Witch Watch episode 20: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 20 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the anime's official website. The previous episode, Letter from a Friend, started with Morihito finding Nico's letter that she wrote for him when they were children.As the episode progressed, Nemu discovered the reason why Morihito had no romantic feelings for Nico, and the others tried to figure out his true opinion of her. While it was mostly about being a friend, Morihito's feelings changed by the end of the episode.Witch Watch episode 20: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)As mentioned earlier, the Witch Watch episode 20 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 5:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). While the upcoming episode will be released on Sunday globally, the timing will differ based on the corresponding time zones:Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time5:30 pmSunday, August 17, 2025Eastern Daylight Time4:30 amSunday, August 17, 2025Pacific Daylight Time1:30 amSunday, August 17, 2025British Summer Time9:30 amSunday, August 17, 2025Central European Summer Time10:30 amSunday, August 17, 2025Australian Central Standard Time6:00 pmSunday, August 17, 2025Indian Standard Time2:00 pmSunday, August 17, 2025Philippine Standard Time4:30 pmSunday, August 17, 2025Brasilia Time5:30 amSunday, August 17, 2025Where to watch Witch Watch episode 20?Japanese fans of the series can watch the episode on selected television networks, such as MBS and TBS, on Sunday. Additionally, popular streaming services like Nico Nico, TVer, MBS video ism, and ABEMA will release the episode exclusively in Japan.International fans of the series can watch it on Crunchyroll, which digitally distributes the series based on its spring 2025 anime streaming schedule and lineup. Other global streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hulu will also stream the upcoming episode. However, Hulu is a paid service exclusive to the United States.Witch Watch episode 19: A brief recap of the events so farStill from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)In the previous episode, as Morihito was cleaning out some boxes, Nemu arrived at the Otogi house. While they were talking, a piece of paper slipped out of the box. Upon notice, the paper was a letter that Nico handed to Morihito when they were young. As Nico and the others saw the letter, they were wondering where Morihito had gone. Nico revealed that he went to visit his mother's grave.As Morihito visited his mother's grave and talked about the past, the episode shifted to flashbacks of him and Nico's childhood. Sometimes, other kids bullied Morihito, and he would beat them. Nico was the only friend who stood by him despite everything and the only friend who played with him.Still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)However, later in the episode, while Morihito explained to his mother that Nico was his best friend, Nico had other plans and wanted to get married to Morihito. As Nemu wondered why Morihito could not get out of the friend zone with Nico, she discovered that it had something to do with Nico's letter and the curse it carried.When Miharu and Nico left for the convenience store, Nemu revealed the secret about Morihito's curse to Kanshi and Kego. While they were exploring possibilities to lift the curse, Nemu came up with a remedy. After using the Feelingram spell on Morihito, it was revealed that Morihito only thought of Nico as a friend he needed to protect and nothing more. However, Morihito's feelings changed by the end.What to expect from Witch Watch episode 20? (Speculative)The upcoming Witch Watch episode 20, titled The Lost Wolf and the Stray Cat, will mainly focus on Keigo and Nemu's relationship, as seen in the preview. However, others will also be a part of the episode, either playing matchmaker or doing something to spark feelings between them.