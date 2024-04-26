10 anime to watch if you liked Blood of Zeus

With its action-packed fight scenes and mythological Greek setting, Blood of Zeus captured viewers' attention when it premiered on Netflix. The story follows a young man named Heron who discovers he is the illegitimate son of Zeus and must fight to stop an evil demon army from destroying heaven and earth.

Fans who can't get enough of the supernatural battles after finishing the first season can check out these stellar anime recommendations. Much like Blood of Zeus, the following shows feature mythological inspiration, godly superpowers, and electrifying animation.

Whether you want vengeful gods fighting, demon-slaying adventures, or the defeat of an ideology, these anime provide the thrill you enjoyed in the Greek mythology-based series.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Blood of Zeus

1. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer throws viewers into the Taisho-era-inspired world of Tanjiro Kamado, who becomes a demon slayer after his family gets slaughtered and his younger sister Nezuko turns into a demon.

He sets off on a quest to find a cure for Nezuko while facing off against uniquely-designed demons that threaten humans. Like the Greek gods and Titans battles in Blood of Zeus, Demon Slayer captures fluid, beautifully animated fight scenes in the encounter with the demons in many episodes.

It also features the same mix of lighthearted, comedic moments blended with high-stakes action. Fans are sure to get invested in the emotionally gripping story line following the siblings' journey.

2. Noragami

Noragami (Image via Bones)

In a modern fantasy world based on Shinto gods, Noragami follows wandering deity Yato, who accepts 5-yen prayers to assist humans battling monster-like beings called Phantoms. When teenager Hiyori Iki helps Yato during an accident, her soul becomes unstable.

To make amends, Yato decides to fix Hiyori and make her his new partner for monster battles. Like the Greek pantheon dynamics in Blood of Zeus, Noragami delivers gods interacting in the human world, but in a more lighthearted way.

The animation and action scenes rival the best parts of Blood of Zeus while expanding the mystical world blending gods and humans, captivating viewers with the unique take on deity characters.

3. Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Blue Exorcist throws viewers right into a battle between demons from Gehenna and exorcists from Assiah as Rin Okumura discovers he’s the son of Satan.

He quickly begins training to become an exorcist while battling threats across the human and demon realms. Echoing Blood of Zeus’ theme of vengeful gods threatening humans, Blue Exorcist captures similar intense fights between demons and humans.

The animation quality is stellar, while expanding on unique abilities. As Rin develops his abilities, fans get invested in the lore behind demonic links to the human world, much like the Titans in Blood of Zeus.

4. Seven Deadly Sins

Seven Deadly Sins (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In a fantasy world inspired by the Arthurian legend, Seven Deadly Sins follows Princess Elizabeth’s quest to reunite the kingdom’s strongest warriors to take back her throne from the demonic Holy Knights.

Each Sin wields a unique power embodied by their clan name, like Dragon's Rage, Fox’s Sin, or Serpent’s Sin. With its interesting abilities and group dynamics, Seven Deadly Sins matches the camaraderie of Blood of Zeus while featuring exciting animated encounters.

It expands a mystical fantasy realm with emotional connections between the main cast that keep viewers invested from episode to episode. The thrilling fight scenes are enhanced by this engaging storyline.

5. Castlevania

Castlevania (Image via Frederator Studios)

Based on the classic video game, Castlevania throws viewers into an animated medieval dark fantasy realm with vampires and demonic forces threatening mankind.

Monster hunter Trevor Belmont steps in to protect the nation from Dracula’s wrath after the church falsely accuses and executes his wife as a witch. Along with vampires and monsters straight out of medieval folklore, Castlevania echoes Blood of Zeus’ epic fights between vengeful god-like beings and humankind.

The dramatic animation during battles immerses fans while expanding the mystical lore. Fans would find themselves invested in character bonds tested by trauma and battles across the seasons.

6. Dorohedoro

Dorohedoro (Image via MAPPA)

In a magical dystopian city called “The Hole," amnesiac human lizard Kaiman searches for the sorcerer who transformed his head.

He forms a contract with magic user Nikaido as they investigate Kaiman’s origin and face the pandemonium of sorcerers threatening The Hole. Much like Blood of Zeus, Dorohedoro features high-quality animation during intense magical battles in a unique fantasy setting mixing humans and magic forces.

It expands an imaginative realm filled with interesting character designs that Blood of Zeus fans will enjoy.

7. Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works

Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works (Image via Ufotable)

In this visual novel adaptation, Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works enters the dark realm of magi summoning heroic spirits from across time to battle for the Holy Grail.

The series follows mage Rin Toosaka as she enters a competition for the Grail and summons the servant Archer to be her fighter. Like Blood of Zeus, Fate/stay night dives deep into lore behind legendary fighters while delivering beautifully animated battles.

Fans will be drawn into learning about the unique abilities of each new servant spirit in the grail contest. With intriguing strategies and unexpected twists, this anime is ideal for fans of legendary match-ups.

8. Garo: Vanishing Line

Garo: Vanishing Line (Image via MAPPA)

Garo: Vanishing Line follows Sword, a Makai Knight who hunts Horror monsters that possess humans in a fantasy city inspired by medieval knights. When Sword saves teenager Sophie from a Horror, they partner up to battle threats.

As more Knights arrive, they uncover a dark conspiracy. With interesting mystical armor and weaponry, Garo echoes Blood of Zeus’ godly powers and artifacts with creative battle animation.

Interesting new knights and horror threats continuously introduced across the mysterious unfolding plot will keep viewers engaged. If you crave more unique battles and gear, GARO is a great supernatural choice.

9. Soul Eater

Soul Eater (Image via Bones)

Set in a city protected by an organization that trains demon weapon meister students, Soul Eater follows a team of scythe-user Maka and her partner Soul Eater. The duo set out to hunt and consume evil souls to prevent the demon Asura from consuming the world.

Echoing Blood of Zeus’ theme of godly beings threatening humanity, Soul Eater features fluid battles between meister/weapon partners and various demonic entities. It expands an imaginative fantasy world with interesting lore behind the academies. Fans will love the blend of humor and high-stakes conflict.

10. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

After titans suddenly appear and nearly wipe out humanity, the survivors hide behind enormous walls from the towering monstrous beings.

Attack on Titan follows the journeys of Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert as they join the Survey Corps elite scouting regiment to fight back against the mysterious titan threat.

Unlike the mythological Titans of Blood of Zeus, the titans in Attack on Titan represent a mysterious and monstrous threat to humanity. The narrative builds an immersive post-apocalyptic realm centered around the hero’s quests beyond the walls, drawing fans into the unfolding lore that explains their world's origins across seasons.

Conclusion

For fans hungry for more godly animated adventures after the epic first season of Netflix's Blood of Zeus, the stellar anime above all make excellent recommendations.

Whether you most enjoyed the animation quality, world-building lore, interesting abilities or bond between characters of Blood of Zeus, these anime capture similar strengths in their unique genres.

