  The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 02, 2025 19:30 GMT
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princessess episode 6 release date and time (Image via Studio Connect)
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 6 is scheduled to air on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 11 pm JST on ABEMA Premium. On the same day, the episode will stream globally on Crunchyroll at 8:30 pm IST.

Following the advanced screening of the episode, Japanese TV networks and several other streaming services will release the episode a week later on Saturday, August 16, 2025. The previous episode of The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses largely focused on Ciel and Toto going to raid a dungeon, subsequently leading to the former's assassination attempt on Toto.

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 6: Release date, time, and countdown

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 6 may feature Goa&#039;s attempt to kill Toto (Image via Studio Connect)
As mentioned earlier, The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 6 is scheduled to come out on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 11 pm JST on ABEMA Premium. Additionally, Crunchyroll will also be releasing the episode on the same day for global fans.

This article follows the international release date and time for the anime's upcoming episode based on the pre-release schedule. Below is the region-wise schedule:

Time zoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time11 pmSaturday, August 9, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time11:30 amSaturday, August 9, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time8:30 amSaturday, August 9, 2025
British Summer Time4:30 pmSaturday, August 9, 2025
Central European Summer Time5:30 pmSaturday, August 9, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time1 amSunday, August 10, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSaturday, August 9, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:30 pmSaturday, August 9, 2025
Brasilia Time12 pmSaturday, August 9, 2025
Where to watch The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 6?

The upcoming episode will be released in two phases, with the same coming out on ABEMA for the premium members in Japan and Crunchyroll for the global audiences on August 9, 2025. For non-premium ABEMA viewers, several Japanese TV networks, and other streaming services, the episode will come out a week later on August 16, 2025.

Television networks in Japan, like Tokyo MX, HTB, AT-X, Sun TV, NCB, BS11, and Tochigi TV will broadcast the episode as it comes out on the latter date. Streaming services for the same would include platforms like Prime Video, Hulu, DMM TV, and d Anime Store.

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 5: A brief recap

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)
The previous episode started with a conversation between Ciel and Hapi, with Hapi explaining that she was there to take the former back to the castle as she had been taking too long to assassinate Toto. Hapi subsequently left, giving Ciel an ultimatum to kill Toto the next day, saying that she would be watching.

The very next morning, Ciel made it clear to Anemone and Goa that she was going to attempt to kill Toto, and they both agreed to steer clear of the scene. After the mission for the day was set, Goa and Anemone excused themselves, leaving Ciel and Toto alone to go on the adventure. Ciel and Toto then arrived at a jungle cave dungeon to carry on with the mission.

After entering the dungeon, Ciel used the totem as a trap to decrease Toto's defence by 90% so that it would be easier to kill him. After that, Ciel conjured up a large magical scythe and attacked Toto with her Thanatos Punishment attack. While she landed the first blow, she became reluctant to finish the job and gave up.

After Ciel healed Toto, he defeated a large group of Death Rats in the dungeon and returned to the Inn. As Ciel met with Hapi the same night and was ready to be taken back to the castle, Hapi permitted her to continue the journey. Hapi then stated that Ciel was in love with Toto, before leaving for the castle alone. The episode ended with all of them deciding to go on an expedition next.

What to expect from The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 6? (Speculative)

The upcoming The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 6 will likely feature Toto and the girls going on the expedition they mentioned. With the flow of the series' narrative, Goa will likely make an assassination attempt on Toto next as they go out.

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

