Gachiakuta episode 5: Zanka showcases his powers, as the Raiders are introduced

Gachiakuta episode 5, titled Raiders, was released on Sunday, August 10, 2025. The episode marked the debut of the Raiders, who wanted to abduct Rudo, a being from the Sphere. As such, the episode showed the appearance of the mysterious hooded figure from the previous installment.

Ad

Gachiakuta episode 5 also showcased Zanka in action. Yet, this time, he didn't face the Trash Beasts, but confronted Raiders, who also wielded Vital Instruments. Additionally, the episode focused on Rudo, who realized that he couldn't sit idly and think about failure.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Gachiakuta episode 5.

Gachiakuta episode 5: Rudo's dilemma and the Welcome to the Ground party

The scenes from the party (Image via Bones Film)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Gachiakuta episode 5 opens with the Cleaners celebrating the "Welcome to the Ground" party for Rudo. Zanka looks across the room and finds Rudo gloomily sitting alone, with his head on the table. Riyo says that Rudo is upset because he couldn't use his Vital Instrument properly. Meanwhile, Zanka asks Riyo about the Trash Beast she fought earlier.

Ad

Trending

According to Riyo in Gachiakuta episode 5, the strange Trash Beast had a different core. She thinks it's terrifying that a Trash Beast could be born from a Vital Instrument. Meanwhile, Griss joins Rudo at the table and commends him for saving Follo the other day. However, Rudo is still depressed that he couldn't use his powers, which led to Gris and Riyo saving him.

Griss, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Rudo mentions that it's exactly how he was back at the Sphere, where he used to get saved by others. The boy further says that he must get back soon, as he believes he cannot change, and that someone will end up saving him again. At this moment, in Gachiakuta episode 5, Griss Lubion thanks Rudo, which confuses the boy.

Ad

According to Gris in Gachiakuta episode 5, the Supporters are usually looked down upon as weak or a burden. However, he feels Rudo is different. At this moment, Gris points to Follo across the table and says the boy joined the Cleaners to exterminate the Treash Beasts, all the while nurturing an item so that he can become a Giver.

Rudo, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Yet, even if he becomes a Giver, Follo wants to continue as a Supporter only to make his doubters eat their words. After this, Gris asks Rudo what he truly wants to do. He feels there must have been something that made Rudo think, "I want to do this," before coming down on the Ground, or anything that has happened thus far.

Ad

Griss thinks Rudo must remember it first before going back to where everything started. Most importantly, Griss asks Rudo to have confidence and reminds him that he is still alive. At this moment, in Gachiakuta episode 5, Enjin shows up and asks Rudo if he has eaten anything yet. Shortly after, Zanka, Riyo, and Griss invite the boy to eat together. As they eat, a person named Gob begins to illustrate graffiti on the wall.

Ad

Jabber, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Elsewhere, in Gachiakuta episode 5, the abducted human trafficker begs for his life, saying he has said everything he knows about the Sphereite. The mysterious person smiles at the man and brutally kills him. With that, he recalls the detailed description of Rudo and states that he is expecting a decent souvenir.

Ad

Gachiakuta episode 5: A new mission brings trouble for the Cleaners

Semiu, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Meanwhile, Semiu receives a call from a client, who makes a request. She summons Rudo, Zanka, Griss, and others to the office. Zanka asks Semiu why Rudo is with them, since he isn't an official Cleaner yet. Semiu replies that the nature of the new mission warrants Rudo's presence.

Ad

According to Semiu in Gachiakuta episode 5, a merchant crossing a polluted zone was attacked by a trash Beast that stole some valuable cargo. The client has asked the Trash Beast to be exterminated and the item to be retrieved at any cost. However, the cargo is none other than a human who fell from the Sphere, i.e., a live Sphereite.

Semiu feels it's not normal for two Sphereites to appear in such close succession. Therefore, she thinks Rudo and the other Sphereite should check things out in person. Additionally, Semiu believes the new mission may give Rudo clues on how to get back. While Rudo thinks for a moment, he eventually decides to go. Unfortunately, Enjin won't be participating, as he is on another job.

Ad

The merchant (Image via Bones Film)

Therefore, the onus of leading the company falls on Zanka, who seems upbeat about it. Following this, Gachiakuta episode 5 shows Rudo and others heading to the site of the operation. Rudo asks Griss why he doesn't carry any weapons, to which he says that he mostly uses his bare fists.

Ad

Another Cleaner chimes in and states that Griss carries an amulet that he prays to before every mission. Griss brings out the amulet, which he bought at a random shop. While they continue talking, a mysterious person appears behind them. The person introduces themself as the merchant who made the request.

With that, in Gachiakuta episode 5, Rudo throws a barrage of questions about the Sphereite to the merchant. The merchant remarks that they were unconscious, so they don't know anything about the Sphereite. Rudo questionably stares at the person and hopes they aren't trying to make money off the Sphereite, which the merchant denies.

Ad

The Cleaners fall into the trap (Image via Bones Film)

Meanwhile, Zanka thinks it's odd for a Trash Beast to abduct someone. He realizes that there have been a lot of mutated Trash Beasts since Rudo's arrival. Eventually, in Gachiakuta episode 5, the merchant ushers the party into a building. As soon as they enter, Rudo and others see a doll sitting on a chair. The moment they realize it's not a human, the Cleaners fall to a lower floor.

Ad

As Rudo and others look above, they see the merchant mocking them. Meanwhile, two figures approach them, looking for the "Sphereite Giver." Zanka realizes that it was all a setup by none other than the Raiders. One of the Raiders says that they will take the Sphereite.

Gachiakuta episode 5: Zanka vs. Raiders

The Raiders (Image via Bones Film)

When Rudo asks about the Raiders, Griss states that they originally started as a regular band of thugs. Yet, a few years ago, their crimes became more diabolical. Griss adds that every Raider is a Giver. Meanwhile, Griss commands the other Supporters to find an escape route and escort Rudo.

Ad

Zanka is left to deal with the Raiders alone, as Rudo and Griss search for an opening. Rudo says he can fight, but Griss reminds him that they are on another level. As Zanka talks to the Raiders, he discovers that they aren't looking to sell Rudo. Rather, they want to learn more about the Sphere and ask him how he crossed the Border alive.

Zanka and the Raider (Image via Bones Film)

Zanka becomes confused by the word "Border." After this, in Gachiakuta episode 5, Zanka takes on several mud dolls growing from the ground; it's an ability of one of the two Raiders. Zanka figures out that the lady who led them to the building was a mud doll. He thinks it's easy to get rid of them, something soft as clay.

Ad

However, the Raider warns Zanka that there's a real person among the clay dolls. Just then, another Raider jumps from the clay doll and attacks Zanka. One of the Raiders states that the Cleaner is letting his guard down, as he isn't used to facing human-sized targets.

Zanka and the other Raider (Image via Bones Film)

Eventually, Zanka gets the hang of their ability and counters using his Vital Instrument. He stabs his staff into the ground, causing a shockwave, which allows him to sense inside the mud dolls. With that, he discovers the real person within the dolls. As soon as he spots the person, Zanka swoops in and attacks both of them.

Ad

Just then, Zanka senses someone's presence. Gachiakuta episode 5 ends with the appearance of the mysterious person (Jabber), who was looking for Rudo.

Conclusion

One of the major highlights of Gachiakuta episode 5 was Zanka, as he showcased his abilities. Having synced with his Vital Instrument, Zanka was able to defeat two Raiders. Furthermore, the episode revealed the appearance of the Raider, who wants to find Rudo.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More