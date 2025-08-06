  • home icon
The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 06, 2025 19:30 GMT
The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Kinema Citrus)
The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 promises more adventures as Naofumi's journey continues after the thrilling conclusion at Siltvelt Castle. With Warner's planned ship, our heroes now set sail toward Q'ten Lo following Jaralis's defeat and the tearful farewell at Fohl and Atla's parents' grave.

As the Shield Hero's mission progresses beyond Siltvelt's political unrest, this crucial episode is probably going to explore new areas and difficulties. On August 13, 2025, fans may watch the continuation of this epic story on Crunchyroll and other streaming services, which promises further developments in Naofumi's journey.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 release date and time

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 will premiere in Japan on August 13, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. (JST). The program will continue to air at the same time slot every Tuesday as it does every week. On the same day that The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 broadcasts in Japan at 5:30 am (PT)/8:30 am (ET), it will be accessible abroad.

Here is a list of international release times for viewers in other time zones:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Monday

August 13, 2025

5 am

Eastern Time

Monday

August 13, 2025

8 am

Greenwich Mean Time

Monday

August 13, 2025

12 pm

Central European Time

Monday

August 13, 2025

1 pm

Indian Standard Time

Monday

August 13, 2025

6 pm

Philippine Time

Monday

August 13, 2025

8 pm

Japanese Standard Time

Monday

August 13, 2025

9 pm

Australian Central Time

Monday

August 13, 2025

10:30 pm

Where to watch The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6

Atla and Fohl (Image via Kinema Citrus)
Atla and Fohl (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Crunchyroll will be simulsubbing the new season in many languages, making it available to watch anywhere within minutes of the Japanese version airing.

Episodes may not necessarily be simulcast with Crunchyroll, but where Crunchyroll has a limited presence, Netflix Asia also commonly simulstreams anime series in certain countries, like Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

The anime will air on Japanese television networks for broadcast television and be available to watch on domestic streaming services.

Episode 5 recap

Atla as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)
Atla as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

After being ambushed by Jaralis's subordinates during the duel, Naofumi and his team fought off the attackers while Fohl faced Jaralis. Due to a mysterious drug, the fallen subordinates revived and fought like zombies. Feeling cornered, Jaralis absorbed all his subordinates, transforming into a chimera-like monster.

When Fohl was overwhelmed, Naofumi shared his strength, helping Fohl evolve from a white tiger beastman into a full white tiger. Together with Atla, Fohl defeated Jaralis. Over the next two days, Naofumi and his companions visited Fohl and Atla's parents' grave and stayed at their home before Warner arranged a ship to Q'ten Lo.

What to expect from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 (Speculative)

The voyage to Q'ten Lo, which presents fresh nautical difficulties and possible adversaries, is probably going to be the main topic of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6. As Naofumi's friendship with his friends develops, the adventure might also provide additional insight into the world outside of Siltvelt. New cultural encounters and political dynamics in Q'ten Lo could present fresh obstacles for the Shield Hero's mission.

Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

