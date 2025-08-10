The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 2 am JST. While Japanese television networks like Sapporo TV and TV Shinshu will broadcast the episode, Netflix will distribute it digitally for global audiences.The previous episode mostly featured several revelations, especially when Asako had doubts about Hikaru and sensed that something was wrong with him. Furthermore, the truth about Matsuura's death was finally revealed to Yoshiki.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 2 am JST. However, due to the difference in time zones, several countries will be able to watch the episode on Saturday, August 16, 2025. The specific time zone release date and time for several regions have been listed below, along with a countdown:Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time2 amSunday, August 10, 2025Eastern Daylight Time1 pmSaturday, August 16, 2025Pacific Daylight Time10 amSaturday, August 16, 2025British Summer Time6 pmSaturday, August 16, 2025Central European Summer Time7 pmSaturday, August 16, 2025Australian Central Standard Time2:30 amSunday, August 17, 2025Indian Standard Time10:30 pmSaturday, August 16, 2025Philippine Standard Time1 amSunday, August 17, 2025Brasilia Time2 pmSaturday, August 16, 2025Where to watch The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7?Fans of the series from Japan can watch the late-night horror anime series on multiple television networks, such as Miyagi TV, TV Shinshu, Sapporo TV, and Aomori Broadcast. Additionally, the widely renowned Japanese streaming platform, ABEMA, will stream the upcoming episode.For global fans, Netflix will stream the episode in both English and Japanese dubbing. While the time and dates listed in this article have been estimated accurately, they may be subject to change in case of production delays.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6: A brief recap of the events so farStill from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)The previous episode opened with Yoshiki at the school reading the Swampman story, and realising how similar it was to Hikaru's story. The scene then shifted to everyone talking about a sleepover, when Hikaru invited them to do it at his house. While they were returning home from school, Hikaru's bike got a flat tire, and Mikasa, who was passing by, offered them a lift.At Hikaru's house, when Yoshiki went to Hikaru's room to grab a game for them to play, he discovered a piece of old, crumbled paper with the words &quot;Hichi&quot; and &quot; The Indos' Role&quot; written in Hikaru's handwriting. He decided to keep the note. At night, when they were playing with fireworks, the lighter stopped working. Hikaru went to Yamahisa to get one, while Asako accompanied him.As Asako and Hikaru were walking, Asako suddenly asked Hikaru who he really was. In a flashback, it was revealed that Asako could sense the dead and otherworldly entities ever since she was a child. When Asako asked Hikaru again, he started freaking out. Just as Hikaru was about to kill Asako, Yoshiki arrived and stopped him. It was also revealed that Hikaru killed Matsuura.What to expect from The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7? (Speculative)Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)The Summer Hikaru Died episode 7 will likely focus on the growing distance between Hikaru and Yoshiki following his recent attempt to kill Asako and the revelation about Matsuura's death. Additionally, it might also feature the mysterious entity seen at the school at night in the previous episode.Also read:Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 7: Release date and timeReborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7: Release date and timeWitch Watch episode 19: Release date and time