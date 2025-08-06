The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 promises more adventures as Naofumi's journey continues after the thrilling conclusion at Siltvelt Castle. With Warner's planned ship, our heroes now set sail toward Q'ten Lo following Jaralis's defeat and the tearful farewell at Fohl and Atla's parents' grave.As the Shield Hero's mission progresses beyond Siltvelt's political unrest, this crucial episode is probably going to explore new areas and difficulties. On August 13, 2025, fans may watch the continuation of this epic story on Crunchyroll and other streaming services, which promises further developments in Naofumi's journey.The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 release date and timeThe Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 will premiere in Japan on August 13, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. (JST). The program will continue to air at the same time slot every Tuesday as it does every week. On the same day that The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 broadcasts in Japan at 5:30 am (PT)/8:30 am (ET), it will be accessible abroad.Here is a list of international release times for viewers in other time zones:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeMondayAugust 13, 20255 amEastern TimeMondayAugust 13, 20258 amGreenwich Mean TimeMondayAugust 13, 202512 pmCentral European TimeMondayAugust 13, 20251 pmIndian Standard TimeMondayAugust 13, 20256 pmPhilippine TimeMondayAugust 13, 20258 pmJapanese Standard TimeMondayAugust 13, 20259 pmAustralian Central TimeMondayAugust 13, 202510:30 pmAlso read: 10 most anticipated Summer 2025 anime, rankedWhere to watch The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6Atla and Fohl (Image via Kinema Citrus)Crunchyroll will be simulsubbing the new season in many languages, making it available to watch anywhere within minutes of the Japanese version airing.Episodes may not necessarily be simulcast with Crunchyroll, but where Crunchyroll has a limited presence, Netflix Asia also commonly simulstreams anime series in certain countries, like Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.The anime will air on Japanese television networks for broadcast television and be available to watch on domestic streaming services.Also read: The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 4: The truth about Tiran's death is revealed as Fohl achieves beast transformationEpisode 5 recapAtla as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)After being ambushed by Jaralis's subordinates during the duel, Naofumi and his team fought off the attackers while Fohl faced Jaralis. Due to a mysterious drug, the fallen subordinates revived and fought like zombies. Feeling cornered, Jaralis absorbed all his subordinates, transforming into a chimera-like monster.When Fohl was overwhelmed, Naofumi shared his strength, helping Fohl evolve from a white tiger beastman into a full white tiger. Together with Atla, Fohl defeated Jaralis. Over the next two days, Naofumi and his companions visited Fohl and Atla's parents' grave and stayed at their home before Warner arranged a ship to Q'ten Lo.Also read: 10 most anticipated new Summer 2025 anime, rankedWhat to expect from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6 (Speculative)Steve @Phantom_IzukuLINK#ShieldHero s4 ep.5 -Very good episode. -Conclusion to Fohl vs Javalis was decent. -It was nice that the party visited Fohl &amp;amp;amp; Atla&amp;#039;s 1st home. -Naofumi &amp;amp;amp; Fohl cooking dinner for everyone were nice scenes.The voyage to Q'ten Lo, which presents fresh nautical difficulties and possible adversaries, is probably going to be the main topic of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 6. As Naofumi's friendship with his friends develops, the adventure might also provide additional insight into the world outside of Siltvelt. New cultural encounters and political dynamics in Q'ten Lo could present fresh obstacles for the Shield Hero's mission.Also readThe Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1: Naofumi's new journey begins as he reaches SiltveltThe Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 3: Atla's passionate defense sparks a high-stakes duelThe Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive