the harassers touches Subaru's hair (Image via CloverWorks)

Likewise, Saku and Ayato arrive and ask Rintaro to take the Kikyo girls somewhere safe and let them handle the thugs. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 also shows a brief moment between Subaru and Saku, who look at each other. Rintaro quickly escorts the Kikyo girls, promising to tell his friends everything.

Meanwhile, Saku confronts the previous harassers. He provokes them into confessing that they were the ones who injured Rintaro. At this moment, Ayato becomes furious. As soon as he steps forward, a fight breaks out. Elsewhere, Rintaro once again apologizes to his new friends. Kaoruko reassures him and urges him to go and check on his school friends.

Rintaro states that they will be fine. If anything, he slightly feels bad for the harassers. Just then, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7, Yorita cheerfully calls Rintaro and says they are heading back home to prepare for the Sports festival. Afterward, the narrative shifts the perspective to Yorita, who has single-handedly defeated the harassers.

Rintaro's friends teach the harassers a lesson in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 (Image via CloverWorks)

Yorita states that normally, he is an advocate of peace. However, it's a different story when someone hurts their friend. Meanwhile, one of the original harassers still talks back to Ayato, who calmly kneels down and tells him to remember that Rintaro isn't pathetic, but the "coolest guy" they will ever meet. He also warns him not to forget it.

Afterward, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 highlights the beginning of the sports festival, with Rintaro's team playing the first baseball match. Unfortunately, Rintaro is unable to concentrate, as he keeps recalling the moments from the other day.

Later, during the break time, Rintaro Tsumugi's friends approach him. The boy thanks them for helping him out the previous night. At this moment, Shohei accidentally blurts out that they were trailing him. Soon after, he runs away with Ayato, leaving Saku to confront Rintaro alone.

Rintaro and Saku (Image via CloverWorks)

Saku apologizes for eavesdropping on his conversation with Subaru and Kaoruko, as well as for interrogating him about Kaoruko's note. With that, Saku further states that he fully trusts him. Rintaro appears slightly relieved, as the conflict is resolved.

With renewed vigour, Rintaro hits a home run in the second game. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 ends with Rintaro leading his class to the finals of the sports festival.

Conclusion

One of the major highlights of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 was the bond between Rintaro and his school friends, and the new friendship he developed with Kaoruko and Subaru.

The rigid barrier between Kikyo and Chidori was momentarily shattered when Rintaro's friends intervened and stopped the harassers from teasing Subaru and Kaoruko. Furthermore, the episode saw Rintaro's conflict with his friends get resolved.

