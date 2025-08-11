  • home icon
  Gachiakuta episode 5 review: A touching entry that highlights the Cleaners' camaraderie

Gachiakuta episode 5 review: A touching entry that highlights the Cleaners' camaraderie

By Ayush Rajan
Modified Aug 11, 2025 14:30 GMT
Jabber Wonger as seen in Gachiakuta episode 5
Jabber Wonger as seen in Gachiakuta episode 5 (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta episode 5 is both deeply touching and exciting, showcasing Rudo’s growing bond with the Cleaners while also introducing the main antagonistic group of the series, the Raiders.

Despite his determination to live for the sake of revenge and his inner turmoil over lacking powers, Rudo finds a surprisingly supportive environment within the Cleaners, as the group acts as the boy’s newfound family and helps promote his growth into a capable Giver.

While the emotional core of mutual dependence and support remains relevant throughout, the thrill and suspense soon ramp up as the main cast is led into a trap by a group called the Raiders, leading to the ultimate test of their Vital Instruments and trust in each other.

Gachiakuta episode 5 review: The series’ first major battle kicks off in an exciting manner

Rudo as seen in Gachiakuta episode 5 (Image via Bones Film)
Rudo as seen in Gachiakuta episode 5 (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta episode 5: A brief synopsis and narrative review

Gachiakuta episode 5 begins with a welcoming party for Rudo, although the star of the event sits in a corner after his depressing encounter with a Trash Beast. When beating himself up for being helpless and still relying on others for help, Gris sits with him and helps raise his spirits.

The Supporter thanks Rudo for treating everyone equally and urges him to live for himself. Soon after, Enjin and Riyo invite him back to their party, marking an emotional moment as Rudo reconnects with others. Later, a Cleaner team led by Zanka is sent to help a merchant recover cargo said to be a person from the Sphere. But when they reach an abandoned building, the ground collapses, revealing it’s a trap to capture them.

The Raiders as seen in Gachiakuta episode 5 (Image via Bones Film)
The Raiders as seen in Gachiakuta episode 5 (Image via Bones Film)

Right then, a pair of Raiders who can make mud marionettes and travel across any terrain show up. Zanka resolves to hold them back while the Supporters and Rudo search for an exit. Though initially struggling against his opponents’ teamwork, Zanka analyzes their powers and activates his Vital Instrument, allowing him to bring down all the enemies in his surroundings immediately.

Just as his job seems to be over, however, Jabber Wonger horrifyingly shows up behind him, ending the installment on a cliffhanger. As mentioned, Gachiakuta episode 5 is a heartwarming and emotional entry for the most part. Rudo, who faced a life of hardship in the Sphere, ironically finds a new family in the world’s abyss.

Gris’s speech to the boy is incredibly motivational, setting him on the journey to carving his own path in life instead of simply living for the sake of his revenge. Additionally, even when the episode's intensity peaks during the battle against the Raiders, the Supporters’ decision to rely on Zanka showcases their tightly knit bond and deep trust in one another.

The confrontation between Zanka and the Raiders further highlights the creativity of the power system, emphasizing that the worth one places on their Vital Instrument can determine the result of any battle, regardless of how outmatched they may seem.

Gachiakuta episode 5: An overall production criticism

Rudo and Zanka as seen in Gachiakuta episode 5 (Image via Bones Film)
Rudo and Zanka as seen in Gachiakuta episode 5 (Image via Bones Film)

Much like the other episodes, the production of Gachiakuta episode 5 is consistent and helps elevate the themes. While it is difficult to perfectly replicate the illustrations from the manga, Bones Film does a commendable job, especially with the graffiti art and Jabber Wonger’s design.

The bold and varied color palette makes the visuals stick out, while the final battle scene is both fluid and exhilarating, further enhanced by the sound design and the characters’ voice acting performances.

Final thoughts

Gachiakuta episode 5 is an enjoyable installment that highlights the impact that the Cleaners have on Rudo’s growth while also introducing the dangerous Raiders. With the final scene teasing the upcoming battle between Jabber Wonger and Zanka, fans are in for a treat through this intense rivalry.

Ayush Rajan

Ayush Rajan

An animanga fanatic wishing to share my views with the world.

Edited by Divya Singh
