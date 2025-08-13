The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6: Naofumi's party set sail for Q'ten Lo, as the Heavenly Emperor's soldiers appear

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 mainly featured Naofumi returning to his village and picking a party for the Q'ten Lo voyage. After picking a party and assigning others to protect the village, Naofumi and the others went to Siltvelt and set sail.

Ad

The episode also featured the ship getting attacked by the Heavenly Emperor's soldiers. However, Naofumi and the others fended off the attack. Shortly after, as Naofumi and Raphtalia were dragged into a typhoon, Sadeena and Gaelion followed them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6: Naofumi picks a party for Q'ten Lo

Still from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The episode starts with Naofumi and the others returning to the village from Siltvelt. After returning, Naofumi deliberates on a party to take to Q'ten Lo with Raphtalia, Filo, Sadenna, Atla, and Fohl, being the obvious choices. While others like Wyndia wanted to go, Naofumi asked her to take guard of the village in their absence.

Ad

Trending

Later, after Ren and Itsuki returned from training and were discussing with Naofumi, they expressed how both of them wanted to go. However, Naofumi was looking for ranged attackers, leading him to choose Itsuki and Rishia. While Ren felt a little disappointed, Naofumi asked him to take charge of the village in his stead.

Because of the Water Dragon's presence in Q'ten Lo, Gaelion was chosen to travel with them, along with the weaponsmith Erhard, who accompanied them to look for his master in Q'ten Lo. Raph-chan also joined their party for the journey.

Ad

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6: Naofumi's ship gets attacked

Still from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

After leaving Siltvelt, Naofumi and the others were on the open sea, looking at a long and arduous journey to Q'ten Lo. After sailing for a bit, they noticed the seas were filled with several whirlpools that were constantly trying to drag the ship in. However, with the help of a special lantern, they were able to avoid the whirlpools completely.

Ad

As they reached closer to the country, the air became foggy and dark. A dark silhouette of a ship was seen approaching them. As the shadow came near, it was an enemy ship of the Heavenly Emperor. The Heavenly Emperor's soldiers started jumping on board Naofumi's ship, and a battle broke out between everyone. However, Naofumi's party easily defeated the soldiers.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6: The Water Dragon helps Naofumi

Still from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

After clearing out and defeating the Heavenly Emperor's soldiers, a typhoon appeared. The typhoon then reached the ship and picked up Naofumi and Raphtalia inside it. Meanwhile, Sadeena and Gaelion jumped to save them and were engulfed by the typhoon.

Ad

After waking up, Naofumi and Raphtalia find themselves in an underground cave with a small shrine ahead of them. Moments later, Sadeena and Gaelion also find Naofumi and Raphtalia, and the four started walking towards the shrine.

After reaching the shrine, Gaelion explained that the Water Dragon brought them there, as it wanted to tell them something urgent. The shrine contained a fragment of the Dragon Emperor, which had the Water Dragon's message sealed inside it. After inspecting the fragment, Gaelion relayed that the Water Dragon wanted Naofumi to return to Q'ten Lo and revert the county to its original state.

Ad

Final thoughts

Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 was mostly about Naofumi and his party's journey to Q'ten Lo. With Naofumi, Raphtalia, Gaelion, and Sadeena reaching there early and needing to lift the barrier for the others to enter, the series drives straight into the main storyline.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division. Know More