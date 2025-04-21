5 anime villains who had perfect ending (& 5 who died too quickly)

Anime villains usually leave a permanent impression, be it through evil deeds or a strong ideology. Some were offered the ideal ending—fulfilling, merited, and faithful to the character. Others were dispatched far too early, when things had just become fascinating. A hasty death can deprive an excellent villain of their impact, while a well-crafted conclusion can make them legends.

Ad

These characters were memorable for various reasons, but their fates influenced how the fans remember them. Whether they were redeemed, defeated, or gone in an instant, their last moments were everything. Here are the 10 anime villains who had the perfect endings—and the ones who passed away too soon.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime.

Light Yagami and 4 other anime villains who had perfect ending

1) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Ad

Trending

Light Yagami as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse

Light Yagami was a genius with a god complex. He believed he was above and untouchable, but pride clouded his judgment, making his fall slow and poetic. His last moments revealed his deepest fear. No control—no power—just a frightened man running. The justice he forged against others turned on him.

Ad

He lost everything—his friends, his serenity, his legacy. The difference between his ascent and descent was sharp. It was the sole appropriate conclusion for a person who played god. Light Yagami is among the anime villains who had a perfect ending.

2) Askeladd (Vinland Saga)

Askeladd's death in anime (Image via Wit/MAPPA)

Askeladd was a cunning and layered warrior, who manipulated friends and enemies with wise words. His own death was not random or rushed—he claimed it on his own terms. By killing the king, he protected Wales and left Canute's future secure, in a final act of control and purpose.

Ad

His own finale provided resolution to his tangled motivations. It also propelled Thorfinn in another direction. All he constructed culminated in that ultimate moment. His demise was tragic, intense, and total. He is among the anime villains who had a perfect death.

3) Meruem (Hunter x Hunter)

Meruem as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Meruem was born to be a ruler. He started as a ruthless leader with no regard for human life, but his relationship with Komugi transformed him internally. He was taught kindness, suffering, and love. His death was peaceful, not brutal. He wanted to die next to the only individual who was able to look into his heart.

Ad

There was no epic fight, rather peace and acceptance, as his death made his life meaningful. It was the ideal end of a villain who turned out to be more than one. Meruem is among the anime villains who had a satisfactory death.

4) ⁠Lelouch vi Britannia (Code Geass)

Lelouch vi Britannia as seen in anime (Image via Sunrise)

Lelouch vi Britannia was a mastermind with a specific purpose. He gave up everything to achieve lasting peace. His death wasn't a loss—it was his plan. By becoming the bad guy, he brought together a shattered world. His last action gave purpose to every decision he ever made.

Ad

It was sad but strong. He controlled the ending from beginning to end. His death brought closure, not regret. He didn't want redemption—he delivered results. Lelouch vi Britannia is among the anime villains who enjoyed a perfect ending.

5) ⁠DIO (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

DIO as seen in anime (Image via David Production)

DIO was merciless, manipulative, and nearly immortal in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. He had no limits to his greed. He manipulated lives and tore apart families. But his own demise was one of poetic justice. After all those years of havoc, he was defeated by the family he hated the most.

Ad

He perished in the same coffin he had used to cheat death before. There was no redemption, only a violent and appropriate end. His downfall was equal to the evil he caused. There was nothing left but fear and silence. DIO is one of the anime villains who had a satisfying death.

Mahito and 4 other anime villains who died too quickly

1) Mahito (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Ad

Mahito as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Mahito was cruel and unpredictable. He had a pleasure in making people into monsters. He became untouchable due to his powers. Every battle demonstrated how much he was improving. But just as he reached his pinnacle, his story ended. He didn't receive a worthy finale for the hype he received.

Ad

There wasn't a rich closure or lasting effect. He was used and abandoned with no hint. For such an essential villain, it was rushed. His departure left too many unanswered questions. This makes Mahito one of the anime villains who died too soon.

2) Yahaba (Demon Slayer)

Yahaba as seen in anime (Image via ufotable)

Yahaba possessed a special power and strong presence. His blood demon technique was clever and deadly. He fought with precision and pride. How screen time was very short. He showed up, attacked, and disappeared too quickly. There was no true history, no development to his defeat.

Ad

His death was rushed and unearned. He had the potential to do more damage, could have developed into a real threat. Rather, he was lowered to the status of a stepping stone. Yahaba is one of the anime villains who died way too early in the story.

3) Yamori (Tokyo Ghoul)

Yamori as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Yamori was a sadistic torturer and ghoul who was feared. He broke Kaneki both physically and mentally. His appearance was frightening, but his story ended too quickly. When his cruelty was at its height, he died. There was no greater history or lasting legacy.

Ad

His death followed immediately after Kaneki's awakening. It was rushed and empty. A character as evil as he deserved a longer descent. His role could have contributed more to the conflict. Yamori is one of the anime villains who got killed too soon.

4) Lord Boros (One Punch Man)

Lord Boros as seen in anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Lord Boros came to Earth in search of a worthy rival. His ability was too immense. He was able to heal, destroy cities, and endure planet-level attacks. But his fight ended too early. He met Saitama, struggled, and lost.

Ad

The fight could have turned deeper. His backstory suggested suffering and purpose—but it was cut short. Just like his character opened up, he vanished. Lord Boros is one of the anime villains whose fate could have been better.

5) Deidara (Naruto)

Deidara as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Deidara was unpredictable, proud, and deeply artistic. He saw combat as performance. His bombs were an expression of himself. Just as his full potential was reached, he destroyed himself. It wasn't a sacrifice for honor. It was anger and frustration. He died fighting Sasuke, who hardly struggled.

Ad

There was no buildup, no lasting effect. This places Deidara among the anime villains who could have done better if they had not died too soon in the story.

Final thoughts

Anime villains usually define a story's tone and leave a lasting impression. Characters such as Light Yagami from Death Note and Lelouch vi Britannia in Code Geass, got suitable conclusions, some anime villains, such as Mahito and Deidara, left everyone disappointed. Deidara's hasty demise especially felt too soon, considering his possibilities.

Ad

Likewise, the sudden death of Mahito didn't receive the closure he deserved for all the chaos he generated. These villains, even with their power and build-up, didn't receive the arcs they deserved. Some of the deaths were rushed, while others were perfect, showing how a villain's demise can really define their legacy.

Related links:

10 anime villains with fearsome aura

10 anime villains with insane plot armor

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Mudassir worked as a senior writer at OtakuKart and briefly at FandomWire, where his writing often trended on Google Feed. Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More