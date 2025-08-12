Gachiakuta episode 6 preview teases Rudo vs. Jabber

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, the official staff revealed the Gachiakuta episode 6 preview synopsis and images. Titled It's a Hit, the episode is set to be released on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other Japanese networks. The episode will be globally streamed at 8 am PT.In the previous episode, Riyo, Zanka, and other Cleaners threw a Welcome to the Ground party for Rudo. However, Rudo was still upset that he couldn't demonstrate his powers. Eventually, Griss reached out to him and instilled in him confidence.Moreover, the episode saw the Cleaners embark on a new mission involving another Sphereite. Yet, the mission turned out to be a trap set by the Raiders, who wanted to capture Rudo. With that, the previous episode showed Zanka in action.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Gachiakuta episode 6. Gachiakuta episode 6 preview hints at Rudo rediscovering his powers against JabberAccording to the Gachiakuta episode 6 preview synopsis, the narrative will primarily focus on Rudo's battle against Jabber. After leaving Zanka to fight the two Raiders, Rudo heads out to search for an escape route with Gris and Follo. However, on his way, Rudo gets ambushed by Jabber, the Raider who had earlier appeared behind Zanka.As per the Gachiakuta episode 6 preview, Gris tries to protect Rudo from Jabber's onslaught. However, as evident from the synopsis, Jabber transforms his hands into claw-like weapons. With that, it remains to be seen if Gris stands any chance against the Raider. The Supporter may likely lose the battle, prompting Rudo to take action.Jabber, as seen in the preview (Image via Bones Film)The episode will reveal Jabber's eccentric personality and his actual potential. Likewise, Gachiakuta episode 6 preview images all but confirm that Rudo will regain access to his powers. Most importantly, he will discover the true ability of his gloves, i.e., his Vital Instrument. Unfortunately, the episode might not reveal Zanka's fate. He may get defeated off-screen.As evident from the preview images and the synopsis, the episode will likely cover chapters 14-16 from Kei Urana's eponymous manga series. With that, the episode may show another flashback scene, featuring Rudo and his foster father, Regto. However, the staff members involved in the production may add more original scenes to enhance the overall impact of the narrative.Rudo, as seen in the preview (Image via Bones Film)For instance, the previous episode featured an anime original scene, where Gob was introduced. In any case, the upcoming installment will have plenty of action, as suggested by the preview and the images.ConclusionRudo sees Jabber's power in the preview(Image via Bones Film)Gachiakuta episode 6 preview suggests that the installment will cover one of the iconic panels from Kei Urana's manga and showcase the true extent of Rudo's ability. He will likely turn things around when Jabber pushes him into a corner.Also read:Gachiakuta episode 5: Zanka showcases his powers, as the Raiders are introducedGachiakuta anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveSakamoto Days part 2 episode 6: Taro Sakamoto and Shin take the JCC entrance test, as Akira Akao is introduced