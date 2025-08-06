Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks. The upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7 will likely look further into all the secrets that were revealed in the previous episode. With the revelation of Kerioyl siding with the Netherlord, the story takes an unexpected turn.Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7 is estimated to be released on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). Most of the countries will be able to watch the episode on the date mentioned above. However, some will get to watch it on August 14 due to the differences in time zones.The release date and time for a few regions have been listed below, along with a countdown to the upcoming episode:Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time11:30 pmWednesday, August 13, 2025Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amWednesday, August 13, 2025Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amWednesday, August 13, 2025British Summer Time3:30 pmWednesday, August 13, 2025Central European Summer Time4:30 pmWednesday, August 13, 2025Australian Central Standard Time12 amThursday, August 14, 2025Indian Standard Time8 pmWednesday, August 13, 2025Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmWednesday, August 13, 2025Brasilia Time11:30 amWednesday, August 13, 2025Where to watch Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7?Japanese fans of the anime series can watch the upcoming episode on several television networks, such as BS NTV, Tokyo MX, and AT-X, on August 13, 2025. Furthermore, streaming services exclusive to Japan, such as d Anime Store and U-NEXT will also stream the episode as it comes out, simultaneously.As per their summer 2025 anime streaming lineup and schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for global audiences. While the dates and times mentioned in this article are accurately enlisted, they are subject to change in case of any delay from the studio.Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6: A brief recap of the events so farStill from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)The episode started with Boxxo and the others still at the dungeon with Kerioyl offering the former to stop by the Meangerie of Fools' base in the Origin Stratum. After a while, Boxxo, Lammis, Hulemy, and Mishuel went to the place.As Kerioyl explained about the wish-granting goal of the dungeon, Lammis and Boxxo exclaimed that if someone had their wish granted, the Clearflow Lake Stratum would cease to exist. Furthermore, whoever left in the dungeon at that time would be automatically ejected outside. Kerioyl then revealed that his and Filmina's son, who was trapped inside a crystal.They further revealed that Aka and Shiro, the twins, were their kids, as Kerioyl and Filmina have been married for 20 years. Aka and Shiro also revealed that they and the son trapped in the crystal were a triplet, not twins. Hulemy then exclaimed that the crystal was a crystal coffin, an ancient artifact that stops time and age for the person inside of it.Kerioyl then asked Boxxo and the others to defect and join them at the Netherlord's side. After the revelation, Kerioyl's family and Boxxo's party started fighting. After a diversion, Kerioyl's family fled the area. After entering a tampered transfer circle, Boxxo, Director Bear, and Hulemy ended up in a dungeon, but Lammis was missing.What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7? (Speculative)The Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7 will feature the new dungeon exploration (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)The upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7 will likely move forward with Boxxo, Director Bear, and Hulemy exploring the new dungeon they were transferred into. Lammis' location will also likely be revealed with a high chance of Kerioyl and his family returning.Also read:The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6: Release date and timeThe Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 6: Release date and timeSecrets of the Silent Witch episode 6: Release date and time