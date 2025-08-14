Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks and streaming services. Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming episode for global audiences.The previous episode mainly focused on Boxxo, Director Bear, and Hulemy working their way through the Labyrinth Stratum. While the episode features a new character named Kikoyu, Lammis also reunites with Boxxo by the end of the episode.Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8: Release date, time, and countdownKikoyu as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)The upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8 will be released on August 20, 2025, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). Several countries will be able to watch the episode on the same day, with a select few getting it on August 21.A brief time zone release date and time chart for a few specific regions, along with a countdown for the upcoming episode, has been listed below:Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time11:30 pmWednesday, August 20, 2025Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amWednesday, August 20, 2025Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amWednesday, August 20, 2025British Summer Time3:30 pmWednesday, August 20, 2025Central European Summer Time4:30 pmWednesday, August 20, 2025Australian Central Standard Time12 amThursday, August 21, 2025Indian Standard Time8 pmWednesday, August 20, 2025Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmWednesday, August 20, 2025Brasilia Time11:30 amWednesday, August 20, 2025Where to watch Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8?The upcoming episode of the series will be released on various Japanese television channels, such as AT-X, BS NTV, and Tokyo MX, on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Also, widely used streaming platforms such as d Anime Store and U-NEXT will be streaming the episode for the Japanese audience.For global fans, based on their summer 2025 anime streaming schedule and lineup, Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming episode based on the corresponding times for each region. While the dates and times in this article are estimated accurately, they may be subject to change in case of any production delays.Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7: A brief recap of events so farStill from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)The previous episode reveals that Boxxo, Hulemy, and Director Bear were teleported to the Labyrinth Stratum. After reaching the Stratum's Hunter Association, Boxxo provided food and drinks to everyone there, as they were struggling with the food situation.While Boxxo and Director Bear went into the Labyrinth, they came across a girl named Kikoyu who needed help. While Kikoyu cleared the monsters with the help of a white Unasusu named Botan and a black Kirise named Kuroyata, she kept mentioning a &quot;certain someone&quot; that intrigued both Boxxo and Director Bear.As Kikoyu explains about the &quot;certain someone&quot;, it turns out someone was isekai'd just like Boxxo, but instead of becoming a vending machine, they inhabited a field. After getting separated from the field, Kikoyu, Botan, and Kuroyata came to the dungeon to reunite with him. At night, when everyone else was sleeping, Director Bear concluded that Kikoyu was a snow child.After obtaining a magic stone the next day, all of them returned to Hulemy so that she could work on the transfer circle. After finding the Lava Fiend, while Boxxo, Botan, and Kuroyata thought they had defeated it, it regenerated. Meanwhile, a dungeon split occurred, and Lammis appeared from the sky.What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8?Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)With the way things ended, the upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 8 will likely cover more about Boxxo and the others making their way out of the Labyrinth and fixing the transfer circle. Furthermore, Lammis and Kikoyu will be acquainted in the upcoming episode.Also read:Witch Watch episode 20: Release date and timeThe Summer Hikaru Died episode 7: Release date and timeThe Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 7: Release date and time