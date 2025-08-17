  • home icon
By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Aug 17, 2025 11:47 GMT
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via CloverWorks)
Still from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 is set to be released on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese channels. However, because of the simulcast differences, the episode will be streamed on August 31, 2025, in many Asian regions.

In the previous episode, Rintaro Tsumugi went to a cafe with Kaoruko and Subaru, and asked them if he could tell his close friends at Chidori about their friendship. Interestingly, Rintaro's friends followed him after school and eavesdropped on his conversation with the Kikyo girls. Later, a few miscreants harassed Rintaro and the Kikyo girls, prompting Saku, Shohei, and Ayato to take action.

Finally, the episode resolved the conflict between Rintaro and his friends, and saw the former lead his class to the baseball competition's finals. Considering how the episode ended, fans are looking forward to the release of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 release date and time for every region

Rintaro, as seen with his friends (Image via CloverWorks)
Rintaro, as seen with his friends (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the show's official website and the complete release schedule, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 will be released in Japan on August 24, 2025, at 12:30 am JST, which translates to Saturday in many countries.

Notably, the same episode will be distributed on August 31, 2025, in selected Asian regions. On the other hand, interested anime lovers in the USA and other global regions can access the anime on September 7, 2025.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 release date and time, as per the show's Japanese release schedule and the corresponding time zones, are as follows:

Time Zones

Date

Time

Pacific Standard Time

Saturday, August 23, 2025

8:30 AM

Central Standard Time

Saturday, August 23, 2025

10:30 AM

Eastern Standard Time

Saturday, August 23, 2025

11:30 AM

Brazil Standard Time

Saturday, August 23, 2025

12:30 PM

British Summer Time

Saturday, August 23, 2025

4:30 PM

Central European Time

Saturday, August 23, 2025

5:30 PM

Indian Standard Time

Saturday, August 23, 2025

9 PM

Philippine Standard Time

Saturday, August 23, 2025

11:30 PM

Australian Central Standard Time

Sunday, August 24, 2025

1 AM

Where to watch The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8?

Saku, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
Saku, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and later on AT-X and MBS networks in Japan. Additionally, the episode will be streamed on Netflix.

Regrettably, no other streaming service outside of Netflix streams the show. In other words, fans won't be able to watch the anime on Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, or similar digital services.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 7 recap

Rintaro, Kaoruko, and Subaru (Image via CloverWorks)
Rintaro, Kaoruko, and Subaru (Image via CloverWorks)

The episode commences with Rintaro reflecting on his decision not to tell his friends about his relationship with the Kikyo girl, Kaoruko. Rintaro feels that he must resolve the conflict soon. The next day, Shohei notices that Rintaro is slightly distracted while practicing for the sports festival.

He suspects there must be something, so he decides to follow him after school with Saku and Ayato. Meanwhile, Rintaro meets Subaru and Kaoruko at a cafe and asks if he can tell his friends about their friendship. During the conversation, Rintaro explains how much he trusts his friends.

The harassers, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)
The harassers, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Interestingly, Shohei, Saku, and Ayato hear everything from behind a table. Later, a group of miscreants confronts Rintaro and begins to tease the Kikyo girls. At this moment, Rintaro's friends arrive and handle the situation. Ayato, who normally is an advocate of peace, gets angry when the harassers brag about hurting Rintaro previously.

He beats them up and tells them the kind of "cool guy" Rintaro is. Afterward, the episode shows the beginning of the sports festival. Rintaro Tsumugi fails to score big in the first baseball match. During the break, his friends approach him, and Shohei accidentally blurts out about trailing him after school.

Rintaro and Saku (Image via CloverWorks)
Rintaro and Saku (Image via CloverWorks)

Eventually, Rintaro gets a proper talk with Saku and manages to resolve the conflict. The episode ends with Rintaro hitting a home run in the second game and leading his class to the finals.

What to expect in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8? (speculative)

Chidori boys, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
Chidori boys, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 8 will continue the adaptation from chapter 17 of Saka Mikami's rom-com manga. As such, the episode will likely reveal the fate of Rintaro's class in the finals.

Moreover, the episode may show Rintaro's friends meeting Kaoruko and Subaru properly. Saku will likely apologize to Subaru for his behavior. Overall, the episode will provide fans with a wholesome narrative.

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

