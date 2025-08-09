The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 7 is scheduled to air on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 11 pm JST on ABEMA Premium. Crunchyroll will stream the episode on the same date at 8:30 pm IST for global audiences.Following the advanced screening, the episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV networks and several other streaming services a week later on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The previous episode was mostly about the party members going on the excursion and reaching Ani. While a bandit attacked them, Goa took care of him without much effort.The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 7: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)As mentioned, The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 7 will be released on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 11 pm JST for Premium members of ABEMA, and at 8:30 pm IST for global audiences on Crunchyroll. The release date and time across different time zones, along with a countdown, are as follows:Time zoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time11 pmSaturday, August 16, 2025Eastern Daylight Time11:30 amSaturday, August 16, 2025Pacific Daylight Time8:30 amSaturday, August 16, 2025British Summer Time4:30 pmSaturday, August 16, 2025Central European Summer Time5:30 pmSaturday, August 16, 2025Australian Central Standard Time1 amSunday, August 17, 2025Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSaturday, August 16, 2025Philippine Standard Time11:30 pmSaturday, August 16, 2025Brasilia Time12 pmSaturday, August 16, 2025Where to watch The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 7?The upcoming episode of the series will be released in two phases. The advanced screening will be exclusive to ABEMA Premium members and Crunchyroll viewers throughout several countries on August 16, 2025.The second phase will be one week later, on August 23, 2025, and the episode will be released on several Japanese TV networks like AT-X, Sun TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, HTB, and NCB. Additionally, streaming services like Prime Video, DMM TV, d Anime Store, and Hulu will also stream the episode on the latter date.The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 6: A brief recapStill from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)The episode began with Toto and his party going on the excursion they were talking about, with Goa announcing their first location to be a place called Ani. Furthermore, Goa explained that their main quest was to securely transport some merchandise to Ani. However, as they were about to leave, a mysterious man was peeking at them from the bushes.During the second day of their journey, as they set up camp for the night and Goa was keeping watch, the mysterious man came out and demanded to be handed over the merchandise. As the bandit lifted the box, he suddenly collapsed on the ground. Goa explained that she had put strong hallucinogens on the box. The next morning, as they left, the bandit was seen in a trance, thanks to Goa.After spending one more night and eating fish that Toto and Ciel caught, the party finally arrived at Ani, completing the job. After the delivery, the party tried several outfits for Anemone so that Toto would not go unconscious, but nothing worked, and it was back to the usual outfit. The episode ended with the party reaching the city of De Foori.What to expect from The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 7? (Speculative)Still from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)With how the previous episode ended, The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 7 will mainly feature Toto's party spending time in the city of De Foori. While the girls will try making their assassination attempts as usual, the episode will also show some bonding between them.Also read:Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 7: Release date and timeReborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 7: Release date and timeThe Summer Hikaru Died episode 6: Release date and time