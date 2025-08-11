Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6: Taro Sakamoto and Shin take the JCC entrance test, as Akira Akao is introduced

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6, titled Have a Nice Fight, was released in advance on Monday, August 11, 2025, on Netflix Japan. The episode witnessed the beginning of the JCC Transfer Exams Arc, as Taro Sakamoto and Shin Asakura decided to take admission to the JCC, a school for assassins.

Sakamoto felt it was the safest and quickest way to find intel on the Slur. With that, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 saw Taro and Shin go through the first transfer test. Undoubtedly, the episode was packed with action and showed the debut of Akira Akao, one of the important characters in the arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6: Sakamoto and Shin to join the JCC as students

Shishiba and Osaragi (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 begins with Shishiba and Osaragi from the Order checking out the massacre at JAA's Tokyo Bureau. Shishiba feels it's beyond messed up, considering how the enemies wiped out nearly 40 percent of the Tokyo Bureau. With that, JAA's stocks are plummeting, and the clients are cancelling assassination requests.

Shishiba thinks the management might revise the JAA regulations. Moreover, they might have to recruit more staff. Additionally, Shishiba remarks that it's time to get the rest of the Order gang back. Elsewhere, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6, Kashima patches up Gaku's severed fingers. Gaku still thinks about Takamura, who was too strong for him to handle.

Gaku, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Kei Uzuki states that Gaku should consider himself lucky, as he is probably the only person to make it back alive from a fight with Takamura. Meanwhile, Uzuki feels tired, as the JAA operation was a failure. He never imagined Takamura would show up. When Gaku asks him about Takamura, Uzuki says that he doesn't know.

According to Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6, nobody knows how long Takamura has been in the Order or what he is to the JAA. The only thing known about him is his immense power. There was a time when Uzuki used to believe Takamura was a fictional character from the collective imagination.

Kei Uzuki, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Nevertheless, Kei Uzuki feels it's time they recruit more members to strengthen their party. Considering the other branches will tighten their security, Kei feels they should be prepared as well. Rather than recruiting assassins directly from the JAA, he intends to get fresh blood. Uzuki thinks it's rather easier to start with a blank canvas than paint over an existing image.

What's more, he has already started with the process. Elsewhere, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6, Shin Asakura says that he doesn't know anything about JCC, even though he will gladly accompany Sakamoto. Heisuke is crestfallen by Shin's unexpected remark. He eventually discovers that the JCC is an assassin school from which Taro Sakamoto graduated.

Aoi Sakamoto, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

At this moment, Aoi Sakamoto appears with an enrollment pamphlet of JCC. She snaps at Taro Sakamoto and asks if he is thinking about enrolling Hana and turning her into an assassin. Yet, it's not quite so. According to Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6, Taro Sakamoto intends to reapply as a student to get intel from the JCC.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6: The JCC entrance test begins

Sakamoto and Shin in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The narrative for Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 shifts the focus to Taro Sakamoto and Shin Asakura on an airplane. Apparently, they are on the way to the JCC. Shin cannot believe why Sakamoto thought of such an idea. However, Sakamoto says that it's the safest and surest way to get in. Furthermore, he tells Shin to look around.

Shin observes that many aged candidates are on board the flight. According to Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6, the JCC has no age limit. Moreover, the exam for the transfer students is extremely difficult, prompting many candidates to retake the tests several times to get in. Meanwhile, Shin is afraid that the officials will recognize Sakamoto, considering he is a graduate.

Yet, Sakamoto mentions that he will fear a disguise. Following this, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 focuses on the other candidates, including Akira Akao, who makes her debut in the series. One of the candidates haughtily approaches Sakamoto and Shin and provokes them. He mentions that only one in 40 applicants passes the initial test.

Mizuno, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Furthermore, the test changes every year, so nobody knows what's coming up. He further remarks that people like Sakamoto and Shin are usually the first ones to die. With that, he kicks away Sakamoto's spaghetti. Shin asks Sakamoto if he wants to kill him, but he says he won't because it won't bring back the spaghetti.

Meanwhile, Akira Akao wonders if Sakamoto and Shin are nervous. However, she quickly retracts such thoughts, as she wants to focus on herself and ensure she doesn't die. At this moment, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6, the flight attendant, Mizuno, appears. She explains the rules of the first test.

According to Mizuno, there are several undercover test administrators among the 360 applicants gathered on the flight. All the administrators have special bullets inscribed with the letters JCC. The candidates must identify an administrator and steal their bullet. One of them asks if they can kill an administrator after stealing the bullet. Mizuno replies that they can, if they are able.

Akira, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

With that, Mizuno starts the first round. As soon as she gives the signal, weapons drop from above for every candidate. Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 then focuses on the first round of JCC's transfer exam, where the candidates indiscriminately use their weapons against each other.

Moreover, the weapons are distributed randomly, so it's the candidate's job to make optimal use of them. The candidate who provoked Sakamoto earlier gets hold of a spatula and angrily asks Mizuno how he is supposed to fight with it. Immediately, Mizuno steals the spatula from his hand and hits his throat with it. She notes that it's imperative for an assassin to adapt to any circumstances.

Meanwhile, a masked assassin showcases his wrath by shooting down three people. Another candidate believes the JCC administrators must be in their mid to late twenties. On the other side, Shin Asakura manages to locate an administrator with his psychic ability. Yet, he finds it arduous to use, with so many people around.

Akira Akao witnesses Sakamoto's wrath (Image via TMS Entertainment)

On the other hand, Akira Akao doesn't know how to handle a machine gun, so she accidentally fires on the ground. Others beg her to show mercy. Just then, Akira sees Sakamoto choosing a ballpoint pen as a weapon. She thinks the man is done for. However, she is shocked when Sakamoto overwhelms another applicant with the pen. She suddenly wonders who Sakamoto is.

Meanwhile, Sakamoto's feats in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 land him in trouble, as others begin to believe he is one of the administrators. While they charge in his direction, Akira accidentally gets in between. Sakamoto then flings the pen at the other applicants and demolishes them at once. Akira then thanks Sakamoto for saving her life.

Mafuyu, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Afterward, he grabs hold of a person and identifies him as a test admin. Meanwhile, Akira is impressed by Sakamoto's abilities and says she has so much respect for him. She further states that watching him gives her courage, and she aspires to do her best. Yet, when Sakamoto gives her a JCC bullet, she refuses to take it.

She notes that she admires another person, who wouldn't have taken it if they were in her place. Meanwhile, in the business class, the masked assassin, named Mafuyu Seba, is on the verge of killing the flight attendant, Mizuno. Yet, before he can finish her off, Shin Asakura steps in and throws him off guard.

Shin uses his foresight (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Mafuyu responds with an impressive attack, which leaves Shin slightly wounded on his right shoulder. Yet, Mafuyu behaves strangely when Shin's blood gets onto his mask. Shin snaps at him and asks why he would even take such a test as a clean freak. Mafuyu replies that he never wanted to take the transfer test if his brother hadn't given him the flu before the regular exam.

Shin becomes irked by Mafuyu's confidence. At any rate, the masked assassin decides to get serious and brings out his hidden weapons. Shin appears concerned when two blades extend from Mafuyu's shoes. Thus begins Mafuyu vs. Shin, where the former demonstrates his brutal combative force.

Shin Asakura, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

However, Shin is equally up to the task, as he doesn't want to depend on Sakamoto all the time. He uses his psychic abilities to read Mafuyu's moves early and lands tough blows on him. Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 ends with Shin apologizing to Mafuyu, as he needs to finish the battle quickly and catch up with someone soon.

Conclusion

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 kicked off the JCC Transfer Exams Arc, with Shin and Taro Sakamoto taking the first entrance test on an aeroplane.

One of the major highlights of the episode was the debut of Akira Akao, who will become a vital character in the upcoming episodes. Furthermore, the episode showcased Shin Asakura's prowess as he dealt with a formidable opponent without Sakamoto's help.

