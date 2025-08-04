Witch Watch episode 19: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 19 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the anime's official website. The previous episode began with a mini Kara-Shiki adventure segment, ending with Shiki becoming Kara's familiar.The episode then featured a viral social media phenomenon spread across Japan, all from a simple joke by Kanshi and Nico. The third and final part of the episode featured Morihito digging up their childhood items and discussing those things.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Witch Watch anime/manga. Reader's discretion is advised.Witch Watch episode 19: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)As mentioned previously, the Witch Watch episode 19 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 5:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). Although the release date is the same worldwide, the release time varies by time zone, as given below:Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time5:30 pmSunday, August 10, 2025Eastern Daylight Time4:30 amSunday, August 10, 2025Pacific Daylight Time1:30 amSunday, August 10, 2025British Summer Time9:30 amSunday, August 10, 2025Central European Summer Time10:30 amSunday, August 10, 2025Australian Central Standard Time6:00 pmSunday, August 10, 2025Indian Standard Time2:00 pmSunday, August 10, 2025Philippine Standard Time4:30 pmSunday, August 10, 2025Brasilia Time5:30 amSunday, August 10, 2025Where to watch Witch Watch episode 19?Selected Japanese television networks like MBS and TBS will broadcast the upcoming episode as it will air on Sunday. Popular streaming websites like ABEMA, Nico Nico, TVer, and MBS video ism will stream the episode exclusively in Japan.For global audiences, as per their spring 2025 anime streaming schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the episode. Additional paid-service streaming platforms include Netflix and Hulu, with the latter being a membership-only platform exclusive to the United States.Witch Watch episode 18: A brief recap of the events so farThe previous episode began with Nico and the others helping out Kara at her shrine. While Nico was making paper animals and giving them life, Kara wanted to make a bird, but accidentally made a Shikigami, which she named Shiki. The Shikigami then started acting as Kara's familiar, following her everywhere.As they were returning from school, Shiki wanted to take the place of Kara's hairpin, and as they were struggling, the hairpin fell into the stream. Since the hairpin was a gift from Kara's mom, it held great sentimental value, so Shiki jumped into the river to retrieve it. While Kara was freaking out, thinking Shiki might die, the latter came out with the hairpin. It turned out that Shiki was waterproof.In the next part of the episode, Keigo arrived while Nico and Kanshi were talking about how Kanshi was a great salesman. Seeing the opportunity, Kanshi started gaslighting Keigo into buying a normal marble at 3,000 yen. Since Keigo didn't have that kind of money, Kanshi gave it to him. Receiving the marble, Keigo was totally overjoyed and even made a WJTube video about it (YouTube reference).The video went viral, and a massive demand for marbles began to spread around Japan. Realizing the problem they caused, Kanshi and Nico revealed that it was all a gimmick and false information. They ultimately made a collaboration on Keigo's channel with both Nico and Kanshi apologizing for the misinformation regarding marbles.What to expect from Witch Watch episode 19? (Speculative)The upcoming Witch Watch episode 19, titled Letter from a Friend will most likely feature Morihito visiting his mother's grave and reminiscing about his childhood with Nico. Furthermore, as per the preview, Nemu will be visiting the Otogi house to reveal a secret.Also read:The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6: Release date and timeThe Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 6: Release date and timeSecrets of the Silent Witch episode 6: Release date and time