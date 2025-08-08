  • home icon
  Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 08, 2025 18:40 GMT
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 7 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi)
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 7 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi)

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, according to the anime's official website. TV networks like Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and Tokyo MX will broadcast the upcoming episode in Japan. Additionally, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for global audiences.

The previous episode began and ended with Monica learning how to dance with the help of several of her classmates, including Felix and Cyril. Furthermore, a middle tea party segment introduced a new character in the series - Claudia Ashley.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 7: Release date, time, and countdown

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)
Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)

As mentioned earlier, the Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). Due to the differences in time zones, several regions will be able to watch the upcoming episode on Friday, August 15.

A brief list of international release dates and times for several time zones has been listed below, along with a countdown:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time1:30 amSaturday, August 16, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time12:30 pmFriday, August 15, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time9:30 amFriday, August 15, 2025
British Summer Time5:30 pmFriday, August 15, 2025
Central European Summer Time6:30 pmFriday, August 15, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time2:00 amSaturday, August 16, 2025
Indian Standard Time10:00 pmFriday, August 15, 2025
Philippine Standard Time12:30 amSaturday, August 16, 2025
Brasilia Time1:30 pmFriday, August 15, 2025
Where to watch Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 7?

The upcoming episode for the anime series will be broadcast on several Japanese television networks, such as Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, AT-X, TV Aichi, and Yomiuri TV. Japanese streaming services like d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and ABEMA will also stream the episode simultaneously.

For the global fans of the series, Crunchyroll will digitally distribute the upcoming episode based on their summer 2025 anime streaming schedule and lineup. However, countries like Japan, China, Mongolia, and Korea have been excluded from the Crunchyroll streaming lineup for the anime.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 6: A brief recap of the events so far

Claudia, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)
Claudia, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)

The previous episode, titled A Cup out of Place, began with Monica learning how to dance for her retest with Glenn, Neil, and Casey, when Lana joined them to play the piano. While she was back in her room talking to Nero, she remembered her past, and Nero talked about how she should live up to Felix's expectations.

As an assignment, Monica's class was given the task of practicing making tea for a tea party with other classmates. During the tea party with Lana and Casey, Monica was introduced to Claudia Ashley, a new character in the series and a fellow student at the Serendia Academy. As Monica rushed to make her tea, she noticed someone had thrown her tea leaves in the garbage bin.

After the tea party, the episode shifted back to dancing, with Cyril pairing up with Monica this time. After that, Felix approached Monica for a dance, but she freaked out and froze. However, Monica was able to dance properly by focusing on Felix's broch. The episode ended with Monica trying to control her words, but saying the wrong thing instead.

What to expect from Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 7? (Speculative)

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)
Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)

The upcoming Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 7 will likely have no relation to the previous episode, given the standalone events presented. While it will be something different with no continuation, Claudia's character will likely reappear in the episode.

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

