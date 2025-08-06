  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 06, 2025 22:30 GMT
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks.

Ad

The upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7 will likely look further into all the secrets that were revealed in the previous episode. With the revelation of Kerioyl siding with the Netherlord, the story takes an unexpected turn.

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7: Release date, time, and countdown

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7 is estimated to be released on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). Most of the countries will be able to watch the episode on the date mentioned above. However, some will get to watch it on August 14 due to the differences in time zones.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The release date and time for a few regions have been listed below, along with a countdown to the upcoming episode:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmWednesday, August 13, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amWednesday, August 13, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amWednesday, August 13, 2025
British Summer Time3:30 pmWednesday, August 13, 2025
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmWednesday, August 13, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time12 amThursday, August 14, 2025
Indian Standard Time8 pmWednesday, August 13, 2025
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmWednesday, August 13, 2025
Brasilia Time11:30 amWednesday, August 13, 2025
Ad
Ad

Where to watch Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7?

Ad

Japanese fans of the anime series can watch the upcoming episode on several television networks, such as BS NTV, Tokyo MX, and AT-X, on August 13, 2025. Furthermore, streaming services exclusive to Japan, such as d Anime Store and U-NEXT will also stream the episode as it comes out, simultaneously.

As per their summer 2025 anime streaming lineup and schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for global audiences. While the dates and times mentioned in this article are accurately enlisted, they are subject to change in case of any delay from the studio.

Ad

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6: A brief recap of the events so far

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

The episode started with Boxxo and the others still at the dungeon with Kerioyl offering the former to stop by the Meangerie of Fools' base in the Origin Stratum. After a while, Boxxo, Lammis, Hulemy, and Mishuel went to the place.

Ad

As Kerioyl explained about the wish-granting goal of the dungeon, Lammis and Boxxo exclaimed that if someone had their wish granted, the Clearflow Lake Stratum would cease to exist. Furthermore, whoever left in the dungeon at that time would be automatically ejected outside. Kerioyl then revealed that his and Filmina's son, who was trapped inside a crystal.

They further revealed that Aka and Shiro, the twins, were their kids, as Kerioyl and Filmina have been married for 20 years. Aka and Shiro also revealed that they and the son trapped in the crystal were a triplet, not twins. Hulemy then exclaimed that the crystal was a crystal coffin, an ancient artifact that stops time and age for the person inside of it.

Ad

Kerioyl then asked Boxxo and the others to defect and join them at the Netherlord's side. After the revelation, Kerioyl's family and Boxxo's party started fighting. After a diversion, Kerioyl's family fled the area. After entering a tampered transfer circle, Boxxo, Director Bear, and Hulemy ended up in a dungeon, but Lammis was missing.

What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7? (Speculative)

The Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7 will feature the new dungeon exploration (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
The Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7 will feature the new dungeon exploration (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

The upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7 will likely move forward with Boxxo, Director Bear, and Hulemy exploring the new dungeon they were transferred into. Lammis' location will also likely be revealed with a high chance of Kerioyl and his family returning.

Ad

Also read:

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications