Is the Dorohedoro anime likely to return? Series' future, explored

The Dorohedoro anime came out back in 2020 and while it had a very positive reception on Netflix, it never got a second season. Perhaps it was because it came out during the COVID pandemic and with a lack of proper marketing, but the reality is that the anime adaptation of Q Hayashida's iconic manga has been somewhat forgotten in recent years.

With the combination of brutal violence, a very interesting world-building, and a unique protagonist in Caiman, it makes sense that some people are asking questions about the Dorohedoro anime.

Considering that it even received recognition in the Crunchyroll Awards and the history of the manga, it's safe to say that this series has a lot more potential than what was shown in the anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dorohedoro anime series.

The Dorohedoro anime is unlikely to return

When MAPPA Studio made the Dorohedoro anime, the reception was overall positive by the people who watched it. It's important to highlight this last part because the series came out at a time when perhaps the viewership wasn't at its best and wasn't being marketed well during the COVID period.

This is important because while the manga ran from 2000 to 2018, concluding with 23 volumes, the anime had a first season of 12 episodes and 6 short ones in 2020 and there were no more updates.

No information about a second season or the show being canceled have been available, which has led to a lot of people asking about the anime's future or at least its current state of affairs.

As of this writing, there are no strong indications about the Dorohedoro anime continuing. The anime industry is focused heavily on performance and there is an argument to be made that this series didn't make enough of an impact to continue.

The appeal of the series

A big virtue of Dorohedoro is the fact that it managed to combine elements of post-apocalyptic fiction and fantasy, thus creating a world that feels very fresh and unique in the anime and manga community.

The same can be said about Caiman, who is a man who wants to recover his memories and also struggles with his own urgency for violence.

Caiman doesn't know who he is or why he has now a reptile-like face but he is hunting sorcerers, who are a race of their own in this series, along with his friend Nikaido.

Author Q Hayashida holds no punches with this manga and the violence at times can be quite overwhelming, although it fits with the themes that it explores and the world that the characters live in, which is pretty good.

There are several worlds in Dorohedoro and most of them are lawless, which leads to a lot of savagery and bloodshed. The combination of magic and post-apocalyptic chaos is one of the series' greatest strengths and is easy to see why people wanted more from the anime adaptation by MAPPA: there was so much more to explore for the anime-only fans.

Final thoughts

Sadly, the Dorohedoro anime doesn't seem likely to make a comeback in the near future. Considering how MAPPA have several big projects to work with right now as Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, Vinland Saga, and many more, there isn't a lot of room for the series as the viewership wasn't the greatest.

