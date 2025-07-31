The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 preview teases a rift between Rintaro and Saku

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, the official website and X handle for the series revealed the preview synopsis and images for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5. Titled Premonition of the Beginning, the episode is set to be released on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 8:30 am PT, which translates to Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on BS11, Tokyo MX, and other Japanese channels.The previous episode focused on Kaoruko and Rintaro's study date, where the former gave the boy a study planner and thanked him for not judging Subaru based on her actions. Additionally, in the episode, Subaru urged Rintaro not to be friends with Kaoruko anymore, as it would affect her scholarship. Likewise, the episode revealed the results of the mid-term tests, which Rintaro and Shohei cleared.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 preview hints at Saku and Rintaro's pastAccording to the preview synopsis, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 will continue the events from the previous episode and show Rintaro's friends, Saku, Shohei, and Ayato, pressing him about Kaoruko's message in his notebook. When they press him further, Rintaro snaps at them and says he doesn't want to tell them.As evident from the synopsis, Rintaro's reaction will create a minor rift between him and Saku, who will be angry at his friend. As such, Shohei and Ayato will try their best to ensure Saku and Rintaro reconcile. When they ask Saku about why he got angry at Rintaro in the first place, they will get an unexpected answer.Rintaro, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)Therefore, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 will likely reveal more facts about Rintaro and Saku's relationship, which may not be as linear as fans might expect. It's possible that Rintaro has helped Saku in the past, which is why the boy wants his friend to rely on him a bit more.On the other hand, it will be interesting to see how Shohei reacts to the entire situation, considering he is not the type to get angry over such erratic outbursts. Furthermore, the preview images suggest that the episode will feature Kaoruko Wagumi.Shohei and Ayato in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)Rintaro may end up informing Kaoruko about his results, as evident from an image, where the girl looks at her phone and smiles. It remains to be seen if Kaoruko and Rintaro meet in the next episode. While the preview images haven't featured Subaru, she may likely appear in the upcoming installment.Moreover, as evident from the synopsis, images, and the number of chapters the series has covered thus far, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 may cover chapters 8-10 from Saka Mikami's rom-com manga. It remains to be seen if CloverWorks will stick to the linear adaptation or readjust a few events from the manga in the next episode.ConclusionKaoruko, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)The upcoming episode will mark an interesting phase for Rintaro's fans, as they will learn more about his relationship with his friends. While Rintaro doesn't open up much, his recent &quot;refusal&quot; might incite different reactions from his friends. Additionally, the episode will continue showcasing Kaoruko and Rintaro's captivating chemistry.Also read:The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and moreThe Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4: Subaru and Kaoruko's past is revealed as Rintaro faces an ordealThe Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive