  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 14, 2025 05:45 GMT
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi, AAXsiZ)
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi, AAXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks and streaming services. Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming episode for global audiences.

Ad

The previous episode mainly focused on Boxxo, Director Bear, and Hulemy working their way through the Labyrinth Stratum. While the episode features a new character named Kikoyu, Lammis also reunites with Boxxo by the end of the episode.

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8: Release date, time, and countdown

Kikoyu as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Kikoyu as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

The upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8 will be released on August 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). Several countries will be able to watch the episode on the same day, with a select few getting it on August 21.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A brief time zone release date and time chart for a few specific regions, along with a countdown for the upcoming episode, has been listed below:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmWednesday, August 20, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amWednesday, August 20, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amWednesday, August 20, 2025
British Summer Time3:30 pmWednesday, August 20, 2025
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmWednesday, August 20, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time12 amThursday, August 21, 2025
Indian Standard Time8 pmWednesday, August 20, 2025
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmWednesday, August 20, 2025
Brasilia Time11:30 amWednesday, August 20, 2025
Ad
Ad

Where to watch Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8?

Ad

The upcoming episode of the series will be released on various Japanese television channels, such as AT-X, BS NTV, and Tokyo MX, on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Also, widely used streaming platforms such as d Anime Store and U-NEXT will be streaming the episode for the Japanese audience.

For global fans, based on their summer 2025 anime streaming schedule and lineup, Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming episode based on the corresponding times for each region. While the dates and times in this article are estimated accurately, they may be subject to change in case of any production delays.

Ad

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7: A brief recap of events so far

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

The previous episode reveals that Boxxo, Hulemy, and Director Bear were teleported to the Labyrinth Stratum. After reaching the Stratum's Hunter Association, Boxxo provided food and drinks to everyone there, as they were struggling with the food situation.

Ad

While Boxxo and Director Bear went into the Labyrinth, they came across a girl named Kikoyu who needed help. While Kikoyu cleared the monsters with the help of a white Unasusu named Botan and a black Kirise named Kuroyata, she kept mentioning a "certain someone" that intrigued both Boxxo and Director Bear.

As Kikoyu explains about the "certain someone", it turns out someone was isekai'd just like Boxxo, but instead of becoming a vending machine, they inhabited a field. After getting separated from the field, Kikoyu, Botan, and Kuroyata came to the dungeon to reunite with him. At night, when everyone else was sleeping, Director Bear concluded that Kikoyu was a snow child.

Ad

After obtaining a magic stone the next day, all of them returned to Hulemy so that she could work on the transfer circle. After finding the Lava Fiend, while Boxxo, Botan, and Kuroyata thought they had defeated it, it regenerated. Meanwhile, a dungeon split occurred, and Lammis appeared from the sky.

What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8?

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

With the way things ended, the upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8 will likely cover more about Boxxo and the others making their way out of the Labyrinth and fixing the transfer circle. Furthermore, Lammis and Kikoyu will be acquainted in the upcoming episode.

Ad

Also read:

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ribhu Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications