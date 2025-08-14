The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 preview teases Rintaro's actual feelings for his friends

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, the official staff revealed The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 preview synopsis and images. Titled Cool Guy, the episode is set to be released on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 8:30 am PT, which translates to Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan.The previous episode saw Subaru Hoshina tell everything about her conversation with Rintaro to Kaoruko. She was surprised when Kaoruko reacted politely. At the same time, Subaru learned about Kaoruko's true feelings for her and Rintaro. On the other hand, the episode featured the second meeting between Rintaro and Subaru, where the latter asked the boy if he would like to become friends with her in the future.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 preview hints at Rintaro's meeting with Kaoruko and SubaruAccording to The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 preview synopsis, the episode will center on Saku, Shohei, and Ayato, realizing that something is wrong with their friend, Rintaro, who has been acting slightly listless. As such, they will follow him after school.Interestingly, Rintaro's friends will be surprised to find him with Kaoruko and Subaru, the two students from Kikyo. With that, Rintaro's friends will sit next to him and eavesdrop on his conversation with the two ladies. According to The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 preview, Shohei, Saku, and Ayato will learn about Rintaro's true feelings.Shohei, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)As evident from the preview synopsis, the episode will likely show Rintaro telling Subaru and Kaoruko about his friends, Saku, Shohei, and Ayato, whom he trusts a lot. He might ask them if he can tell his friends about his situation with Kaoruko. It will be interesting to see how Kaoruko and Subaru respond.Moreover, in one of the Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 preview images, Kaoruko is seen brightly smiling. Therefore, she might not have any problems with Rintaro's request. On the other hand, Subaru already knows the kind of person Rintaro is. As such, she may also have a change of heart and may like to meet his friends.Kaoruko, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)Furthermore, the episode's title (Cool Guy) directly points to the chapter 15 title of the manga. Therefore, the upcoming episode may cover chapters 14-16 and focus on Rintaro's bond with his friends. At the same time, the episode may finally begin the Sports Festival mini arc from the manga.It remains to be seen if CloverWorks changes any particular scene from the manga in the episode or shuffles the events. However, considering how the adaptation has been thus far, the chances are less. Furthermore, the preview images look crisp and sharp, suggesting the episode's high production value.ConclusionThe Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 preview suggests that the installment will focus on Rintaro's friends. The episode will show Rintaro's friends learning the truth about his feelings, and explore how they feel about the boy.Also read:The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6: Kaoruko Waguri's confession reveals her actual feelings for RintaroThe Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveGachiakuta episode 6 preview teases Rudo vs. Jabber