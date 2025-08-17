The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 11 pm JST on ABEMA Premium. The episode will also be streamed by Crunchyroll for global audiences on the same day, as part of the pre-release.Following the advanced screening of the episode, non-premium ABEMA members and other TV networks and streaming services will air the episode one week later on Saturday, August 30, 2025. The previous episode was mostly about Toto and the others uncovering a mystery in the town, and Anemone getting hypnotized and turning on the others.The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 8: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)As mentioned, The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 8 will be pre-released on Crunchyroll and ABEMA Premium on Saturday, August 23, 2025. While ABEMA streams the episode at 11 pm JST, Crunchyroll will stream the episode at 8:30 pm IST for global audiences.A list of release dates and times for several specific time zones, along with a countdown for the upcoming episode, has been listed below:Time zoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time11 pmSaturday, August 23, 2025Eastern Daylight Time11:30 amSaturday, August 23, 2025Pacific Daylight Time8:30 amSaturday, August 23, 2025British Summer Time4:30 pmSaturday, August 23, 2025Central European Summer Time5:30 pmSaturday, August 23, 2025Australian Central Standard Time1 amSunday, August 24, 2025Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSaturday, August 23, 2025Philippine Standard Time11:30 pmSaturday, August 23, 2025Brasilia Time12 pmSaturday, August 23, 2025Where to watch The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 8?The two-phase release of the upcoming episode will begin with Crunchyroll for the global audiences, and the premium members of ABEMA on the earlier date of Saturday, August 23, 2025.The second phase will be released on August 30, 2025, to several Japanese television networks, like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, BS11, AT-X, HTB, Tochigi TV, and NCB. While non-premium members of ABEMA will also be able to watch the episode, other streaming websites like Prime Video, Hulu, DMM TV, and d Anime Store will also stream the upcoming episode.The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 7: A brief recapStill from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)The previous episode started with Toto and the others reaching the gates of De Foori. While Anemone and the others revealed that the town was famous for its blacksmithing and weapons, the guard revealed that it is famous for love and peace, sounding suspicious.After entering the town and visiting the Adventurers Guild, Toto and Goa found everyone acting very suspiciously, talking about love and peace. After a while of observation, Goa figured out that the whole town was under a mass hypnosis. While Goa and Toto were talking, they were approached by a hooded boy named Tim, who made them follow him.As Tim further explained, the town started acting strangely after a new minister took over a month ago. Toto then talked to the others, and all of them decided to enter the town to investigate further. As they were exploring further, Toto and Anemone entered the castle, where Anemone got hypnotized as well. While Anemone and Toto were fighting, the guards heard them and imprisoned Toto.After meeting the minister, Anemone revealed that Goa and Ciel were lurking somewhere in town. The minister then tasked Anemone to spread the message of love. The episode ended with Anemone looking at Ciel and Goa with a sniper rifle and pulling the trigger.What to expect from The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 8? (Speculative)Still from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)The upcoming The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 8 will likely start with showing what happened to Ciel after Anemone shot her with the sniper. Furthermore, Toto will also break out with the prisoners and confront the minister while attempting to save Anemone.Also read:Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8: Release date and timeThe Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 highlightsWitch Watch episode 20: Release date and time