10 most unpredictable Naruto characters

Naruto is one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series of all time. During its course, the series has introduced a ton of characters who were important to the plot. While some of the characters stuck to their persona and their traits, there were some that were unpredictable.

While some were unpredictable in terms of their behavior, others were quite unpredictable in their way of fighting. Let’s take a look at some of the most unpredictable characters in the series.

Note: The list is in no particular order and reflects the author’s opinions.

Some of the most unpredictable characters in the Naruto series

1) Kakashi

The Copy Ninja had a bit of a reputation thanks to the Sharingan and his ability to copy jutsus with ease. He is extremely intelligent when it comes to combat and always assesses the situation before engaging.

He is also the type that doesn’t shy away from taking an unconventional route while fighting against characters which makes him unpredictable during some of the battles.

2) Naruto

Naruto is one of those characters that isn’t extremely smart to begin with. But there are a few odd instances when he makes smart decisions which isn’t something one would expect.

Another thing that fans didn’t expect was his choice of jutsu during the fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki. He used the reverse Harem Jutsu, which somehow created an opening for him and his teammates to defeat her.

3) Danzo

Every time a tragic event took place in the series that was planned by Danzo, no one guessed that he was the one behind these plans. One of the most brutal events that he was responsible for was the Uchiha massacre.

He also ran the Root organization and prepared shinobis to become one of the most ruthless killing machines. He was always scheming and came up with plans that were extremely violent and justified it by saying that it was in the interest of Konohagakure.

4) Orochimaru

Orochimaru was one of the most cunning and evil characters in the series. He too was constantly looking for ways to achieve power and usually ended up killing a few people to reach there as well.

He was looking for a vessel during the course of the series, disrupted the chunin exams and even went to the extent of invading Konoha as well. Orochimaru was extremely sneaky and most of what he did was quite unexpected as well.

5) Kabuto

Kabuto followed his master’s footsteps and looked like he was always up to something. He too was responsible for a lot of deaths and often brought in test subjects for Orochimaru as well.

One of the most unexpected things he did was master Sage Mode. This was something that not many people could do and it showed his true potential as a shinobi. Kabuto is severely underrated in the series.

6) Tobirama

Tobirama was a powerful shinobi and the Uchihas didn’t really trust him. Tobirama felt the same way about them as well. Madara was always doubtful about what he would do to the Uchiha clan.

Tobirama was also extremely smart since he invented some of the most advanced jutsus like the Edo Tensei and Flying Raijin. No one really knew what he would do whenever he came on screen, especially during a fight.

7) Hiruzen

Hiruzen was dubbed the God of Shinobi because of his ability to perform jutsus and his overall strength. But he didn’t really showcase his powers in the series, which is why fans were always wondering about his powers.

In that sense, he was unpredictable since fans didn’t know the techniques he had in his arsenal that he could use during a fight.

8) Gaara

Gaara, before the One Tail was extracted out of him, was quite unstable and unpredictable. Shukaku would often take over his body and Gaara would do things without being able to control his emotions.

His appearance in the chunin exams was quite scary since he seemed like a psychopath who had an intense bloodlust. He killed everyone that was in his way and almost ended up disposing of Rock Lee as well.

9) Tobi

Before it was revealed that Tobi was Obito, he seemed to be quite unstable during the series. One second he’s laughing at a joke and the next, he’s brutally murdering someone.

Tobi was always unpredictable and no one really knew what he was about to do. He also had a few hilarious moments during the series since his interactions with his fellow Akatsuki members were quite funny as well.

10) Sasuke

While circumstances might have dictated his behavior, there was a lot of change in sides with Sasuke. He first sided with Orochimaru, then decided to betray him, almost killed Sakura twice, then proceeded to marry her, and even came close to killing Naruto after which he proceeded to save him from the Infinite Tsukuyomi.

In that sense, Sasuke was quite unpredictable during the course of the series.

